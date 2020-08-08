Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 08, 2020, 05:01:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CRICKET.....  (Read 242 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 899

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:55:13 PM »
ENGLAND GETTING A GOOD BEATING OFF THE HAMILTONS  👎😠👎🏏🏏🏏
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 719


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:56:08 PM »
Swings and roundabouts. Innit ?
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
***
Online Online

Posts: 161


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM »
Retarded umpalumpa knows fuck all  :jackanory:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 482


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:30:07 PM »
Still think Pakistan are favorites here. But at least we've given ourselves a chance.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 893


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:31:03 AM »
Well win by close of play .


4- 5 wickets is my bet for a winning margin.
Logged
Tory Cunt
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 615

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:38:43 AM »
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 899

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:22:58 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.


IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍

WE CAN DO THIS  👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 615

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:00:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:22:58 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.


IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍

WE CAN DO THIS  👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎

Hope so, can see a few twist n turns though.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 615

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:51:11 PM »
COME ON!!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 893


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:53:58 PM »
Butler owes us a winning performance.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 