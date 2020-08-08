Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.



IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍WE CAN DO THIS 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎