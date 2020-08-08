Welcome,
August 08, 2020, 05:01:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CRICKET.....
Author
Topic: CRICKET..... (Read 241 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 899
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
CRICKET.....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:55:13 PM
ENGLAND GETTING A GOOD BEATING OFF THE HAMILTONS 👎😠👎🏏🏏🏏
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 719
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:56:08 PM
Swings and roundabouts. Innit ?
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Online
Posts: 161
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:43 PM
Retarded umpalumpa knows fuck all
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 482
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:07 PM
Still think Pakistan are favorites here. But at least we've given ourselves a chance.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 893
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:31:03 AM
Well win by close of play .
4- 5 wickets is my bet for a winning margin.
Logged
Tory Cunt
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 615
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 899
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:22:58 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
WE CAN DO THIS 👍🏴🏴🏴🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 615
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:00:33 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:22:58 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 09:38:43 AM
Get the last two wickets quick and its going to be an interesting day. 60/40 in Pakistan's favour for me.
IN THE CRUISER NOW 👍🍻🍻🍻👍
WE CAN DO THIS 👍🏴🏴🏴🏏🏏🏏👍✊😎
Hope so, can see a few twist n turns though.
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 615
UTB
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:51:11 PM
COME ON!!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 893
Re: CRICKET.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:53:58 PM
Butler owes us a winning performance.
Logged
Tory Cunt
