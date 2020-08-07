Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 07, 2020, 07:25:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CRICKET.....  (Read 58 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 892

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:55:13 PM »
ENGLAND GETTING A GOOD BEATING OFF THE HAMILTONS  👎😠👎🏏🏏🏏
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 718


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:56:08 PM »
Swings and roundabouts. Innit ?
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
***
Online Online

Posts: 161


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:14:43 PM »
Retarded umpalumpa knows fuck all  :jackanory:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 