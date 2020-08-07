Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: So facemasks  (Read 757 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: August 07, 2020, 12:42:02 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8583925/The-land-no-face-masks-Hollands-scientists-say-theres-no-solid-evidence-coverings-work.html

Has the government got anything right in relation to Covid? Anything at all?  lost
Minge
« Reply #1 on: August 07, 2020, 12:50:10 PM »
To be fair, wouldn't matter who was in government, fuck ups would of been at the 90%+ Mark
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: August 07, 2020, 12:52:55 PM »
Quote from: Minge on August 07, 2020, 12:50:10 PM
To be fair, wouldn't matter who was in government, fuck ups would of been at the 90%+ Mark

I agree. Governments don't control anything. They have owners who tell them what to do.

When you ask "who are those owners" I'd say the 22 shareholders of the Bank of England, but your not allowed to know their names because then you'd know who owns you too.
 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: August 07, 2020, 01:21:10 PM »
Isn't the B of E wholly owned by the state now?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: August 07, 2020, 01:25:29 PM »
 Boris and his team have proved to be absolute shithouses during all of this, mind you hate to think what would have happened if It had been Corbyn and Abbot show  klins
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: August 07, 2020, 01:41:15 PM »
The daily announcement of the numbers would have been a bit more entertaining.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #6 on: August 07, 2020, 03:21:53 PM »
Studies by one membrane specialist at Eindhoven University found that while the coronavirus particles are caught by an electrostatic layer in medical masks, they can penetrate bigger pores found in cotton and even vacuum cleaner bags.

The only research in that appallingly written article.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: August 07, 2020, 03:29:30 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 07, 2020, 03:21:53 PM
Studies by one membrane specialist at Eindhoven University found that while the coronavirus particles are caught by an electrostatic layer in medical masks, they can penetrate bigger pores found in cotton and even vacuum cleaner bags.

The only research in that appallingly written article.

Terry listed about 20 scientific studies which have found the same results. 

Face masks in public places are not necessary, based on all the current evidence,' said Coen Berends, spokesman for the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. 'There is no benefit and there may even be negative impact.'
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #8 on: August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM »
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: August 08, 2020, 12:00:01 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #10 on: August 08, 2020, 07:53:30 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 12:00:01 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 
Just what I was reading yesterday monkey' article said cases have risen significantly since mid July.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: August 08, 2020, 08:06:20 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 12:00:01 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 

There is no way MONKEH wears a face mask.

 






He hardly ever wears pants.

 
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: August 08, 2020, 09:35:32 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 08, 2020, 08:06:20 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 12:00:01 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 

There is no way MONKEH wears a face mask.

 






He hardly ever wears pants.

 
I WEAR PANTS ONLY AT WORK  oleary
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #13 on: August 08, 2020, 12:39:14 PM »
Its about time people woke up to whats really going on.

We arent wearing the face masks to protect us from a dangerous virus. That is clear.
It is all about people control. If they can get us to do something ridiculous like that what have they got planned for next.

CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: August 08, 2020, 12:42:16 PM »
 
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: August 08, 2020, 01:06:40 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on August 08, 2020, 12:39:14 PM
Its about time people woke up to whats really going on.

We arent wearing the face masks to protect us from a dangerous virus. That is clear.
It is all about people control. If they can get us to do something ridiculous like that what have they got planned for next.




Everyone has to wear chinos maybe?


Slazenger cardigans?




I dread to think  rava
Minge
« Reply #16 on: August 09, 2020, 05:51:10 AM »
If Lonsdale becomes compulsory, Im away
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM »
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.

I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries

To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views

Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts

This post will not change anything
Muff Diver
« Reply #18 on: August 09, 2020, 10:21:04 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.

I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries

To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views

Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts

This post will not change anything
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:45:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.

I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries

To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views

Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts

This post will not change anything

Protect ourselves from what exactly?

Im yet to see any proof that SARS cov2 causes covid 19.
The PCR tests are all meaningless as they are testing for genetic material which could be caused by stress FFS.
Ural Quntz
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:47:07 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 03:45:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.

I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries

To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views

Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts

This post will not change anything

Protect ourselves from what exactly?

Im yet to see any proof that SARS cov2 causes covid 19.
The PCR tests are all meaningless as they are testing for genetic material which could be caused by stress FFS.

Where did you do your Virology Doctorate?

If proof was stuffed in front of you you wouldn't understand a word of it

Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:24:19 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.

I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries

To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views

Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts

This post will not change anything

Oh.

https://www.businessinsider.com/who-no-need-for-healthy-people-to-wear-face-masks-2020-4

Fuck your facemask. Not wearing one and I never will.

El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:36:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.

I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries

To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views

Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts

This post will not change anything


 :like:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:41:27 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.

I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries

To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views

Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts

This post will not change anything

I agree with the first two sentences 100%
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 504


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 PM »

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:23 PM



And because I risk getting fined if I dont.  So... um...
Wee_Willie
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:18:09 AM »
It is a big fat virtue signal that has turned into a mandate.

There is no scientific evidence to show its benefits. It is about politics and brainwashing.

