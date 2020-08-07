Minge

Re: So facemasks « Reply #1 on: August 07, 2020, 12:50:10 PM » To be fair, wouldn't matter who was in government, fuck ups would of been at the 90%+ Mark

Re: So facemasks « Reply #3 on: August 07, 2020, 01:21:10 PM » Isn't the B of E wholly owned by the state now?

Re: So facemasks « Reply #4 on: August 07, 2020, 01:25:29 PM » Boris and his team have proved to be absolute shithouses during all of this, mind you hate to think what would have happened if It had been Corbyn and Abbot show

Re: So facemasks « Reply #5 on: August 07, 2020, 01:41:15 PM »



The daily announcement of the numbers would have been a bit more entertaining.

Re: So facemasks « Reply #6 on: August 07, 2020, 03:21:53 PM » Quote Studies by one membrane specialist at Eindhoven University found that while the coronavirus particles are caught by an electrostatic layer in medical masks, they can penetrate bigger pores found in cotton and even vacuum cleaner bags.

The only research in that appallingly written article.

Re: So facemasks « Reply #8 on: August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM » Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.

Re: So facemasks « Reply #9 on: August 08, 2020, 12:00:01 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.

I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN

I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME

We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 168 Re: So facemasks « Reply #10 on: August 08, 2020, 07:53:30 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 12:00:01 AM Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.

I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN

AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME

Just what I was reading yesterday monkey' article said cases have risen significantly since mid July.

Posts: 14 902 Re: So facemasks « Reply #11 on: August 08, 2020, 08:06:20 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on August 08, 2020, 12:00:01 AM Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.

I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN

AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME

I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORTBUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWNAND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME

There is no way MONKEH wears a face mask.

















He hardly ever wears pants.



Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Re: So facemasks « Reply #13 on: August 08, 2020, 12:39:14 PM » Its about time people woke up to whats really going on.



We arent wearing the face masks to protect us from a dangerous virus. That is clear.

It is all about people control. If they can get us to do something ridiculous like that what have they got planned for next.



Logged

Re: So facemasks « Reply #14 on: August 08, 2020, 12:42:16 PM »



Re: So facemasks « Reply #15 on: August 08, 2020, 01:06:40 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on August 08, 2020, 12:39:14 PM Its about time people woke up to whats really going on.



We arent wearing the face masks to protect us from a dangerous virus. That is clear.

It is all about people control. If they can get us to do something ridiculous like that what have they got planned for next.









Everyone has to wear chinos maybe?





Slazenger cardigans?









I dread to think

Re: So facemasks « Reply #16 on: August 09, 2020, 05:51:10 AM » If Lonsdale becomes compulsory, Im away

Re: So facemasks « Reply #17 on: August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM » We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.



I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries



To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views



Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts



This post will not change anything

Re: So facemasks « Reply #18 on: August 09, 2020, 10:21:04 AM »



I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries



To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views





Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts



This post will not change anything

No Muff Too Tuff.

We Dive at Five.

Re: So facemasks « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:45:10 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 09, 2020, 10:01:17 AM We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.



I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries



To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views



Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts



This post will not change anything



Protect ourselves from what exactly?



Im yet to see any proof that SARS cov2 causes covid 19.

The PCR tests are all meaningless as they are testing for genetic material which could be caused by stress FFS.

Re: So facemasks « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:47:07 PM »



I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries



To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views



Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts



This post will not change anything



Protect ourselves from what exactly?



Im yet to see any proof that SARS cov2 causes covid 19.

The PCR tests are all meaningless as they are testing for genetic material which could be caused by stress FFS.

Protect ourselves from what exactly?Im yet to see any proof that SARS cov2 causes covid 19.The PCR tests are all meaningless as they are testing for genetic material which could be caused by stress FFS.

Where did you do your Virology Doctorate?



If proof was stuffed in front of you you wouldn't understand a word of it



Where did you do your Virology Doctorate?If proof was stuffed in front of you you wouldn't understand a word of it Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018