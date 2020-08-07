|
Pallys bar stool
Studies by one membrane specialist at Eindhoven University found that while the coronavirus particles are caught by an electrostatic layer in medical masks, they can penetrate bigger pores found in cotton and even vacuum cleaner bags.
The only research in that appallingly written article.
Jethro Tull
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME
Just what I was reading yesterday monkey' article said cases have risen significantly since mid July.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
We are wearing masks as simply another level of protection. This time it is to protect others rather than ourselves.
I think that is the consensus of 99% of world experts and countries
To be a clever and proud non-wearer is showing how little you care about other people and their views
Flat earth interneters and gun toting frontal lobotomy yanks seem to be the only gainsaying experts
This post will not change anything
