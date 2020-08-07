|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 25
|
Studies by one membrane specialist at Eindhoven University found that while the coronavirus particles are caught by an electrostatic layer in medical masks, they can penetrate bigger pores found in cotton and even vacuum cleaner bags.
The only research in that appallingly written article.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jethro Tull
|
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME
Just what I was reading yesterday monkey' article said cases have risen significantly since mid July.
|
|
|
|
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
|
|
|
|
|
|