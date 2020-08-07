Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2020, 08:10:34 AM
Author Topic: So facemasks  (Read 471 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 487


« on: August 07, 2020, 12:42:02 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8583925/The-land-no-face-masks-Hollands-scientists-say-theres-no-solid-evidence-coverings-work.html

Has the government got anything right in relation to Covid? Anything at all?  lost
Minge
Posts: 9 522

Superstar


« Reply #1 on: August 07, 2020, 12:50:10 PM »
To be fair, wouldn't matter who was in government, fuck ups would of been at the 90%+ Mark
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 487


« Reply #2 on: August 07, 2020, 12:52:55 PM »
Quote from: Minge on August 07, 2020, 12:50:10 PM
To be fair, wouldn't matter who was in government, fuck ups would of been at the 90%+ Mark

I agree. Governments don't control anything. They have owners who tell them what to do.

When you ask "who are those owners" I'd say the 22 shareholders of the Bank of England, but your not allowed to know their names because then you'd know who owns you too.
 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 572


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: August 07, 2020, 01:21:10 PM »
Isn't the B of E wholly owned by the state now?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 659


« Reply #4 on: August 07, 2020, 01:25:29 PM »
 Boris and his team have proved to be absolute shithouses during all of this, mind you hate to think what would have happened if It had been Corbyn and Abbot show  klins
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 572


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: August 07, 2020, 01:41:15 PM »
The daily announcement of the numbers would have been a bit more entertaining.
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 25


« Reply #6 on: August 07, 2020, 03:21:53 PM »
Studies by one membrane specialist at Eindhoven University found that while the coronavirus particles are caught by an electrostatic layer in medical masks, they can penetrate bigger pores found in cotton and even vacuum cleaner bags.

The only research in that appallingly written article.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 487


« Reply #7 on: August 07, 2020, 03:29:30 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 07, 2020, 03:21:53 PM
Studies by one membrane specialist at Eindhoven University found that while the coronavirus particles are caught by an electrostatic layer in medical masks, they can penetrate bigger pores found in cotton and even vacuum cleaner bags.

The only research in that appallingly written article.

Terry listed about 20 scientific studies which have found the same results. 

Face masks in public places are not necessary, based on all the current evidence,' said Coen Berends, spokesman for the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. 'There is no benefit and there may even be negative impact.'
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 163



« Reply #8 on: August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM »
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 707


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:00:01 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 163



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:00:01 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 
Just what I was reading yesterday monkey' article said cases have risen significantly since mid July.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 883



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:06:20 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:00:01 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 

There is no way MONKEH wears a face mask.

 






He hardly ever wears pants.

 
monkeyman
Posts: 10 707


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:06:20 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:00:01 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on August 07, 2020, 09:26:17 PM
Cases of the virus flying up week on week in Holland and they're wearing masks on public transport.I don't think any fucker knows what to do to stem the tide' it's going to be around a long time in various forms.
I LIVE IN HOLLAND AND YES YOUR RIGHT YOU NEED TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT
BUT WE WERE NOT IN A SERIOUS LOCKDOWN
AND THIS VIRUS FLYING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK IS NEWS TO ME 

There is no way MONKEH wears a face mask.

 






He hardly ever wears pants.

 
I WEAR PANTS ONLY AT WORK  oleary
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 600


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM »
Its about time people woke up to whats really going on.

We arent wearing the face masks to protect us from a dangerous virus. That is clear.
It is all about people control. If they can get us to do something ridiculous like that what have they got planned for next.

CapsDave
Posts: 5 124


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:42:16 PM »
 
El Capitan
Posts: 42 733


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:06:40 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
Its about time people woke up to whats really going on.

We arent wearing the face masks to protect us from a dangerous virus. That is clear.
It is all about people control. If they can get us to do something ridiculous like that what have they got planned for next.




Everyone has to wear chinos maybe?


Slazenger cardigans?




I dread to think  rava
Minge
Posts: 9 522

Superstar


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:51:10 AM »
If Lonsdale becomes compulsory, Im away
