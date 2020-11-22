Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 1 060







Posts: 1 060 Re: show me! « Reply #204 on: November 23, 2020, 09:29:15 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on November 22, 2020, 08:07:21 PM Quote from: sockets on November 22, 2020, 03:07:16 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on November 22, 2020, 02:32:04 PM ]





Anyone else think this is Goldby?







Who ever it is is trying to get people lifted by the law

Who ever it is is trying to get people lifted by the law

If that's true its deffo an FMTTM cock womble.





If that's true its deffo an FMTTM cock womble.

Definitely.... they cant handle the fact that they have no control over this forum and no ability to censor. Their hatred of freedom of speech is utterly overpowering for them.



Id imagine they are some lower ranking office doom goblin or unemployable who has become empowered at some union diversity meetings to grass on their neighbour. (Exactly how the Gestapo, Stasi and KGB worked)



Im also amused at how quiet they are about our left wing posters rabid antisemitism .... plus ca change there



Upsetting all the right people - excellent stuff Definitely.... they cant handle the fact that they have no control over this forum and no ability to censor. Their hatred of freedom of speech is utterly overpowering for them.Id imagine they are some lower ranking office doom goblin or unemployable who has become empowered at some union diversity meetings to grass on their neighbour. (Exactly how the Gestapo, Stasi and KGB worked)Im also amused at how quiet they are about our left wing posters rabid antisemitism .... plus ca change thereUpsetting all the right people - excellent stuff Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: show me! « Reply #205 on: November 23, 2020, 09:38:54 AM »



It's a bitter lefty alright exactly how Oldfield has described above You lads know the scoreIt's a bitter lefty alright exactly how Oldfield has described above Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 404





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 404Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: show me! « Reply #206 on: November 23, 2020, 03:38:09 PM »









It's Matty ye stupid cunts. Logged Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 13 404





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 13 404Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: show me! « Reply #209 on: November 23, 2020, 04:20:52 PM » Logged Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 745





Posts: 3 745 Re: show me! « Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 01:26:49 PM » Ohh you are very inconsistent Brucey Boy.



Mine was a thoughtful comment which you have taken out of context vis-à-vis the related thread.



I have said far worse things...... You little imp....... Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

Bruce*

Offline



Posts: 92





Posts: 92 Re: show me! « Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:36:15 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:26:49 PM Ohh you are very inconsistent Brucey Boy.



Mine was a thoughtful comment which you have taken out of context vis-à-vis the related thread.



I have said far worse things...... You little imp.......



Your inclusion troubles me the most as you seem like a reasonably balanced and thoughtful chap... Barring the obvious showing off to the bigger boys "I made the list" shit that you do...



But if we have a closer look at what you said...





Quote etc i can sort of relate to the "hatred" against them. To be serious i had never thought of racism being anything other than pissed up blokes and knobheads not knowing when to shut up, but sinceetc i can sort of relate to the "hatred" against them.

"I can relate with hatred and racism..."



Quote I find myself not wanting to watch tv and movies of this year because everything has gone radio rental regarding adverts and programmes all becoming "black" vehicles.

"Because I see too many non-white faces on TV"



Before you reply with a knee-jerk and accuse me of being someone else or abuse me for my percieved sexuality or the ethnicity of my mothers suiters just stop and think. Your inclusion troubles me the most as you seem like a reasonably balanced and thoughtful chap... Barring the obvious showing off to the bigger boys "I made the list" shit that you do...But if we have a closer look at what you said..."I can relate with hatred and racism...""Because I see too many non-white faces on TV"Before you reply with a knee-jerk and accuse me of being someone else or abuse me for my percieved sexuality or the ethnicity of my mothers suiters just stop and think. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:52 PM by Bruce* » Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: show me! « Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 06:49:13 PM » Never mind Ben changing the site over this Bruce is the biggest danger to getting it closed down forever and Allah willing as many of us as possible up at court and slung in jail . This fucker is working for the law . He is not doing all this to wind COB posters up he has serious bad intentions behind it . Too late deleting the thread anyway this cunt will have screen shot every last word . Logged

Bruce*

Offline



Posts: 92





Posts: 92 Re: show me! « Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 06:52:40 PM » 1. I'm no grass...

2. If you don't want the racist things you write to be seen... stop writing racist things, or even better, stop being a racist. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: show me! « Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 06:54:18 PM » Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 06:52:40 PM 1. I'm no grass...

2. If you don't want the racist things you write to be seen... stop writing racist things, or even better, stop being a racist.





















Come meet me down seal sands if you want it out with me instead of being a grass cunt on here bumping it every week .



Grasss cunt Come meet me down seal sands if you want it out with me instead of being a grass cunt on here bumping it every week .Grasss cunt Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 376





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 376TRUMP 2020 Re: show me! « Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 07:01:50 PM » He's a vile lefty cunt who's out for bother . Like you said he only focuses on certain posters and leaves the Jew haters alone . Dangerous cunt wants banning this thread is poison . Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 745





Posts: 3 745 Re: show me! « Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 08:53:23 PM » Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 06:36:15 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:26:49 PM Ohh you are very inconsistent Brucey Boy.



Mine was a thoughtful comment which you have taken out of context vis-à-vis the related thread.



I have said far worse things...... You little imp.......



Your inclusion troubles me the most as you seem like a reasonably balanced and thoughtful chap... Barring the obvious showing off to the bigger boys "I made the list" shit that you do...



But if we have a closer look at what you said...





Quote etc i can sort of relate to the "hatred" against them. To be serious i had never thought of racism being anything other than pissed up blokes and knobheads not knowing when to shut up, but sinceetc i can sort of relate to the "hatred" against them.

"I can relate with hatred and racism..."



Quote I find myself not wanting to watch tv and movies of this year because everything has gone radio rental regarding adverts and programmes all becoming "black" vehicles.

"Because I see too many non-white faces on TV"



Before you reply with a knee-jerk and accuse me of being someone else or abuse me for my percieved sexuality or the ethnicity of my mothers suiters just stop and think.

Your inclusion troubles me the most as you seem like a reasonably balanced and thoughtful chap... Barring the obvious showing off to the bigger boys "I made the list" shit that you do...But if we have a closer look at what you said..."I can relate with hatred and racism...""Because I see too many non-white faces on TV"Before you reply with a knee-jerk and accuse me of being someone else or abuse me for my percieved sexuality or the ethnicity of my mothers suiters just stop and think.

If you don't mind old chap i would like too cast some doubt on the actual validity of my post.



At no point have i ever used an American Football player as an emoji.



I think this proves that there is some foul play afoot.



If you have any free time anytime soon could you kindly re-consider your inclusion of myself in this week's "Most wanted" column?



Many salutations and may your Christmas berries glow like the Aurora Borealis.......... If you don't mind old chap i would like too cast some doubt on the actual validity of my post.At no point have i ever used an American Football player as an emoji.I think this proves that there is some foul play afoot.If you have any free time anytime soon could you kindly re-consider your inclusion of myself in this week's "Most wanted" column?Many salutations and may your Christmas berries glow like the Aurora Borealis.......... Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....