|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Well he's never denied it.
He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.
Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....
He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.
You getting the picture now???
To be fair, you wouldnt fit that head through a church door.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
barwick b'stard
|
The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.
Were you this committed to calling it on on fmttm?
Ever point out the homophobic remarks made by WeeGord, or Corcaigh_the_Cat?
What about the anti-Semitism from jam69, r00fie, Borocelt, BlindBoyGrunt and the rest?
How about ticker_tape/redshamrock/chordsmaker and his support for IRA terrorism and laughing at dead British soldiers along with his anti-English prejudice?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
|
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.
You silly cunt.
FUCKING GAY FUCKING FAGGOTT
PROBS PREFER A FUCKING SALAMI UP YER ARSE YOU WRONG UN CUNT
IN THE FUCKING GAZETTE
A BORO LAD WHO HAS A FAGGOT.NIGHTCLUB IN BLACKPOOL
TAKING OVER THE OAK
All Paki's are horrible people, even the ones who you think arnt.
All,
Yes, every fucking one of them
Like someone said in the comments' they won't be leaving to go back to pakiland' wonder where they fancy next.
How the fuck can he know people didn't move for him if he is blind?
Probably another lying scrounging muzzy
I am all for reducing the amount of negative spiteful comments on here but even I am astounded by how sad you would have to be to travel through years of comments to pick out examples like you have. Such an obsessive, weird and bitter way for someone to behave.
I think what it boils down to is this. You have no control here. You cannot run to admin and get posters banned. You can't group together and bully others into changing their opinions or leaving. And that's what really annoys you isn't it?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
Hi Nick,
How's the new board? So entertaining you're over here acting like a cunt?
👍
Yeah,
get back to pestering Rita & Sue . . . Bob faced Cunt.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.
Goodbye
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.
So why do you post on here, dipshit.
Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?
No.
This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.
Full of trolls and Doyles
Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.
So why do you post on here, dipshit.
Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?
No.
This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.
Full of trolls and Doyles
Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on
And baldism. That needs stamping out for a fucking start.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.
So why do you post on here, dipshit.
Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?
No.
This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.
Full of trolls and Doyles
Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on
And baldism. That needs stamping out for a fucking start.
You're OK with the fat-ism then?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
RedSteel
|
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.
What do you add to it? Posting the same shite you have for 10 years. Accusing posters of being people everybody other than you know they're not? Your Mrs still into dogging?
Of course she is, just not with him, that's why he's such a bitter cunt
Are you saying she's a bike?
It's been well documented in the past Rik, that he was into his dogging big time. Capio said it so it must be so
I've had it with him for years as have others, he offers nothing to the board. Only time you hear from him is when he is on one of his self righteous rants, as if he is better than the rest of us. I have no idea why he posts, i can't remember a time when he contributed anything of interest.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.
So why do you post on here, dipshit.
Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?
No.
This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.
Full of trolls and Doyles
Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on
And baldism. That needs stamping out for a fucking start.
You're OK with the fat-ism then?
I would have protested against that back when I was a bit tubby but now I am honed.
Some have used the word chiseled.
Others have said hes not as fat as he used to be, is he?.
I cant deny being a baldy though.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
Gingerpig
|
You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Well he's never denied it.
He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.
Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....
He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.
You getting the picture now???
Aye i remember the church thing.
Do you remember his words over his "fit" niece?
The Fit neice thing was the creepiest thing of all and oddly ........was deleted & not mentioned again
...Good memory Rick
|
|
|
|
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Well he's never denied it.
He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.
Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....
He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.
You getting the picture now???
Aye i remember the church thing.
Do you remember his words over his "fit" niece?
The Fit neice thing was the creepiest thing of all and oddly ........was deleted & not mentioned again
...Good memory Rick
Fucking Nonce 👊
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
Fucking Nonce 👊
Quite an accusation unless you know how old his niece is
Id say incestuous relationships or desires were pretty noncey regardless but wasnt she 15/16 at the time?
Either way he is an adult male in a position of trust and there he was peering at her. Had he vocalised his thoughts to any family member he would have got a good kicking and been banned from the family
"Quite an accusation unless you know how old his niece is"
See above 😉
Should I have said dirty fucking inscestual nonce . . . Is that better for you?
|
|
|
« Last Edit: August 14, 2020, 01:46:23 PM by Atomic Dog »
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bruce*
|
Ha
Its not as if m&s called them coon cups or baboon bras is it
(Which would be reprehensible of course)
Simply a colour description and in no way targeted at BAME. Theyre really stretching now, tobacco is bad, tobacco coloured bras that might match BAME skin tones are therefore racist. M&S must burn and pay reparations of 10 billion pounds to BAME women. Reasonable
You should start a new company, selling industrial size ovens. Slogan could be " Fit 50 Jews in or your money back"
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.
Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.
Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.
That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.
He was born in Spain ya melt
Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he
Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.
They have no concept of quality control
I fail to understand why they get so much shit.
Because a lot of people are sad bitter racist cunts
Ginger isn't a race and she's barely beige.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Woo hoo!
I made the list.....
Gutted, I didnt
Fuck the muzzies, do you think that might work badneicepervdad
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RedSteel
|
Woo hoo!
I made the list.....
Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?
Mine was taking the piss out of Adolf Towzmann the owld fruit
WTF are you on about, me owld fruit?
The crazy cunt who keeps quoting posters on here.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Woo hoo!
I made the list.....
Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?
Apparently.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Bruce*
|
I dont know about Muslims specifically but Asian people tend to be the worst for not wearing masks and invading your personal space. When I say Asian I dont mean Chinese looking folk.
Its to do with them being lazy cunts
See how stupid lefties struggle so much with simple facts.......
That lefty cunt knew exactly what she was doing and that faggot cunt Owen Jones trying to get people the sack wants a good fucking hiding too.
What a stupid cunt towz is he's in bed with the enemy the muzzy loving cunt
Puffters. Arse rimming puffters. Ten to a penny.
HOOOOOF
How fucking desperate. Hoofing a post from 3 years ago.
Have you ever posted anything original your self?
SHUT UP YOU FUCKING CRANK 👎😂😂😂👎
HE IS JUST HIGHLIGHTING FOR EVERYONE TO SEE 👍
WHAT AN ODIOUS CUNT THE BLOKE ACTUALLY IS 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bruce*
|
From the thread "more terrorist foot soldiers"
ON THEIR WAY TO 4 STAR HOTELS AND 40 QUID A WEEK POCKET MONEY 👎😠👎
😠😠😠
FUCK OFF 👎
Its like the modern day classroom.
Little Joe in year 9 tells Ms Smith to fuck off in the classroom and she is encouraged to forgive and forget.
Smack the little fuckers hard and bring back some discipline
If that does not work hit parents with fines
The odd thing is it was the teachers who campaiged to do away with discipline.
Just like you see Feminists & queers now campaiging agains "Islamaphobia" - seemingly ignorant of the fact that under a muzzie regime their lives would be made hell.
And someone was obviously ashamed so deleted the below
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 03:22:48 PM
Miles for refugees. It's okay but I have a better idea.
Mines for refuges. Laid all over Calais and the channel.
If they manage to cross with a blindfold they can stay. I'll start off with £50.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
From the thread "more terrorist foot soldiers"
ON THEIR WAY TO 4 STAR HOTELS AND 40 QUID A WEEK POCKET MONEY 👎😠👎
😠😠😠
FUCK OFF 👎
Its like the modern day classroom.
Little Joe in year 9 tells Ms Smith to fuck off in the classroom and she is encouraged to forgive and forget.
Smack the little fuckers hard and bring back some discipline
If that does not work hit parents with fines
The odd thing is it was the teachers who campaiged to do away with discipline.
Just like you see Feminists & queers now campaiging agains "Islamaphobia" - seemingly ignorant of the fact that under a muzzie regime their lives would be made hell.
And someone was obviously ashamed so deleted the below
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 03:22:48 PM
Miles for refugees. It's okay but I have a better idea.
Mines for refuges. Laid all over Calais and the channel.
If they manage to cross with a blindfold they can stay. I'll start off with £50.
Where are the women and children? You're a fucking mug if you think these cunts are escaping wartorn countries. I'm beginning to wonder whether twats like you love the fact these cunts are here to fuck up the country knobheads like you so hate. You fucking bellend.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|