August 25, 2020, 10:15:31 PM
Author Topic: show me!  (Read 1834 times)
Bobupanddown
« Reply #50 on: August 10, 2020, 09:56:53 PM »
Hi Nick,

How's the new board? So entertaining you're over here acting like a cunt?

 :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
« Reply #51 on: August 10, 2020, 10:02:36 PM »
DESPERATION  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Skinz
« Reply #52 on: August 10, 2020, 10:55:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.

Well he's never denied it.

He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.

Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....

He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.

You getting the picture now??? 

To be fair, you wouldnt fit that head through a church door.
barwick b'stard
« Reply #53 on: August 11, 2020, 02:37:32 AM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM
The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.

Were you this committed to calling it on on fmttm?
Ever point out the homophobic remarks made by WeeGord, or Corcaigh_the_Cat?
What about the anti-Semitism from jam69, r00fie, Borocelt, BlindBoyGrunt and the rest?
How about ticker_tape/redshamrock/chordsmaker and his support for IRA terrorism and laughing at dead British soldiers along with his anti-English prejudice?
Mickgaz
« Reply #54 on: August 11, 2020, 07:17:34 AM »
Barwick spot on
 :like: :like: :like:
OzzyPorter
« Reply #55 on: August 11, 2020, 08:42:50 AM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 10:32:28 AM
Quote from: sockets on August 06, 2020, 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:

Quote from: RedSteel on August 06, 2020, 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 11:49:42 PM
Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 29, 2020, 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.

You silly cunt.

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 23, 2018, 05:27:53 PM

FUCKING GAY FUCKING FAGGOTT  charles

PROBS PREFER A FUCKING SALAMI UP YER ARSE YOU WRONG UN CUNT 


Quote from: monkeyman on March 21, 2019, 11:23:51 PM
lost IN THE FUCKING GAZETTE
A BORO LAD WHO HAS A FAGGOT.NIGHTCLUB IN BLACKPOOL
TAKING OVER THE OAK  mick :matty:

Quote from: Minge on November 01, 2018, 01:18:37 PM
All Paki's are horrible people,  even the ones who you think arnt.
All,
Yes,  every fucking one of them

Quote from: Jethro Tull on October 11, 2019, 03:44:06 PM
Like someone said in the comments' they won't be leaving to go back to pakiland' wonder where they fancy next. oleary

Quote from: Korky on March 29, 2018, 07:12:28 PM
How the fuck can he know people didn't move for him if he is blind?  :redcard:
Probably another lying scrounging muzzy

I am all for reducing the amount of negative spiteful comments on here but even I am astounded by how sad you would have to be to travel through years of comments to pick out examples like you have. Such an obsessive, weird and bitter way for someone to behave.

I think what it boils down to is this. You have no control here. You cannot run to admin and get posters banned. You can't group together and bully others into changing their opinions or leaving. And that's what really annoys you isn't it?
Atomic Dog
« Reply #56 on: August 11, 2020, 04:35:01 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 10, 2020, 09:56:53 PM
Hi Nick,

How's the new board? So entertaining you're over here acting like a cunt?

 :wanker:

👍

Yeah,
 get back to pestering Rita & Sue . . . Bob faced Cunt.
daftjim
« Reply #57 on: August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM »
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #58 on: August 12, 2020, 08:54:06 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


Goodbye
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #59 on: August 12, 2020, 09:03:01 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


So why do you post on here, dipshit.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Gramsci
« Reply #60 on: August 12, 2020, 11:38:22 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 09:03:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


So why do you post on here, dipshit.

Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #61 on: August 12, 2020, 11:44:39 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on August 12, 2020, 11:38:22 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 09:03:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


So why do you post on here, dipshit.

Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?



Cry me a fucking river.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #62 on: August 12, 2020, 11:48:43 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on August 12, 2020, 11:38:22 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 09:03:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


So why do you post on here, dipshit.

Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?

No.

This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.

Full of trolls and Doyles

Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #63 on: August 12, 2020, 03:43:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 11:48:43 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on August 12, 2020, 11:38:22 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 09:03:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


So why do you post on here, dipshit.

Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?

No.

This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.

Full of trolls and Doyles

Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on


And baldism.  That needs stamping out for a fucking start.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #64 on: August 12, 2020, 03:43:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 12, 2020, 03:43:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 11:48:43 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on August 12, 2020, 11:38:22 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 09:03:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


So why do you post on here, dipshit.

Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?

No.

This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.

Full of trolls and Doyles

Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on


And baldism.  That needs stamping out for a fucking start.

You're OK with the fat-ism then?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedSteel
« Reply #65 on: August 12, 2020, 04:25:55 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 12, 2020, 10:41:28 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


What do you add to it? Posting the same shite you have for 10 years. Accusing posters of being people everybody other than you know they're not? Your Mrs still into dogging?

Of course she is, just not with him, that's why he's such a bitter cunt 

RIK MAYALL
« Reply #66 on: August 12, 2020, 04:27:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on August 12, 2020, 04:25:55 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 12, 2020, 10:41:28 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


What do you add to it? Posting the same shite you have for 10 years. Accusing posters of being people everybody other than you know they're not? Your Mrs still into dogging?

Of course she is, just not with him, that's why he's such a bitter cunt 




Are you saying she's a bike?

FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RedSteel
« Reply #67 on: August 12, 2020, 04:35:52 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 04:27:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on August 12, 2020, 04:25:55 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 12, 2020, 10:41:28 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


What do you add to it? Posting the same shite you have for 10 years. Accusing posters of being people everybody other than you know they're not? Your Mrs still into dogging?

Of course she is, just not with him, that's why he's such a bitter cunt 




Are you saying she's a bike?



It's been well documented in the past Rik, that he was into his dogging big time. Capio said it so it must be so  I've had it with him for years as have others, he offers nothing to the board. Only time you hear from him is when he is on one of his self righteous rants, as if he is better than the rest of us. I have no idea why he posts, i can't remember a time when he contributed anything of interest.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #68 on: August 12, 2020, 04:41:59 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 12, 2020, 03:43:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 12, 2020, 03:43:08 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 11:48:43 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on August 12, 2020, 11:38:22 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 09:03:01 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


So why do you post on here, dipshit.

Is that you admitting that this is what the board has become Rik?

No.

This board is juvenile nuthouse at best.

Full of trolls and Doyles

Yes there is hints of racism, like there is ageism, sexism and so on


And baldism.  That needs stamping out for a fucking start.

You're OK with the fat-ism then?



I would have protested against that back when I was a bit tubby but now I am honed. 

Some have used the word chiseled.

Others have said hes not as fat as he used to be, is he?.

I cant deny being a baldy though.

 :gaz:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
daftjim
« Reply #69 on: August 13, 2020, 08:04:37 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 12, 2020, 04:27:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on August 12, 2020, 04:25:55 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on August 12, 2020, 10:41:28 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 12, 2020, 08:53:03 AM
Just an unmoderated forum for racism. Nothing more nothing less.
Tragic that its linked to the Boro.  lost


What do you add to it? Posting the same shite you have for 10 years. Accusing posters of being people everybody other than you know they're not? Your Mrs still into dogging?

Of course she is, just not with him, that's why he's such a bitter cunt 




Are you saying she's a bike?



Tell us about your lass again Rick? The one you turned into a Lesbian. Except that little story is true though 
Gingerpig
« Reply #70 on: August 13, 2020, 08:20:03 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 07, 2020, 01:00:12 PM
Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.

Well he's never denied it.

He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.

Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....

He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.

You getting the picture now??? 


Aye i remember the church thing.

Do you remember his words over his "fit" niece?


The Fit neice thing was the creepiest thing of all and oddly ........was deleted & not mentioned again klins ...Good memory Rick :like:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Atomic Dog
« Reply #71 on: August 14, 2020, 11:47:32 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on August 13, 2020, 08:20:03 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 07, 2020, 01:00:12 PM
Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.

Well he's never denied it.

He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.

Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....

He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.

You getting the picture now??? 


Aye i remember the church thing.

Do you remember his words over his "fit" niece?


The Fit neice thing was the creepiest thing of all and oddly ........was deleted & not mentioned again klins ...Good memory Rick :like:

Fucking Nonce 👊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #72 on: August 14, 2020, 11:51:39 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on August 14, 2020, 11:47:32 AM


Fucking Nonce 👊

Quite an accusation unless you know how old his niece is
Don pepe
« Reply #73 on: August 14, 2020, 12:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 14, 2020, 11:51:39 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on August 14, 2020, 11:47:32 AM


Fucking Nonce 👊

Quite an accusation unless you know how old his niece is

Id say incestuous relationships or desires were pretty noncey regardless but wasnt she 15/16 at the time?

Either way he is an adult male in a position of trust and there he was peering at her. Had he vocalised his thoughts to any family member he would have got a good kicking and been banned from the family
Atomic Dog
« Reply #74 on: August 14, 2020, 01:40:36 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on August 14, 2020, 12:10:29 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 14, 2020, 11:51:39 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on August 14, 2020, 11:47:32 AM


Fucking Nonce 👊

Quite an accusation unless you know how old his niece is

Id say incestuous relationships or desires were pretty noncey regardless but wasnt she 15/16 at the time?

Either way he is an adult male in a position of trust and there he was peering at her. Had he vocalised his thoughts to any family member he would have got a good kicking and been banned from the family

"Quite an accusation unless you know how old his niece is"


See above 😉


Should I have said dirty fucking inscestual nonce . . . Is that better for you?
Bruce*
« Reply #75 on: August 14, 2020, 10:25:11 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on August 14, 2020, 12:06:37 PM
Ha

Its not as if m&s called them coon cups or baboon bras is it

(Which would be reprehensible of course)

Simply a colour description and in no way targeted at BAME. Theyre really stretching now, tobacco is bad, tobacco coloured bras that might match BAME skin tones are therefore racist. M&S must burn and pay reparations of 10 billion pounds to BAME women. Reasonable

Quote from: RedSteel on August 14, 2020, 01:30:28 PM

You should start a new company, selling industrial size ovens. Slogan could be " Fit 50 Jews in or your money back"  :chrisk:

Quote from: Oldfield on August 12, 2020, 05:04:27 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on August 12, 2020, 11:36:33 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on August 12, 2020, 11:18:26 AM
Karanka was too much of a footballing snob, technically, to work with him and hone his one and only asset.

Pulis developed him and the club reaped the benefits on and off the field.

Technically and intelligence wise he is way off the mark and if it was not for his pace/acceleration he'd be walking around penniless in Africa. He is a one trick pony.

That has been my stance since I first saw him in the flesh.

He was born in Spain ya melt  lost

Then he would be wandering bout a beach in Ibiza flogging hooky Bolexes to you and your tribe then wouldnt he


Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 11, 2020, 02:27:18 PM
Anything made in Russia is by definition made by drunks and will break in 5 minutes or not work.

They have no concept of quality control

Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 13, 2020, 05:00:57 PM
Quote from: towz on August 13, 2020, 09:41:46 AM
Quote from: kippers on August 13, 2020, 09:29:08 AM
I fail to understand why they get so much shit.

Because a lot of people are sad bitter racist cunts

Ginger isn't a race and she's barely beige.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #76 on: August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM »
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #77 on: August 15, 2020, 12:18:32 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:



Gutted, I didnt


Fuck the muzzies, do you think that might work badneicepervdad
Logged
Pile
« Reply #78 on: August 15, 2020, 10:52:20 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:


Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
« Reply #79 on: August 15, 2020, 10:54:14 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 15, 2020, 10:52:20 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:


Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?

Mine was taking the piss out of Adolf Towzmann the owld fruit  :ponce:
Skinz
« Reply #80 on: August 15, 2020, 11:03:35 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 15, 2020, 10:52:20 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:


Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?

FMTTM Is Commie central. Probably seen his arse.
towz
« Reply #81 on: August 15, 2020, 11:04:41 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on August 15, 2020, 10:54:14 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 15, 2020, 10:52:20 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:


Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?

Mine was taking the piss out of Adolf Towzmann the owld fruit  :ponce:

WTF are you on about, me owld fruit?
RedSteel
« Reply #82 on: August 15, 2020, 11:13:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on August 15, 2020, 11:04:41 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on August 15, 2020, 10:54:14 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 15, 2020, 10:52:20 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:


Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?

Mine was taking the piss out of Adolf Towzmann the owld fruit  :ponce:

WTF are you on about, me owld fruit?

The crazy cunt who keeps quoting posters on here.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #83 on: August 15, 2020, 11:15:28 AM »
Probably that cunt Matty with another fuckin account.



 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pile
« Reply #84 on: August 15, 2020, 11:16:42 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 15, 2020, 11:15:28 AM
Probably that cunt Matty with another fuckin account.



 
haha
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
*****
« Reply #85 on: August 15, 2020, 11:56:33 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:





Yours was very tame tbf. Please try and be more racist in future.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #86 on: August 15, 2020, 03:23:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on August 15, 2020, 10:52:20 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 14, 2020, 11:01:11 PM
Woo hoo!

I made the list..... :mido:


Is your comment about Russia meant to be racist?

Apparently.....

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bruce*
« Reply #87 on: August 19, 2020, 09:20:12 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 17, 2020, 04:31:38 PM
I dont know about Muslims specifically but Asian people tend to be the worst for not wearing masks and invading your personal space. When I say Asian I dont mean Chinese looking folk.

Quote from: Minge on August 17, 2020, 07:05:08 PM
Its to do with them being lazy cunts

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 18, 2020, 07:55:09 AM
WANT BURNING FUCKING DOWN  👎😠😠😠👎
CARNAGE IS COMING  👍😠😠😠👍
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8631499/Up-50-hotels-Britain-benefit-4billion-ten-year-contract-house-asylum-seekers.html?ito=facebook_share_article-facebook_preferred-top

Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 22, 2020, 02:43:32 PM
See how stupid lefties struggle so much with simple facts.......

That lefty cunt knew exactly what she was doing and that faggot cunt Owen Jones trying to get people the sack wants a good fucking hiding too.


Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 26, 2020, 12:22:49 PM
What a stupid cunt towz is he's in bed with the enemy the muzzy loving cunt

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 16, 2020, 07:58:06 AM
NOTHING MORE THAN FAGGOTS   :matty: :matty: :matty:

 charles :alf: :nige: :ponce:

Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 16, 2020, 11:17:14 AM
Puffters. Arse rimming puffters. Ten to a penny.




Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 19, 2020, 08:40:03 AM
Quote from: daftjim on August 19, 2020, 08:26:15 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on August 18, 2020, 10:57:21 PM
HOOOOOF  :ponce:

How fucking desperate. Hoofing a post from 3 years ago.  souey
Have you ever posted anything original your self?


SHUT UP YOU FUCKING CRANK  👎😂😂😂👎

HE IS JUST HIGHLIGHTING FOR EVERYONE TO SEE 👍

WHAT AN ODIOUS CUNT THE BLOKE ACTUALLY IS  👍
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #88 on: August 19, 2020, 09:23:31 AM »
Bruce, fuck off you niece bothering cunt
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #89 on: August 19, 2020, 09:27:44 AM »
Ah now calling lefties cunts is racist 

Imagine filling your days searching through hundreds of posts looking for something that offends you  :nige:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
« Reply #90 on: August 19, 2020, 12:27:59 PM »
Its clearly racist of me to say my experience of shopping highlights that Asian people appear less likely to maintain social distancing. The publicised numbers speak for themselves.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bruce*
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:19:36 PM »
From the thread "more terrorist foot soldiers"

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 19, 2020, 10:06:37 AM
ON THEIR WAY TO 4 STAR HOTELS AND 40 QUID A WEEK POCKET MONEY  👎😠👎





😠😠😠

FUCK OFF  👎


Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:06:25 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:53:05 PM
Its like the modern day classroom.

Little Joe in year 9 tells Ms Smith to fuck off in the classroom and she is encouraged to forgive and forget.

Smack the little fuckers hard and bring back some discipline

If that does not work hit parents with fines

The odd thing is it was the teachers who campaiged to do away with discipline.

Just like you see Feminists & queers now campaiging agains "Islamaphobia" - seemingly ignorant of the fact that under a muzzie regime their lives would be made hell.

And someone was obviously ashamed so deleted the below

Quote
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 03:22:48 PM
Miles for refugees. It's okay but I have a better idea.

Mines for refuges. Laid all over Calais and the channel.

If they manage to cross with a blindfold they can stay. I'll start off with £50.
Pile
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:29:32 PM »
What is it youre trying to prove?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:33:15 PM »
Building up his evidence file to show to Nob Tickles?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:54:40 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:29:32 PM
What is it youre trying to prove?

His obsession with COB and its posters  mcl
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:54:40 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:29:32 PM
What is it youre trying to prove?

His obsession with COB and its posters  mcl

What a boring life the cunt must have
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:11:45 PM »
Who the fuck is Bruce 
Skinz
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:48:50 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:19:36 PM
From the thread "more terrorist foot soldiers"

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 19, 2020, 10:06:37 AM
ON THEIR WAY TO 4 STAR HOTELS AND 40 QUID A WEEK POCKET MONEY  👎😠👎





😠😠😠

FUCK OFF  👎


Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:06:25 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:53:05 PM
Its like the modern day classroom.

Little Joe in year 9 tells Ms Smith to fuck off in the classroom and she is encouraged to forgive and forget.

Smack the little fuckers hard and bring back some discipline

If that does not work hit parents with fines

The odd thing is it was the teachers who campaiged to do away with discipline.

Just like you see Feminists & queers now campaiging agains "Islamaphobia" - seemingly ignorant of the fact that under a muzzie regime their lives would be made hell.

And someone was obviously ashamed so deleted the below

Quote
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 03:22:48 PM
Miles for refugees. It's okay but I have a better idea.

Mines for refuges. Laid all over Calais and the channel.

If they manage to cross with a blindfold they can stay. I'll start off with £50.


Where are the women and children? You're a fucking mug if you think these cunts are escaping wartorn countries. I'm beginning to wonder whether twats like you love the fact these cunts are here to fuck up the country knobheads like you so hate. You fucking bellend.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:11:53 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:11:45 PM
Who the fuck is Bruce 

Its baddad or Harry Vagina.


Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
