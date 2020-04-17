LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 75 914





Re: show me! « Reply #2 on: August 07, 2020, 10:41:15 AM » BAD DAD UP TO HIS OLD TRICKS AGAIN 👎

PoliteDwarf

Posts: 9 535





Re: show me! « Reply #3 on: August 07, 2020, 10:46:36 AM »



Fascist. I notice he didn't call out any of the constant heightism on here.Fascist.

RedSteel

UTB





Re: show me! « Reply #4 on: August 07, 2020, 10:49:36 AM » Quotes from over 2yrs ago, sad man. Me saying that Dover and Ramsgate is swarming with the cunts, says racism to you, says a fact to me. Stick to FMTTM if your feeling that precious.

Bernie

Posts: 5 573 Re: show me! « Reply #8 on: August 07, 2020, 11:42:22 AM » If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.



Prove him wrong.



Prove him wrong. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Don pepe

Posts: 607 Re: show me! « Reply #10 on: August 07, 2020, 11:44:26 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:17:25 AM Pathetic comment, Bobup



Matty calling someone out for pathetic comments



Matty calling someone out for pathetic comments



Bonus is a factual Comment, baddad did put his mighty fmttm kingdom above his critically ill daughter. Then cried crocodile tears over it. Fucking cretin is nick small

El Capitan

Posts: 42 747 Re: show me! « Reply #13 on: August 07, 2020, 11:48:17 AM » He put a message board above the health of his ill daughter? How? Because he posted on it?







Thats quite a leap.







Thats quite a leap. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 970





Re: show me! « Reply #15 on: August 07, 2020, 12:02:01 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:48:17 AM He put a message board above the health of his ill daughter? How? Because he posted on it?







Thats quite a leap.





Matty, he certainly did. His daughter was close to deaths door, yet he was more interested in bickering and banning posters on fmttm. If that was my daughter, COB, Facebook and any other website wouldn't get a look in. My focus would be supporting my child.

El Capitan

Posts: 42 747 Re: show me! « Reply #16 on: August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM »





Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes

Bernie

Posts: 5 573 Re: show me! « Reply #17 on: August 07, 2020, 12:12:23 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:48:17 AM He put a message board above the health of his ill daughter? How? Because he posted on it?







Thats quite a leap.



He said something like "I have a lot on my plate, my daughter is critically ill in hospital, but i'm having to spend time sorting out offensive posts on here".



Clear inference that he was putting Bore me before his kid.



Why do you think he's known as "Bad Dad"



Blokes a cunt

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 578





Re: show me! « Reply #18 on: August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM » You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 578





Re: show me! « Reply #19 on: August 07, 2020, 12:17:04 PM » Surely not the sort of thing we ought to be discussing anyway.

Oldfield

Posts: 909 Re: show me! « Reply #20 on: August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM





Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes

Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bitWatch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes



I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?



Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy







I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 502 Re: show me! « Reply #21 on: August 07, 2020, 12:24:27 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:17:04 PM Surely not the sort of thing we ought to be discussing anyway.



You're probably right Terry, but when the cunt creates fake profiles on another message board to throw the usual lefty insults around without even attempting to engage in the debate or raise any valid points then he deserves all the shit coming his way.



The bloke is a grade A cock-womble, as is his partner in crime "the voice of boro fans" Rob the red nosed reindeer.

If I wanted one of life's failures to speak for me I'd vote labour. You're probably right Terry, but when the cunt creates fake profiles on another message board to throw the usual lefty insults around without even attempting to engage in the debate or raise any valid points then he deserves all the shit coming his way.The bloke is a grade A cock-womble, as is his partner in crime "the voice of boro fans" Rob the red nosed reindeer.If I wanted one of life's failures to speak for me I'd vote labour. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 578





Re: show me! « Reply #22 on: August 07, 2020, 12:27:37 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:24:27 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:17:04 PM Surely not the sort of thing we ought to be discussing anyway.



You're probably right Terry, but when the cunt creates fake profiles on another message board to throw the usual lefty insults around without even attempting to engage in the debate or raise any valid points then he deserves all the shit coming his way.



The bloke is a grade A cock-womble, as is his partner in crime "the voice of boro fans" Rob the red nosed reindeer.

If I wanted one of life's failures to speak for me I'd vote labour.

You're probably right Terry, but when the cunt creates fake profiles on another message board to throw the usual lefty insults around without even attempting to engage in the debate or raise any valid points then he deserves all the shit coming his way.The bloke is a grade A cock-womble, as is his partner in crime "the voice of boro fans" Rob the red nosed reindeer.If I wanted one of life's failures to speak for me I'd vote labour.

I think we're probably better served by ignoring him.

El Capitan

Posts: 42 747 Re: show me! « Reply #23 on: August 07, 2020, 12:30:02 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM





Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes

Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bitWatch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes



I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?



Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy









I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy









Just taking the piss out of you OddCunt. Dont you get it yet

Bruce*

Posts: 68 Re: show me! « Reply #24 on: August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM » The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.

Oldfield

Posts: 909 Re: show me! « Reply #25 on: August 07, 2020, 12:35:21 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:30:02 PM Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM





Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes

Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bitWatch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes



I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?



Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy









I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy









Just taking the piss out of you OddCunt. Dont you get it yet

Just taking the piss out of you OddCunt. Dont you get it yet

Oh i get you sweetheart....... your ego is the easiest to get enraged on here...... its the biggest of the lot ..... and i have you dancing on strings



Oh i get you sweetheart....... your ego is the easiest to get enraged on here...... its the biggest of the lot ..... and i have you dancing on strings Logged

Oldfield

Posts: 909 Re: show me! « Reply #26 on: August 07, 2020, 12:38:09 PM » Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.



This is a free speech forum and your judgements on racism, homophobia are entirely subjective to you

Hope that answers you now tittle off back to FMTTM



This is a free speech forum and your judgements on racism, homophobia are entirely subjective to youHope that answers you now tittle off back to FMTTM « Last Edit: August 07, 2020, 12:58:27 PM by Oldfield » Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 502 Re: show me! « Reply #27 on: August 07, 2020, 12:38:34 PM » Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.



If I found content repugnant I wouldn't consume it. Nobody forces you to come here and read opinions different to your own. What actually upsets you is that others can voice a world view in opposition to yours and you don't have a ban button here.



Oh and Nick, nobody believes your bullshit for one second. Try harder.





If I found content repugnant I wouldn't consume it. Nobody forces you to come here and read opinions different to your own. What actually upsets you is that others can voice a world view in opposition to yours and you don't have a ban button here.Oh and Nick, nobody believes your bullshit for one second. Try harder. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





RiversideRifle

Posts: 351 Re: show me! « Reply #30 on: August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM » Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it

Bernie

Posts: 5 573 Re: show me! « Reply #34 on: August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.



Well he's never denied it.



He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.



Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....



He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.



You getting the picture now???

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 970





Re: show me! « Reply #36 on: August 07, 2020, 01:00:12 PM » Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.



Well he's never denied it.



He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.



Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....



He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.



You getting the picture now???

Well he's never denied it.He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.You getting the picture now???



Aye i remember the church thing.



Do you remember his words over his "fit" niece? Aye i remember the church thing.Do you remember his words over his "fit" niece? Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Bernie

Posts: 5 573 Re: show me! « Reply #38 on: August 07, 2020, 01:01:08 PM » Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.



I assume you have come from FMTTM where there is a fascisistic admin who delete anything that's not 100% PC.



This place still has free speech. If you can't handle people with firnly held opinions then it's probably not the place for you. I assume you have come from FMTTM where there is a fascisistic admin who delete anything that's not 100% PC.This place still has free speech. If you can't handle people with firnly held opinions then it's probably not the place for you. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Don pepe

Posts: 607 Re: show me! « Reply #39 on: August 07, 2020, 01:03:41 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM





Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes

Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bitWatch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes

Well yeah you not having any kids youre well placed to make that statement



Dont worry, theres someone out there for you Matty. Just make sure this one doesnt have a slappy boyfriend Well yeah you not having any kids youre well placed to make that statementDont worry, theres someone out there for you Matty. Just make sure this one doesnt have a slappy boyfriend « Last Edit: August 07, 2020, 01:15:04 PM by Don pepe » Logged

sockets



THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 176THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: show me! « Reply #40 on: August 07, 2020, 01:06:16 PM » Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.























Bruce You're a fucking insect



Do one you cunt BruceYou're a fucking insectDo one you cunt Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 578Pull your socks up Tel. Re: show me! « Reply #42 on: August 07, 2020, 01:18:18 PM » Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM You're right that it was inference. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.



Well he's never denied it.



He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.



Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....



He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.



You getting the picture now???

Well he's never denied it.He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.You getting the picture now???

Yes, he's odd. It doesn't mean we should be discussing his daughter. Yes, he's odd. It doesn't mean we should be discussing his daughter. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures