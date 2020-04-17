Welcome,
Bruce*
Offline
Posts: 68
show me!
«
on:
August 07, 2020, 10:32:28 AM »
Quote from: sockets on August 06, 2020, 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's
Quote from: RedSteel on August 06, 2020, 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 11:49:42 PM
Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 29, 2020, 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.
You silly cunt.
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 23, 2018, 05:27:53 PM
FUCKING GAY FUCKING FAGGOTT
PROBS PREFER A FUCKING SALAMI UP YER ARSE YOU WRONG UN CUNT
Quote from: monkeyman on March 21, 2019, 11:23:51 PM
IN THE FUCKING GAZETTE
A BORO LAD WHO HAS A FAGGOT.NIGHTCLUB IN BLACKPOOL
TAKING OVER THE OAK
Quote from: Minge on November 01, 2018, 01:18:37 PM
All Paki's are horrible people, even the ones who you think arnt.
All,
Yes, every fucking one of them
Quote from: Jethro Tull on October 11, 2019, 03:44:06 PM
Like someone said in the comments' they won't be leaving to go back to pakiland' wonder where they fancy next.
Quote from: Korky on March 29, 2018, 07:12:28 PM
How the fuck can he know people didn't move for him if he is blind?
Probably another lying scrounging muzzy
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 906
Re: show me!
«
Reply #1 on:
August 07, 2020, 10:38:30 AM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 914
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: show me!
«
Reply #2 on:
August 07, 2020, 10:41:15 AM »
BAD DAD UP TO HIS OLD TRICKS AGAIN 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 535
Not big and not clever
Re: show me!
«
Reply #3 on:
August 07, 2020, 10:46:36 AM »
I notice he didn't call out any of the constant heightism on here.
Fascist.
Logged
CoB scum
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 620
UTB
Re: show me!
«
Reply #4 on:
August 07, 2020, 10:49:36 AM »
Quotes from over 2yrs ago, sad man. Me saying that Dover and Ramsgate is swarming with the cunts, says racism to you, says a fact to me. Stick to FMTTM if your feeling that precious.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #5 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:14:07 AM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 10:32:28 AM
Quote from: sockets on August 06, 2020, 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's
Quote from: RedSteel on August 06, 2020, 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 11:49:42 PM
Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 29, 2020, 03:52:03 PM
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.
You silly cunt.
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 23, 2018, 05:27:53 PM
FUCKING GAY FUCKING FAGGOTT
PROBS PREFER A FUCKING SALAMI UP YER ARSE YOU WRONG UN CUNT
Quote from: monkeyman on March 21, 2019, 11:23:51 PM
IN THE FUCKING GAZETTE
A BORO LAD WHO HAS A FAGGOT.NIGHTCLUB IN BLACKPOOL
TAKING OVER THE OAK
Quote from: Minge on November 01, 2018, 01:18:37 PM
All Paki's are horrible people, even the ones who you think arnt.
All,
Yes, every fucking one of them
Quote from: Jethro Tull on October 11, 2019, 03:44:06 PM
Like someone said in the comments' they won't be leaving to go back to pakiland' wonder where they fancy next.
Quote from: Korky on March 29, 2018, 07:12:28 PM
How the fuck can he know people didn't move for him if he is blind?
Probably another lying scrounging muzzy
Hi Baddad - how's your sick daughter these days?
Still ignoring here so you can admit a football messageboard?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 747
Re: show me!
«
Reply #6 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:17:25 AM »
Pathetic comment, Bobup
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #7 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:40:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:17:25 AM
Pathetic comment, Bobup
Pathetic comment, Bobup
Pathetic is your life pal. Must be getting close to 40 now and no wife, no kids, no job.
You're the male equivalent of an empty egg carton.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 573
Re: show me!
«
Reply #8 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:42:22 AM »
If you get HIV from bare backing as many men as possible you're either a degenerate whore or a degenerate faggot. Your sexuality never excuses your behavior.
Prove him wrong.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 747
Re: show me!
«
Reply #9 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:42:49 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 11:40:25 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:17:25 AM
Pathetic comment, Bobup
Pathetic is your life pal. Must be getting close to 40 now and no wife, no kids, no job.
You're the male equivalent of an empty egg carton.
Wrong again.
Pathetic is bringing someones ill daughter into an internet squabble.
Youre a pathetic racist with what appears to be a serious drink problem.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 607
Re: show me!
«
Reply #10 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:44:26 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:17:25 AM
Pathetic comment, Bobup
Matty calling someone out for pathetic comments
Bonus is a factual Comment, baddad did put his mighty fmttm kingdom above his critically ill daughter. Then cried crocodile tears over it. Fucking cretin is nick small
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 747
Re: show me!
«
Reply #11 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:45:21 AM »
Did he though?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #12 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:46:30 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:45:21 AM
Did he though?
Err yes.
We were all there and watched him do it you fucking crank.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 747
Re: show me!
«
Reply #13 on:
August 07, 2020, 11:48:17 AM »
He put a message board above the health of his ill daughter? How? Because he posted on it?
Thats quite a leap.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #14 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:01:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:48:17 AM
He put a message board above the health of his ill daughter? How? Because he posted on it?
Thats quite a leap.
Is that your version of evens Matty? Is that what happened is it?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 970
Once in every lifetime
Re: show me!
«
Reply #15 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:02:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:48:17 AM
He put a message board above the health of his ill daughter? How? Because he posted on it?
Thats quite a leap.
Matty, he certainly did. His daughter was close to deaths door, yet he was more interested in bickering and banning posters on fmttm. If that was my daughter, COB, Facebook and any other website wouldn't get a look in. My focus would be supporting my child.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 747
Re: show me!
«
Reply #16 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM »
Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 573
Re: show me!
«
Reply #17 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:12:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 11:48:17 AM
He put a message board above the health of his ill daughter? How? Because he posted on it?
Thats quite a leap.
He said something like "I have a lot on my plate, my daughter is critically ill in hospital, but i'm having to spend time sorting out offensive posts on here".
Clear inference that he was putting Bore me before his kid.
Why do you think he's known as "Bad Dad"
Blokes a cunt
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: show me!
«
Reply #18 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM »
You're right that it was
inference
. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: show me!
«
Reply #19 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:17:04 PM »
Surely not the sort of thing we ought to be discussing anyway.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: show me!
«
Reply #20 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM
Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes
I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?
Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #21 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:24:27 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:17:04 PM
Surely not the sort of thing we ought to be discussing anyway.
You're probably right Terry, but when the cunt creates fake profiles on another message board to throw the usual lefty insults around without even attempting to engage in the debate or raise any valid points then he deserves all the shit coming his way.
The bloke is a grade A cock-womble, as is his partner in crime "the voice of boro fans" Rob the red nosed reindeer.
If I wanted one of life's failures to speak for me I'd vote labour.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: show me!
«
Reply #22 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:27:37 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:24:27 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:17:04 PM
Surely not the sort of thing we ought to be discussing anyway.
You're probably right Terry, but when the cunt creates fake profiles on another message board to throw the usual lefty insults around without even attempting to engage in the debate or raise any valid points then he deserves all the shit coming his way.
The bloke is a grade A cock-womble, as is his partner in crime "the voice of boro fans" Rob the red nosed reindeer.
If I wanted one of life's failures to speak for me I'd vote labour.
I think we're probably better served by ignoring him.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 747
Re: show me!
«
Reply #23 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:30:02 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM
Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes
I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?
Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy
Just taking the piss out of you OddCunt. Dont you get it yet
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bruce*
Offline
Posts: 68
Re: show me!
«
Reply #24 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM »
The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: show me!
«
Reply #25 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:35:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:30:02 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM
Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes
I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?
Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy
Just taking the piss out of you OddCunt. Dont you get it yet
Oh i get you sweetheart....... your ego is the easiest to get enraged on here...... its the biggest of the lot ..... and i have you dancing on strings
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: show me!
«
Reply #26 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:38:09 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM
The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.
This is a free speech forum and your judgements on racism, homophobia are entirely subjective to you
Hope that answers you now tittle off back to FMTTM
«
Last Edit: August 07, 2020, 12:58:27 PM by Oldfield
»
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #27 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:38:34 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM
The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.
If I found content repugnant I wouldn't consume it. Nobody forces you to come here and read opinions different to your own. What actually upsets you is that others can voice a world view in opposition to yours and you don't have a ban button here.
Oh and Nick, nobody believes your bullshit for one second. Try harder.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 747
Re: show me!
«
Reply #28 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:40:19 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:35:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:30:02 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM
Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes
I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?
Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy
Just taking the piss out of you OddCunt. Dont you get it yet
Oh i get you sweetheart....... your ego is the easiest to get enraged on here...... its the biggest of the lot ..... and i have you dancing on strings
Ok sweetheart. Back in your weapons grade klaxon box, etc etc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 909
Re: show me!
«
Reply #29 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:41:59 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:40:19 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:35:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:30:02 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on August 07, 2020, 12:18:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM
Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes
I see you are wailing about me again...... shouldn't you be off down parliament road, waiving incense and shrunken heads about to call the faithful to worship shamen?
Bad dad is a horrible cunt like you ....... birds of a feather and all that empty egg carton boy
Just taking the piss out of you OddCunt. Dont you get it yet
Oh i get you sweetheart....... your ego is the easiest to get enraged on here...... its the biggest of the lot ..... and i have you dancing on strings
Ok sweetheart. Back in your weapons grade klaxon box, etc etc
Awww........ im flattered 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 351
Re: show me!
«
Reply #30 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM »
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #31 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 970
Once in every lifetime
Re: show me!
«
Reply #32 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:50:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
An idyllic moment of pot and kettle.......
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 351
Re: show me!
«
Reply #33 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:52:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
Who do I know from lidds family?
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 573
Re: show me!
«
Reply #34 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
You're right that it was
inference
. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Well he's never denied it.
He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.
Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....
He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.
You getting the picture now???
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #35 on:
August 07, 2020, 12:58:46 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:52:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
Who do I know from lidds family?
Are you honestly going to pretend like you have made posts about his daughter, his ex wife and his current missus?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 970
Once in every lifetime
Re: show me!
«
Reply #36 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:00:12 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
You're right that it was
inference
. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Well he's never denied it.
He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.
Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....
He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.
You getting the picture now???
Aye i remember the church thing.
Do you remember his words over his "fit" niece?
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 351
Re: show me!
«
Reply #37 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:00:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:58:46 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:52:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
Who do I know from lidds family?
Are you honestly going to pretend like you have made posts about his daughter, his ex wife and his current missus?
Yes I've brought up his ex before, please provide me with the others Bob
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 573
Re: show me!
«
Reply #38 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM
The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.
I assume you have come from FMTTM where there is a fascisistic admin who delete anything that's not 100% PC.
This place still has free speech. If you can't handle people with firnly held opinions then it's probably not the place for you.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 607
Re: show me!
«
Reply #39 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:03:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 07, 2020, 12:05:20 PM
Luckily Ive never really had a seriously ill family member (despite what Oddfield keeps telling himself). But I would imagine if I did, you would need some sort of distraction at some point to try and switch off the brain a bit
Watch some TV, read a book, ban some sad cunts off a message board... whatever it takes
Well yeah you not having any kids youre well placed to make that statement
Dont worry, theres someone out there for you Matty. Just make sure this one doesnt have a slappy boyfriend
«
Last Edit: August 07, 2020, 01:15:04 PM by Don pepe
»
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 176
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: show me!
«
Reply #40 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:06:16 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 07, 2020, 12:34:10 PM
The paranoia on display is spectacular! I am not "Bad Dad". It's possible that more than one person finds the blatant racism and homphobia on this site repugnant. On this thread I have quoted posters, I have made no judgement call on those quotes or called anyone names, I have just gathered what has been written. This has led to a character assasination of a completely unrelated individual. If you are that affected by the quotes, apologise, retract them or just have a look at yourself. Don't attack a random bloke who has had nothing to do with it, they're your words.
Bruce
You're a fucking insect
Do one you cunt
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #41 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:08:47 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 01:00:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:58:46 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:52:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
Who do I know from lidds family?
Are you honestly going to pretend like you have made posts about his daughter, his ex wife and his current missus?
Yes I've brought up his ex before, please provide me with the others Bob
I can't remember all of your aliases to do it, you've had about 20 haven't you?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: show me!
«
Reply #42 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:18:18 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
You're right that it was
inference
. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Well he's never denied it.
He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.
Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....
He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.
You getting the picture now???
Yes, he's odd. It doesn't mean we should be discussing his daughter.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #43 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:36:39 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 01:18:18 PM
Quote from: Bernie on August 07, 2020, 12:57:04 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 07, 2020, 12:14:49 PM
You're right that it was
inference
. You inferred that from his comment but it doesn't mean that it what he was implying.
Well he's never denied it.
He also said on there years ago that he didn't attend his own kids christenings as he is an athiest and therefore won't set foot in a church.
Can you imagine what his in-laws must think of him??? Imagine explaining to your kids when they grown up why their own dad isn't in the christening photos.....
He's also on record as having called the police over things his 16 year old daughters friends had written on Facebook.
You getting the picture now???
Yes, he's odd. It doesn't mean we should be discussing his daughter.
We aren't Terry. We're discussing his behaviour towards his daughter, which is a key distinction.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 578
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: show me!
«
Reply #44 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:44:54 PM »
Well I didn't know he had a daughter and I now know about her illness, her being close to death, that he didn't attend her christening etc.
Anyway, it's not for me, I'm out of this one.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 351
Re: show me!
«
Reply #45 on:
August 07, 2020, 01:46:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 01:08:47 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 01:00:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:58:46 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:52:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
Who do I know from lidds family?
Are you honestly going to pretend like you have made posts about his daughter, his ex wife and his current missus?
Yes I've brought up his ex before, please provide me with the others Bob
I can't remember all of your aliases to do it, you've had about 20 haven't you?
you can go off just rifle, you don't have the evidence to back up all the shite you spout
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 901
Re: show me!
«
Reply #46 on:
August 07, 2020, 02:58:16 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on August 07, 2020, 10:46:36 AM
I notice he didn't call out any of the constant heightism on here.
Fascist.
I feel your pain brother.
It's hard to believe but there are baldists on here as well.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 502
Re: show me!
«
Reply #47 on:
August 07, 2020, 03:05:55 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 01:46:56 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 01:08:47 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 01:00:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:58:46 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:52:23 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 07, 2020, 12:48:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 07, 2020, 12:45:29 PM
Don't really like nick small but I don't think you could judge someone's actions who is dealing with something as traumatic as that, so maybe you could just call him out and not do the cowardly thing and bring his daughter into it
from the bloke who has brought every single member of Lids family into his spats on here.
Who do I know from lidds family?
Are you honestly going to pretend like you have made posts about his daughter, his ex wife and his current missus?
Yes I've brought up his ex before, please provide me with the others Bob
I can't remember all of your aliases to do it, you've had about 20 haven't you?
you can go off just rifle, you don't have the evidence to back up all the shite you spout
Mr "its cowardly to talk about Baddad's daughter but perfectly fine to discuss Lid's ex wife"
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
38red
Offline
Posts: 408
Re: show me!
«
Reply #48 on:
August 07, 2020, 03:18:37 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 07, 2020, 02:58:16 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on August 07, 2020, 10:46:36 AM
I notice he didn't call out any of the constant heightism on here.
Fascist.
I feel your pain brother.
It's hard to believe but there are baldists on here as well.
And fat cuntists
Logged
Bruce*
Offline
Posts: 68
Re: show me!
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 09:08:55 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone
Today
at 02:48:41 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 04:24:21 PM
If blokes who have had their cocks chopped off want to be called Francesca and play sport they should have their own events just like the spazzers.
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 07:26:37 PM
Normal people are getting more sick of him and the BLM shite by the day ..
Thousands went out around the country today to show the likes of him he can shove his BLM up his stinking arse
white lives matter too
Quote from: Bud Wiser on August 08, 2020, 07:34:41 PM
The Covid-19 "hotspots" of the UK will be in deep mourning after this result.
Logged
