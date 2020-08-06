Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 486





Posts: 3 486 Democracy explained « on: August 06, 2020, 11:49:42 PM » Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.

Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:14:39 AM » Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule



Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 343





Posts: 343 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 11:49:42 PM Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.





You're a fucking racist reptile



You're a fucking racist reptile Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 903



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 903CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 AM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 09:23:57 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 11:49:42 PM Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.





You're a fucking racist reptile





You're a fucking racist reptile



AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍







IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎 AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 573





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 573Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Democracy explained « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 AM »



I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.

"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:59:23 AM



I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.



"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on) Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on) Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 486





Posts: 3 486 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:14:39 AM Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule







If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?



Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)



The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.



Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?



How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?



We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?

If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 343





Posts: 343 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:02:00 AM Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 09:23:57 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 11:49:42 PM Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.





You're a fucking racist reptile





You're a fucking racist reptile



AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍







IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎

AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎





See this is where we differ lidds, I'm the furthest from a lefty snowflake, I don't agree with illegal immigration at all and I'd send them back to sea, all of bobs posts have racist tones to them because he's a racist cunt and I'm calling him out for it See this is where we differ lidds, I'm the furthest from a lefty snowflake, I don't agree with illegal immigration at all and I'd send them back to sea, all of bobs posts have racist tones to them because he's a racist cunt and I'm calling him out for it Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:18:13 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:09:56 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:14:39 AM Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule







If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?



Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)



The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.



Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?



How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?



We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?



If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?

Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society

Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)

The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different societyMost other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:27:09 AM » To be clear, I'm not defending it by the way, but demonizing immigrants and racially abusing them is not the answer.



Those in power need to be held to account, stop spreading memes and do something about it Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 486





Posts: 3 486 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:38:21 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:18:13 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:09:56 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:14:39 AM Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule







If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?



Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)



The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.



Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?



How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?



We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?



If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?

Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society

Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)

The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with

Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different societyMost other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with

That's my argument Towz - its only the Western European that is being systematically eradicated.



Whether in Europe or the US/Australia.



Nowhere else on earth, not one single other government is pushing to make its inhabitants minorities.



Prove me wrong though, show me another country (not western european) where its people are actively being replaced by immigrants.....



That's my argument Towz - its only the Western European that is being systematically eradicated.Whether in Europe or the US/Australia.Nowhere else on earth, not one single other government is pushing to make its inhabitants minorities.Prove me wrong though, show me another country (not western european) where its people are actively being replaced by immigrants..... Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 599





Posts: 599 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 AM » It may have been too subtle for me but where was his racism?



No political solution?



Im inclined to agree with a lot of what towz says in his first post but immigrants are a burden now and will only become more so with each successive generation, burden on healthcare and education, law and order, prison system, they will also get old you know and the inverted pyramid of today will become so top heavy it will

Topple on all of us. As terry says, theyve fuck all to spend except what we give them. We dont have a need asa nation for masses of unskilled labour that can barely speak the language and have no concept of our socially acceptable conduct. Drive down Middlesbrough any weekday daytime and you will see how many of them are at graft. Having a surplus of them is only going to drive wages and conditions down. Please just one person give me a compelling argument for them being here? Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 486





Posts: 3 486 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:52:34 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:07:53 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:59:23 AM



I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.



"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

What utter marxist bullshit.



If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?



Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?



The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.

We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.

What utter marxist bullshit.If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 573





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 573Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Democracy explained « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:02:17 PM »



I did put 'many' in brackets. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:20:53 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:52:34 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:07:53 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:59:23 AM



I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.



"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

What utter marxist bullshit.



If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?



Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?



The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.

We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.



What utter marxist bullshit.If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.

Argentina isn't white? Argentina isn't white? Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 573





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 573Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Democracy explained « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:28:48 PM » Only 97% Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

ccole

Online



Posts: 4 093





Posts: 4 093 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:41:16 PM »



As for 'contributing' and increasing the economy, I think those that breed fastest are coming here and 'taking from the pot' not topping it up.



Don't shoot the messenger, but there is a reason why they don't head for Muslim countries.





"Overall, 18.9 per cent of Muslims aged between 16 and 74 are currently in full-time employment, according to the SMC. That is significantly less than the 34.9 per cent figure for the adult population of the UK overall"





At what point is net state income going to be less than the cost of supporting those coming here?



Do we just tax the workers 80% to keep up? Our kids, kids will look back and be so proud of what we left them.







SFLD's











i think a lot of those coming over will be happy to work given the opportunity, but only a fool or a SFLD thinks that we have the schools, hospitals, accommodation, infrastructure etc to cope. That why it must be controlled.As for 'contributing' and increasing the economy, I think those that breed fastest are coming here and 'taking from the pot' not topping it up.Don't shoot the messenger, but there is a reason why they don't head for Muslim countries."Overall, 18.9 per cent of Muslims aged between 16 and 74 are currently in full-time employment, according to the SMC. That is significantly less than the 34.9 per cent figure for the adult population of the UK overall"At what point is net state income going to be less than the cost of supporting those coming here?Do we just tax the workers 80% to keep up? Our kids, kids will look back and be so proud of what we left them.SFLD's « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:43:07 PM by ccole » Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 889







Posts: 14 889 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:48:38 PM »



There should be no argument about this at all.



Every country should have the right to control its borders and immigration. And the right to refuse entry.There should be no argument about this at all. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:00:08 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:48:38 PM



There should be no argument about this at all.





Every country should have the right to control its borders and immigration. And the right to refuse entry.There should be no argument about this at all.

Absolutely, what the political class in this country has conned people into is believing that there is any appetite to do this amongst the elite Absolutely, what the political class in this country has conned people into is believing that there is any appetite to do this amongst the elite « Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:02:04 PM by towz » Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:03:44 PM » I've already covered Japan. For them protecting their culture and Japanese way of life is considered more important, plus they have the fact they live on a densely populated geologically active, natural resource poor island to consider. I think they have accepted that they will cut their cloth accordingly and allow the population to decline as a policy I've already covered Japan. For them protecting their culture and Japanese way of life is considered more important, plus they have the fact they live on a densely populated geologically active, natural resource poor island to consider. I think they have accepted that they will cut their cloth accordingly and allow the population to decline as a policy Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 486





Posts: 3 486 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:19:00 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:03:44 PM I've already covered Japan. For them protecting their culture and Japanese way of life is considered more important, plus they have the fact they live on a densely populated geologically active, natural resource poor island to consider. I think they have accepted that they will cut their cloth accordingly and allow the population to decline as a policy

I've already covered Japan., plus they have the fact they live on a densely populated geologically active, natural resource poor island to consider. I think they have accepted that they will cut their cloth accordingly and allow the population to decline as a policy

You haven't covered it at all. You've waffled some words together which don't explain the contradictory nature of your point and the facts.



If immigration is a requirement to off-put economic collapse why does that rule not apply to Japan? Or Macedonia, Montenegro and Hungary for that matter? (countries which are least welcoming to immigrants)



And what relevance does geological activity have to do with the price of fish?

You haven't covered it at all. You've waffled some words together which don't explain the contradictory nature of your point and the facts.If immigration is a requirement to off-put economic collapse why does that rule not apply to Japan? Or Macedonia, Montenegro and Hungary for that matter? (countries which are least welcoming to immigrants)And what relevance does geological activity have to do with the price of fish? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:41:33 PM » Thick as pigshit Logged

38red

Offline



Posts: 408





Posts: 408 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:41:58 PM » Japan's economy has stagnated since the mid 90s whilst it's population ages and shrinks and rural areas are abandoned by the young. The government has tried all manner of policies to reverse this, to little avail. The one thing they won't try is a liberal immigration policy, however. As pointed out above, they view this as too high a price to pay. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 889







Posts: 14 889 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 04:05:53 PM » Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 03:41:58 PM Japan's economy has stagnated since the mid 90s whilst it's population ages and shrinks and rural areas are abandoned by the young. The government has tried all manner of policies to reverse this, to little avail. The one thing they won't try is a liberal immigration policy, however. As pointed out above, they view this as too high a price to pay.



They make a nice range of porn as well.







Despite the blurry fannies.



They make a nice range of porn as well.Despite the blurry fannies. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 486





Posts: 3 486 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 06:45:40 PM » Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 03:41:58 PM Japan's economy has stagnated since the mid 90s whilst it's population ages and shrinks and rural areas are abandoned by the young. The government has tried all manner of policies to reverse this, to little avail. The one thing they won't try is a liberal immigration policy, however. As pointed out above, they view this as too high a price to pay.



Only its economy was better in 2009 than at any time in the 90s.







Does it look like an economic collapse to you?



No, me either. Towz is a fucking retard. Only its economy was better in 2009 than at any time in the 90s.Does it look like an economic collapse to you?No, me either. Towz is a fucking retard. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:19:38 PM » No it looks like stagflation. As I already pointed out. Pointless debating with blinkered bigots. Ciao Logged

38red

Offline



Posts: 408





Posts: 408 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #36 on: Today at 07:43:05 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:45:40 PM Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 03:41:58 PM Japan's economy has stagnated since the mid 90s whilst it's population ages and shrinks and rural areas are abandoned by the young. The government has tried all manner of policies to reverse this, to little avail. The one thing they won't try is a liberal immigration policy, however. As pointed out above, they view this as too high a price to pay.



Only its economy was better in 2009 than at any time in the 90s.







Does it look like an economic collapse to you?



No, me either. Towz is a fucking retard.

Only its economy was better in 2009 than at any time in the 90s.Does it look like an economic collapse to you?No, me either. Towz is a fucking retard.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livepopulation.com%2Fcountry%2Fjapan.html&psig=AOvVaw1KZI6Y0IDZRKPEjHW1EArm&ust=1596955138010000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCPCajdf_iusCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD Your chart is showing nominal GDP rather than real GDP so needs some adjustment for inflation. Having said that, GDP today is no higher than the mid 90s, although per capita GDP is still increasing as the population declines. Increasing life expectancy means Japan now sells more nappies for adults than kids! Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 599





Posts: 599 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #37 on: Today at 07:58:51 AM » So what we need to keep the muzzles out is volcanoes?



Where the fuck are we gonna get one of them from? Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 883





Posts: 8 883 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #38 on: Today at 01:16:39 PM » Looks like Bobup has thrown in the towel Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 725





Posts: 1 725 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #41 on: Today at 06:00:56 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:14:39 AM Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule





Probably the only correct thing you've ever posted.



I take it you're not much a fan of what we call democracy either. Probably the only correct thing you've ever posted.I take it you're not much a fan of what we call democracy either. Logged