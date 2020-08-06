|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.
Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.
There is no political solution.
You're a fucking racist reptile
AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍
IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Or...
Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable
This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule
If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?
Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)
The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.
Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?
How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?
We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
towz
|
Or...
Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable
This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule
If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?
Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)
The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.
Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?
How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?
We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?
Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society
Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)
The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 24
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.
That is not by choice though. Not saying they should be here as they're clearly economic migrants but they'd work if they could. In actual fact many of them work insane hours in terrible conditions for £4 an hour or less.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Or...
Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable
This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule
If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?
Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)
The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.
Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?
How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?
We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?
Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society
Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)
The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with
That's my argument Towz - its only the Western European that is being systematically eradicated.
Whether in Europe or the US/Australia.
Nowhere else on earth, not one single other government is pushing to make its inhabitants minorities.
Prove me wrong though, show me another country (not western european) where its people are actively being replaced by immigrants.....
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
What utter marxist bullshit.
If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?
Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?
The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.
That is not by choice though. Not saying they should be here as they're clearly economic migrants but they'd work if they could. In actual fact many of them work insane hours in terrible conditions for £4 an hour or less.
There will be some (many?) who have come here purely to claim whatever benefits they can and make money illegally.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.
That is not by choice though. Not saying they should be here as they're clearly economic migrants but they'd work if they could. In actual fact many of them work insane hours in terrible conditions for £4 an hour or less.
There will be some (many?) who have come here purely to claim whatever benefits they can and make money illegally.
Some Terry? Why would they flee France? Are they oppressed by the French? Are they killed by the French? No.
Its because they've been promised the miracle of free housing, food and money should they make it to the UK. ALL OF THEM.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
towz
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
What utter marxist bullshit.
If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?
Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?
The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.
Argentina isn't white?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
What utter marxist bullshit.
If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?
Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?
The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.
Argentina isn't white?
You've sidestepped the question there Towz.
If the economy would collapse without migration why are countries with little to no migration thriving economically?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
towz
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
What utter marxist bullshit.
If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?
Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?
The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.
Argentina isn't white?
You've sidestepped the question there Towz.
If the economy would collapse without migration why are countries with little to no migration thriving economically?
Long story, countries still building major infrastructure and with room for significant internal economic development like all the ones you've listed (except South Korea and Argentina maybe) and a relatively youthful population don't need immigrants as much
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
What utter marxist bullshit.
If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?
Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?
The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.
Argentina isn't white?
You've sidestepped the question there Towz.
If the economy would collapse without migration why are countries with little to no migration thriving economically?
Long story, countries still building major infrastructure and with room for significant internal economic development like all the ones you've listed (except South Korea and Argentina maybe) and a relatively youthful population don't need immigrants as much
Japan has one of the least youthful populations yet rejects mass migration and thrives economically.
Your argument doesn't hold any water.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|