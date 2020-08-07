Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 07, 2020, 07:25:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Democracy explained  (Read 375 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM »
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.

Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

There is no political solution.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:14:39 AM »
Or...

Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable

This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 338


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:23:57 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.

Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

There is no political solution.


You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:

Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 892

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:00 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:23:57 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.

Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

There is no political solution.


You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:




AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE  ARSEHOLE  👍



IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
TMG501
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 188


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:09:10 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:23:57 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.

Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

There is no political solution.


You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:



Can you prove him wrong Rifle?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 573


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:59:23 AM »
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:07:53 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:09:56 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:14:39 AM
Or...

Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable

This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule



If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?

Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)

The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.

Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?

How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?

We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:10:59 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:23:57 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.

Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

There is no political solution.


You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:



I'll take that as a compliment, thank you.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 338


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:16:15 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:02:00 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:23:57 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.

Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

There is no political solution.


You're a fucking racist reptile  :lenin:




AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE  ARSEHOLE  👍



IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT  👎



See this is where we differ lidds, I'm the furthest from a lefty snowflake, I don't agree with illegal immigration at all and I'd send them back to sea, all of bobs posts have racist tones to them because he's a racist cunt and I'm calling him out for it  :ponce:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:18:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:09:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:14:39 AM
Or...

Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable

This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule



If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?

Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)

The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.

Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?

How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?

We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?


Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society
Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)
The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 573


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:22:07 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 24


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:24:26 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:22:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.

That is not by choice though. Not saying they should be here as they're clearly economic migrants but they'd work if they could. In  actual fact many of them work insane hours in terrible conditions for £4 an hour or less.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:27:09 AM »
To be clear, I'm not defending it by the way, but demonizing immigrants and racially abusing them is not the answer.

Those in power need to be held to account, stop spreading memes and do something about it
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:38:21 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:18:13 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:09:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:14:39 AM
Or...

Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable

This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule



If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?

Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)

The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.

Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?

How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?

We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?


Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society
Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)
The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with

That's my argument Towz - its only the Western European that is being systematically eradicated.

Whether in Europe or the US/Australia.

Nowhere else on earth, not one single other government is pushing to make its inhabitants minorities.

Prove me wrong though, show me another country (not western european) where its people are actively being replaced by immigrants.....
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 594


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:41:03 AM »
It may have been too subtle for me but where was his racism?

No political solution?

Im inclined to agree with a lot of what towz says in his first post but immigrants are a burden now and will only become more so with each successive generation, burden on healthcare and education, law and order, prison system, they will also get old you know and the inverted pyramid of today will become so top heavy it will
Topple on all of us. As terry says, theyve fuck all to spend except what we give them. We dont have a need asa nation for masses of unskilled labour that can barely speak the language and have no concept of our socially acceptable conduct. Drive down Middlesbrough any weekday daytime and you will see how many of them are at graft. Having a surplus of them is only going to drive wages and conditions down. Please just one person give me a compelling argument for them being here?
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:52:34 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

What utter marxist bullshit.

If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?

Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?

The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 573


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:57:13 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:24:26 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:22:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.

That is not by choice though. Not saying they should be here as they're clearly economic migrants but they'd work if they could. In  actual fact many of them work insane hours in terrible conditions for £4 an hour or less.

There will be some (many?) who have come here purely to claim whatever benefits they can and make money illegally.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:00:49 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:57:13 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:24:26 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:22:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.

That is not by choice though. Not saying they should be here as they're clearly economic migrants but they'd work if they could. In  actual fact many of them work insane hours in terrible conditions for £4 an hour or less.

There will be some (many?) who have come here purely to claim whatever benefits they can and make money illegally.

Some Terry? Why would they flee France? Are they oppressed by the French? Are they killed by the French? No.

Its because they've been promised the miracle of free housing, food and money should they make it to the UK. ALL OF THEM.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 573


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:02:17 PM »
I did put 'many' in brackets.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:20:53 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:52:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

What utter marxist bullshit.

If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?

Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?

The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.


Argentina isn't white?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 573


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:28:48 PM »
Only 97%
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:34:04 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:20:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:52:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

What utter marxist bullshit.

If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?

Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?

The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.


Argentina isn't white?

You've sidestepped the question there Towz.

If the economy would collapse without migration why are countries with little to no migration thriving economically?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 093


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:41:16 PM »
i think a lot of those coming over will be happy to work given the opportunity, but only a fool or a SFLD thinks that we have the schools, hospitals, accommodation, infrastructure etc to cope. That why it must be controlled.

As for 'contributing' and increasing the economy, I think those that breed fastest are coming here and 'taking from the pot' not topping it up.

Don't shoot the messenger, but there is a reason why they don't head for Muslim countries.


"Overall, 18.9 per cent of Muslims aged between 16 and 74 are currently in full-time employment, according to the SMC. That is significantly less than the 34.9 per cent figure for the adult population of the UK overall"


At what point is net state income going to be less than the cost of supporting those coming here?

Do we just tax the workers 80% to keep up? Our kids, kids will look back and be so proud of what we left them. 



SFLD's  :meltdown:



   

« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:07 PM by ccole » Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 879



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:48:38 PM »
Every country should have the right to control its borders and immigration.  And the right to refuse entry.

There should be no argument about this at all.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:58:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:34:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:20:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:52:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

What utter marxist bullshit.

If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?

Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?

The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.


Argentina isn't white?

You've sidestepped the question there Towz.

If the economy would collapse without migration why are countries with little to no migration thriving economically?


Long story, countries still building major infrastructure and with room for significant internal economic development like all the ones you've listed (except South Korea and Argentina maybe) and a relatively youthful population don't need immigrants as much
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:00:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:48:38 PM
Every country should have the right to control its borders and immigration.  And the right to refuse entry.

There should be no argument about this at all.

 oleary

Absolutely, what the political class in this country has conned people into is believing that there is any appetite to do this amongst the elite
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:04 PM by towz » Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:01:57 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:58:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:34:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:20:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:52:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"

I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
 :like:

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)

What utter marxist bullshit.

If that were the case why aren't none white nations begging immigrants to come? Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea?

Places like Mexico, Brazil or Argentina?

The truth is the increased demand in public services is caused by mass migration. Its the cause of the problem not the solution to it.
We had schools and hospitals before we had mass migration.


Argentina isn't white?

You've sidestepped the question there Towz.

If the economy would collapse without migration why are countries with little to no migration thriving economically?


Long story, countries still building major infrastructure and with room for significant internal economic development like all the ones you've listed (except South Korea and Argentina maybe) and a relatively youthful population don't need immigrants as much

Japan has one of the least youthful populations yet rejects mass migration and thrives economically.

Your argument doesn't hold any water.
 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:03:44 PM »
 souey I've already covered Japan. For them protecting their culture and Japanese way of life is considered more important, plus they have the fact they live on a densely populated geologically active, natural resource poor island to consider. I think they have accepted that they will cut their cloth accordingly and allow the population to decline as a policy
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:19:00 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:03:44 PM
souey I've already covered Japan. For them protecting their culture and Japanese way of life is considered more important, plus they have the fact they live on a densely populated geologically active, natural resource poor island to consider. I think they have accepted that they will cut their cloth accordingly and allow the population to decline as a policy

You haven't covered it at all. You've waffled some words together which don't explain the contradictory nature of your point and the facts.

If immigration is a requirement to off-put economic collapse why does that rule not apply to Japan? Or Macedonia, Montenegro and Hungary for that matter? (countries which are least welcoming to immigrants)

And what relevance does geological activity have to do with the price of fish?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:41:33 PM »
Thick as pigshit  souey
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 402


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:41:58 PM »
Japan's economy has stagnated since the mid 90s whilst it's population ages and shrinks and rural areas are abandoned by the young. The government has tried all manner of policies to reverse this, to little avail. The one thing they won't try is a liberal immigration policy, however. As pointed out above, they view this as too high a price to pay.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 879



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:05:53 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 03:41:58 PM
Japan's economy has stagnated since the mid 90s whilst it's population ages and shrinks and rural areas are abandoned by the young. The government has tried all manner of policies to reverse this, to little avail. The one thing they won't try is a liberal immigration policy, however. As pointed out above, they view this as too high a price to pay.

They make a nice range of porn as well.

 jc

Despite the blurry fannies.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 475


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:45:40 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 03:41:58 PM
Japan's economy has stagnated since the mid 90s whilst it's population ages and shrinks and rural areas are abandoned by the young. The government has tried all manner of policies to reverse this, to little avail. The one thing they won't try is a liberal immigration policy, however. As pointed out above, they view this as too high a price to pay.

Only its economy was better in 2009 than at any time in the 90s.



Does it look like an economic collapse to you?

No, me either. Towz is a fucking retard.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 876


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:19:38 PM »
No it looks like stagflation. As I already pointed out. Pointless debating with blinkered bigots. Ciao  :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 896



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:25:27 PM »
Nice chart blockhead. Want a revolver to shoot your own foot?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 