Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 448





Posts: 3 448 Democracy explained « on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM » Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.

Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





towz

Online



Posts: 8 861





Posts: 8 861 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:14:39 AM » Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule



Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 331





Posts: 331 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:23:57 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.





You're a fucking racist reptile



You're a fucking racist reptile Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 874



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 874CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:00 AM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:23:57 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.





You're a fucking racist reptile





You're a fucking racist reptile



AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍







IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎 AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 563





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 563Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Democracy explained « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:59:23 AM »



I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.

"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

towz

Online



Posts: 8 861





Posts: 8 861 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:07:53 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:59:23 AM



I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.



"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.

Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on) Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on) Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 448





Posts: 3 448 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:09:56 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 08:14:39 AM Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule







If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?



Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)



The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.



Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?



How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?



We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?

If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 331





Posts: 331 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:16:15 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:02:00 AM Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:23:57 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.





You're a fucking racist reptile





You're a fucking racist reptile



AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍







IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎

AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎





See this is where we differ lidds, I'm the furthest from a lefty snowflake, I don't agree with illegal immigration at all and I'd send them back to sea, all of bobs posts have racist tones to them because he's a racist cunt and I'm calling him out for it See this is where we differ lidds, I'm the furthest from a lefty snowflake, I don't agree with illegal immigration at all and I'd send them back to sea, all of bobs posts have racist tones to them because he's a racist cunt and I'm calling him out for it Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 861





Posts: 8 861 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:18:13 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:09:56 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 08:14:39 AM Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule







If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?



Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)



The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.



Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?



How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?



We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?



If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?

Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society

Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)

The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different societyMost other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 861





Posts: 8 861 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:27:09 AM » To be clear, I'm not defending it by the way, but demonizing immigrants and racially abusing them is not the answer.



Those in power need to be held to account, stop spreading memes and do something about it Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 448





Posts: 3 448 Re: Democracy explained « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:38:21 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:18:13 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:09:56 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 08:14:39 AM Or...



Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable



This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule







If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?



Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)



The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.



Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?



How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?



We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?



If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?

Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society

Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)

The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with

Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different societyMost other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with

That's my argument Towz - its only the Western European that is being systematically eradicated.



Whether in Europe or the US/Australia.



Nowhere else on earth, not one single other government is pushing to make its inhabitants minorities.



Prove me wrong though, show me another country (not western european) where its people are actively being replaced by immigrants.....



That's my argument Towz - its only the Western European that is being systematically eradicated.Whether in Europe or the US/Australia.Nowhere else on earth, not one single other government is pushing to make its inhabitants minorities.Prove me wrong though, show me another country (not western european) where its people are actively being replaced by immigrants..... Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



