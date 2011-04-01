Welcome,
Democracy explained
Bobupanddown
Democracy explained
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.
Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.
There is no political solution.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Re: Democracy explained
Or...
Your ancestors were bullied into a system of tribal servitude followed by feudal servitude, followed by indoctrination into and servitude of an Imperialist Empire, during which they were coopted into industrial capitalism during which they were conscripted to fight in wars not of their making by a ruling elite which cared little if they lived or died and sought mainly to protect their own wealth and privilege. To stymie impending revolution as a result of the horrors of WWI, male suffrage was introduced in 1918, followed by female suffrage in 1928. The political system was never intended to empower 'the people' but to keep them in their place and keep them manageable
This same ruling elite and their descendants, allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth due to declining population and lack of 'economic growth'. Diversity is a by-word for divide and rule
RiversideRifle
Re: Democracy explained
You're a fucking racist reptile
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Democracy explained
AND YOU'RE A HALF BLIND LEFTY SNOWFLAKE ARSEHOLE 👍
IF YOU THINK THIS COUNTRY CAN SUSTAIN ALL THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS COMING IN TO THIS COUNTRY IS GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY THEN YER A FUCKING IDIOT 👎
TMG501
Re: Democracy explained
Can you prove him wrong Rifle?
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Democracy explained
"allows mass immigration to prevent economic collapse and loss of wealth"
I'm glad they're all bringing lots of money to spend.
towz
Re: Democracy explained
Economy would collapse without labour, inverted pyramid age structure of population with which it is impossible to sustain social structures (pensions, NHS, schools and so on)
Bobupanddown
Re: Democracy explained
If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?
Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)
The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.
Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?
How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?
We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?
Bobupanddown
Re: Democracy explained
I'll take that as a compliment, thank you.
RiversideRifle
Re: Democracy explained
See this is where we differ lidds, I'm the furthest from a lefty snowflake, I don't agree with illegal immigration at all and I'd send them back to sea, all of bobs posts have racist tones to them because he's a racist cunt and I'm calling him out for it
towz
Re: Democracy explained
If that's the case Towz which other culture anywhere on earth is currently engaged in self genocide?
Why do the Chinese and Japanese think our behavior is so strange? (In relation to our immigration laws and systems, and attitudes towards racism)
The UK is now 75% white British, that figure had dropped 12% in 15 years.
Where do we go when we are minorities in our own lands?
How do Africans and Pakistanis treat minorites in their lands?
We already live in a country where the most oppressed and disadvantaged children are white working class boys, will seeing them turned into slaves satisfy your hatred of your own kin?
Japanese have accepted stag-flation, the are a very different society
Most other Western European nations have similar immigration policy (France, SPain, Italy, Germany, Sweden)
The rest is hysterical bullshit I cant be arsed arguing with
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Democracy explained
This wave of "refugees" is not coming here to work.
Pallys bar stool
Re: Democracy explained
That is not by choice though. Not saying they should be here as they're clearly economic migrants but they'd work if they could. In actual fact many of them work insane hours in terrible conditions for £4 an hour or less.
towz
Re: Democracy explained
To be clear, I'm not defending it by the way, but demonizing immigrants and racially abusing them is not the answer.
Those in power need to be held to account, stop spreading memes and do something about it
Bobupanddown
Re: Democracy explained
That's my argument Towz - its only the Western European that is being systematically eradicated.
Whether in Europe or the US/Australia.
Nowhere else on earth, not one single other government is pushing to make its inhabitants minorities.
Prove me wrong though, show me another country (not western european) where its people are actively being replaced by immigrants.....
Don pepe
Re: Democracy explained
It may have been too subtle for me but where was his racism?
No political solution?
Im inclined to agree with a lot of what towz says in his first post but immigrants are a burden now and will only become more so with each successive generation, burden on healthcare and education, law and order, prison system, they will also get old you know and the inverted pyramid of today will become so top heavy it will
Topple on all of us. As terry says, theyve fuck all to spend except what we give them. We dont have a need asa nation for masses of unskilled labour that can barely speak the language and have no concept of our socially acceptable conduct. Drive down Middlesbrough any weekday daytime and you will see how many of them are at graft. Having a surplus of them is only going to drive wages and conditions down. Please just one person give me a compelling argument for them being here?
