Democracy explained « on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM » Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.



Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.



There is no political solution.

