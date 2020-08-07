Welcome,
August 07, 2020, 01:22:24 AM
Democracy explained
Author
Topic: Democracy explained
Bobupanddown
Democracy explained
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.
Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.
There is no political solution.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
