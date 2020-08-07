Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Democracy explained  (Read 22 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 PM »
Your ancestors built this country, they fought and some of them died for it. And for that, your 2 children get two votes.

Muhammed the invader just turned up, he has contributed nothing and only takes from this country. For that his 6 children get 6 votes.

There is no political solution.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
