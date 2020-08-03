Welcome,
August 07, 2020, 01:22:14 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Portland Murders up
Author
Topic: Portland Murders up (Read 150 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 168
Pack o cunts
Portland Murders up
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:28:07 PM
Well who'da thunk it?
Got rid of the gun violence reduction team because they disproportionately targeted black people.
https://nypost.com/2020/08/03/portland-sees-a-record-number-of-murders-in-july-amid-protests/
Burn
Loot
Murder
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Mickgaz
Posts: 60
Re: Portland Murders up
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:35:13 PM
Same in Minneapolis defunded half the police force. Car jacking up 46% crime overall up 116 %. City run by Democrats or as we call them socialists must be scary to be living there poor sods
Mickgaz
Posts: 60
Re: Portland Murders up
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:44:07 PM
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1438775129662729&id=462796153927303
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 441
Re: Portland Murders up
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:59:07 PM
What is 13 and also 50?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Posts: 10 660
Re: Portland Murders up
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:28:23 PM
YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 168
Pack o cunts
Re: Portland Murders up
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:17:30 PM
YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK
Work?
I have people for that...
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Loading...