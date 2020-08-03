Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Portland Murders up
Ural Quntz
Yesterday at 08:28:07 PM
Well who'da thunk it?

Got rid of the gun violence reduction team because they disproportionately targeted black people.

https://nypost.com/2020/08/03/portland-sees-a-record-number-of-murders-in-july-amid-protests/

Burn 
Loot
Murder
Mickgaz
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:35:13 PM
Same in Minneapolis defunded half the police force.  Car jacking up 46% crime overall  up 116 %. City run by Democrats or as we call them socialists must be scary to be living there poor sods  mick
Mickgaz
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:44:07 PM
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1438775129662729&id=462796153927303
Bobupanddown
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 PM
What is 13 and also 50?  mcl
monkeyman
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:28:23 PM
YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK  oleary
Ural Quntz
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 PM
YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK  oleary

Work?

I have people for that...

 
