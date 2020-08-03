Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 06, 2020, 08:31:01 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Portland Murders up
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Portland Murders up (Read 4 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 167
Pack o cunts
Portland Murders up
«
on:
Today
at 08:28:07 PM »
Well who'da thunk it?
Got rid of the gun violence reduction team because they disproportionately targeted black people.
https://nypost.com/2020/08/03/portland-sees-a-record-number-of-murders-in-july-amid-protests/
Burn
Loot
Murder
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...