August 06, 2020, 11:03:19 PM
WELCOME TO GESTAPO BRITAIN 👎
Topic: WELCOME TO GESTAPO BRITAIN 👎 (Read 236 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 870
WELCOME TO GESTAPO BRITAIN 👎
Today
at 05:32:05 PM
https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/news/man-arrested-while-filming-migrants-231716/
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
Re: WELCOME TO GESTAPO BRITAIN 👎
Today
at 05:48:41 PM
I've said it before and I'll say it again, there is nothing conservative about this government.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 735
Re: WELCOME TO GESTAPO BRITAIN 👎
Today
at 05:49:37 PM
Active Patriot
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 21
Re: WELCOME TO GESTAPO BRITAIN 👎
Today
at 10:15:09 PM
Outrageous that. It may well be private property, sure that is easy to check but breach of the peace is misused by egotistical rozzers far too often.
Logged
