August 06, 2020, 11:03:19 PM
WELCOME TO GESTAPO BRITAIN 👎
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 05:32:05 PM »
https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/news/man-arrested-while-filming-migrants-231716/

Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:48:41 PM »
I've said it before and I'll say it again, there is nothing conservative about this government.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:49:37 PM »
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:09 PM »
Outrageous that. It may well be private property, sure that is easy to check but breach of the peace is misused by egotistical rozzers far too often.
