Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 06, 2020, 08:30:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: AT LAST SOMEONE STOPPPED GESTEDE......  (Read 416 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 870

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:15:20 PM »
TAKING THE FUCKING PISS 👍

PITY WOODENTOP COULD NOT SEE IT  👎


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/bernie-slaven-tough-charming-neil-18725418


👍👍👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 167


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:35:23 PM »
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

Not an inspiring post from you at all

Be better....

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 434


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:38:11 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:35:23 PM
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

A failed sweaty? He's still the last Boro player to score 20 league goals in a season isn't he?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 122


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:43:04 PM »
He mentioned Martin Braithwaite in that article.  souey


What a fucking waste of skin that twat is.
And Gestede   lost

   Weve gone large on some shite, and in some ways, I would prefer cheap strikers coming from league 1.

 Cant be any worse.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 307


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:51:06 PM »
Ural you are either mad or know sod all about football. Pound for pound Bernie is up there at the top within the last 30 years. And his goals prove it.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 434


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:56:21 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:43:04 PM
He mentioned Martin Braithwaite in that article.  souey


What a fucking waste of skin that twat is.
And Gestede   lost

   Weve gone large on some shite, and in some ways, I would prefer cheap strikers coming from league 1.

 Cant be any worse.

According to Clayton, Braithwaite was unreal in training and was mismanaged by Pulis. There was talent there, but that talent clearly didn't want to play for Boro.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 870

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:24:09 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:35:23 PM
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

Not an inspiring post from you at all

Be better....

 jc


ONLY PERSON THAT HAS FAILED IN THIS POST IS YOU  👎

DO SOME RESEARCH BEFORE YOU LET YA WOBBLE GOB GO  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 658


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:38:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:24:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:35:23 PM
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

Not an inspiring post from you at all

Be better....

 jc


ONLY PERSON THAT HAS FAILED IN THIS POST IS YOU  👎

DO SOME RESEARCH BEFORE YOU LET YA WOBBLE GOB GO  👍
CALLING SLAVEN  lost
ONE OF OUR GREAT STRIKERS SEEMS A BIT HARSH
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 870

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:42:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:38:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:24:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:35:23 PM
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

Not an inspiring post from you at all

Be better....

 jc


ONLY PERSON THAT HAS FAILED IN THIS POST IS YOU  👎

DO SOME RESEARCH BEFORE YOU LET YA WOBBLE GOB GO  👍
CALLING SLAVEN  lost
ONE OF OUR GREAT STRIKERS SEEMS A BIT HARSH

FORGIVE URAL  👍

HE HAD A BRAIN INJURY AS A KID  👍
SOME DAYS HE IS OK  👍

SOME DAYS HE IS NOT 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 560


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:00:34 PM »
Slav has the same goals to games ratio as Big John Hickton.
He'll do for me.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 167


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:25:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:38:11 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:35:23 PM
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

A failed sweaty? He's still the last Boro player to score 20 league goals in a season isn't he?


Failed Journo
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 307


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:39:15 PM »
Someones getting desperate......
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 869



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:59:10 PM »
Slaven gave me some of my best Boro moments/memories.

 jc

That said, he is a zombie-Elvis-looking sweaty jock.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 870

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:19:03 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 04:25:18 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:38:11 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:35:23 PM
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

A failed sweaty? He's still the last Boro player to score 20 league goals in a season isn't he?


Failed Journo

YOU NEED TO RAISE YOUR BAR  👍

DAFT ARSE  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 167


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:58:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:42:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 03:38:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:24:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:35:23 PM
You are quoting the Evening Gazette quoting a failed Sweaty that no-one gives a fuck about!

Not an inspiring post from you at all

Be better....

 jc


ONLY PERSON THAT HAS FAILED IN THIS POST IS YOU  👎

DO SOME RESEARCH BEFORE YOU LET YA WOBBLE GOB GO  👍
CALLING SLAVEN  lost
ONE OF OUR GREAT STRIKERS SEEMS A BIT HARSH

FORGIVE URAL  👍

HE HAD A BRAIN INJURY AS A KID  👍
SOME DAYS HE IS OK  👍

SOME DAYS HE IS NOT 👎

Whereas you never had a brain to injure and most every day is a blur of radged posting on a football message board.

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 870

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:03:37 PM »
SAY NO MORE 👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 658


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:22:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:59:10 PM
Slaven gave me some of my best Boro moments/memories.

 jc

That said, he is a zombie-Elvis-looking sweaty jock.
AND YOU ARE A BIG FAT BALDY TURD BURGLAR  oleary
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 587


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:25:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:56:21 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:43:04 PM
He mentioned Martin Braithwaite in that article.  souey


What a fucking waste of skin that twat is.
And Gestede   lost

   Weve gone large on some shite, and in some ways, I would prefer cheap strikers coming from league 1.

 Cant be any worse.

According to Clayton, Braithwaite was unreal in training and was mismanaged by Pulis. There was talent there, but that talent clearly didn't want to play for Boro.


But was happy to take the money the club paid him to do a job he didnt want to do. Everything thats wrong in modern society.
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 961


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:40:35 PM »
I got it wrong on this govt.  Thought they would take a tough line with alot of things...crime, terrorism, illegal immigrants, benefits for all and sundry.  They have failed on every one of these. The covid 19 they've done their best but they are playing to the tune of global liberals as they should have been on lockdown earlier. But boris who has such a stomping majority has shown weakness. I'm just waiting for Brexit to be delayed and thatll be the end of him hopefully.  A waste of space
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 658


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:58:37 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 06:40:35 PM
I got it wrong on this govt.  Thought they would take a tough line with alot of things...crime, terrorism, illegal immigrants, benefits for all and sundry.  They have failed on every one of these. The covid 19 they've done their best but they are playing to the tune of global liberals as they should have been on lockdown earlier. But boris who has such a stomping majority has shown weakness. I'm just waiting for Brexit to be delayed and thatll be the end of him hopefully.  A waste of space
WHATS THIS TO DO WITH GESTEDE  lost
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 870

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:14:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:58:37 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 06:40:35 PM
I got it wrong on this govt.  Thought they would take a tough line with alot of things...crime, terrorism, illegal immigrants, benefits for all and sundry.  They have failed on every one of these. The covid 19 they've done their best but they are playing to the tune of global liberals as they should have been on lockdown earlier. But boris who has such a stomping majority has shown weakness. I'm just waiting for Brexit to be delayed and thatll be the end of him hopefully.  A waste of space
WHATS THIS TO DO WITH GESTEDE  lost


THE DAFT CUNTS POSTED ON THE WRONG THREAD  🤡🤡🤡
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 869



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:30:17 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:22:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:59:10 PM
Slaven gave me some of my best Boro moments/memories.

 jc

That said, he is a zombie-Elvis-looking sweaty jock.
AND YOU ARE A BIG FAT BALDY TURD BURGLAR  oleary
.

1 out of 3.  C-

Must do better.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 735


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:32:15 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:30:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:22:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:59:10 PM
Slaven gave me some of my best Boro moments/memories.

 jc

That said, he is a zombie-Elvis-looking sweaty jock.
AND YOU ARE A BIG FAT BALDY TURD BURGLAR  oleary
.

1 out of 3.  C-

Must do better.

 



I thought you were bald? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 167


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:56:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:14:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:58:37 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 06:40:35 PM
I got it wrong on this govt.  Thought they would take a tough line with alot of things...crime, terrorism, illegal immigrants, benefits for all and sundry.  They have failed on every one of these. The covid 19 they've done their best but they are playing to the tune of global liberals as they should have been on lockdown earlier. But boris who has such a stomping majority has shown weakness. I'm just waiting for Brexit to be delayed and thatll be the end of him hopefully.  A waste of space
WHATS THIS TO DO WITH GESTEDE  lost
[/quo

THE DAFT CUNTS POSTED ON THE WRONG THREAD  🤡🤡🤡

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 870

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:12:49 PM »
AND YOU STILL 👎

CAN'T USE THE QUOTE FUNCTION 👎

YA CUNT 👎🙄👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 869



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:13:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:32:15 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:30:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:22:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:59:10 PM
Slaven gave me some of my best Boro moments/memories.

 jc

That said, he is a zombie-Elvis-looking sweaty jock.
AND YOU ARE A BIG FAT BALDY TURD BURGLAR  oleary
.

1 out of 3.  C-

Must do better.

 



I thought you were bald? 

I am.  That's the one he got righ........ oh... wait a minute........

You...cheeky little fucker.....

 :meltdown:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 658


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:19:10 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:13:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:32:15 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:30:17 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:22:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:59:10 PM
Slaven gave me some of my best Boro moments/memories.

 jc

That said, he is a zombie-Elvis-looking sweaty jock.
AND YOU ARE A BIG FAT BALDY TURD BURGLAR  oleary
.

1 out of 3.  C-

Must do better.

 



I thought you were bald? 

I am.  That's the one he got righ........ oh... wait a minute........

You...cheeky little fucker.....

 :meltdown:
SORRY MATE 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 