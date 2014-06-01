Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
This board does not have a problem with racism...
Thats all it is again, an unmoderated forum for racists.
Post after post of turgid racist bile with each of them vying to see who can be the most disgusting.
Always goes this way when Lenin/bobupanddown returns. The board is ruined again.
Really sad that its linked to the club I love coz none of these cunts have any interest in the Boro.
Why dont you make it more interesting and balanced then? The answer is because you cant so you might as well fuck off and never return. Go on, do everyone a favour.
He only comes on here to spread his usual shit, then fucks back off with his tail between his legs.
Get a fucking life Piglet, you boring dullard cunt.
Capio was right all along regarding you.