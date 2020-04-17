Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The invasion continues  (Read 1323 times)
38red
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:32:44 PM »
Pile - I pretty much agree with that. Once you've reached a place of safety then normal migration rules should apply. Difficult to see a humane answer with only minimal cooperation from France, however.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:22:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:24:46 PM
On sky news just now it said under the Dublin convention we have the right to send migrants back to France, this is existing legislation, this will change once Brexit is finalised and we will no longer have the right to send them back France, brilliant.

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:

But have the right to return them to their country of origin, so what's your problem other than a lack of education?
CapsDave
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM »
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
Pile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:59:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.
El Capitan
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:02:53 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 03:59:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.


So where are you returning them to?
Pile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:07:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:02:53 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 03:59:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.


So where are you returning them to?
Sending not returning, jail. They could sit there until they provide a proved country of origin.

The message would soon spread. Failing that, send them to Hull for a fortnight, theyll soon row their way back to France.
El Capitan
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:16:52 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 04:07:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:02:53 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 03:59:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.


So where are you returning them to?
Sending not returning, jail. They could sit there until they provide a proved country of origin.

The message would soon spread. Failing that, send them to Hull for a fortnight, theyll soon row their way back to France.



I assumed that was why they sent them to Gresham  monkey
SmogOnTour
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:37:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?

Those specific examples are obviously difficult to deal with. They are not the case for all.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53699511
CapsDave
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 05:08:08 PM »
Next question, educate yourself etc etc..

 :nige:
Pile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 05:33:20 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:08:08 PM
Next question, educate yourself etc etc..

 :nige:
So no further questions?
Pile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:33:57 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 04:37:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?

Those specific examples are obviously difficult to deal with. They are not the case for all.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53699511
Usual BBC shite article.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:35:49 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:08:08 PM
Next question, educate yourself etc etc..

 :nige:

You're incapable of any sort of debate, aren't you? When you remove yourself from matty's ringpiece you're woefully exposed.
CapsDave
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:10:09 PM »
Whats to debate? I made a point that under current law we can send migrants back to France, after Brexit we can no longer do this, and if they lose their identification then we are stuck with them forever as it is impossible to send them home if you dont know where home is, it was you who started with the lack of education stuff, next question....
Pile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:53:28 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:32:44 PM
Pile - I pretty much agree with that. Once you've reached a place of safety then normal migration rules should apply. Difficult to see a humane answer with only minimal cooperation from France, however.
True.
Pile
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:54:46 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:10:09 PM
Whats to debate? I made a point that under current law we can send migrants back to France, after Brexit we can no longer do this, and if they lose their identification then we are stuck with them forever as it is impossible to send them home if you dont know where home is, it was you who started with the lack of education stuff, next question....
You might want to read the thread again, you thick shit.
CapsDave
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:26:46 PM »
Please explain the point youre trying to make Piles
Pile
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:27:30 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:26:46 PM
Please explain the point youre trying to make Piles
I made no reference to education.
CapsDave
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 08:28:29 PM »
And?
sockets
Welch
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:04:11 PM »
Pile and Smog giving caps a good shoeing  :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 PM »
 sshhh
CapsDave
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:12:56 PM »
Thanks for the info by the way BoroPE  :like:
Logged
sockets
Welch
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:16:33 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:12:56 PM
Thanks for the info by the way BoroPE  :like:


 
CapsDave
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 09:17:35 PM »
 sshhh
sockets
Welch
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 09:20:31 PM »
Is a  sshhh pic supposed to intimidate me like  

So BoroPE has supposedly sent you info on my job, You will know what time I knock off on Monday then, come and see me at the gates  :like:  

silly little  sshhh pictures scare no cunt.

shit house
CapsDave
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 09:23:05 PM »
Made you flounce a couple of weeks ago you thick fuck  :duh:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:23:05 PM
Made you flounce a couple of weeks ago you thick fuck  :duh:








No it never, I was on holiday daft cunt  charles charles


was hoping you had been banned by the time I got back for being a stalker trying to get people sacked  :unlike:
CapsDave
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 09:26:04 PM »
 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 09:28:29 PM »
You know where I work then , Boro PE Has told you ...

what you gonna do apart from post  sshhh on here


absolutely fucking nowt
CapsDave
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 PM »
I havent said anything 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 09:35:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:30:32 PM
I havent said anything 




Just grassed up BORO PE for giving u info on me job ..  :unlike: :unlike:


now shitting yourself cos your arse has fell out again  :wanker:
CapsDave
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 PM »
Who mentioned your job you radged idiot?
Archie Stevens
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:46:52 PM »
I love a bit of online paranoia me like :chrisk:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 PM »
You know BORO PE Has often been on here saying he knows who I am or where I work. Been down that road a few times. So next time he comes on we will see what info he has given you .

All the same you're a right shit house

making intimidation threats with  sshhh pictures ... just nip down and see me anytime  you insect  :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:52:27 PM »
Intimidation?  :nige:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 PM »
See what info BORO PE has passed over to you if it's good you can do something about me  :like:. If he has passed nowt over to you and you're lying using his name it just shows what you're all about.
CapsDave
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 PM »
What are you going on about you loon 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:06:20 PM
What are you going on about you loon 





Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:12:56 PM
Thanks for the info by the way BoroPE  :like:


See what he says
Bobupanddown
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:28:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:09:48 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:06:20 PM
What are you going on about you loon 





Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:12:56 PM
Thanks for the info by the way BoroPE  :like:


See what he says

 mick mick
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 PM »
Basically anyone coming over from France illegally is a criminal and they should be treat as a criminal.

No amount of lefty virtue signalling changes that.

The term asylum seeker should not exist in the UK.    Or at least it should be reserved for the extremely minor percentage of illegals who arrive here.   It must be less than 1% who are genuinely seeking asylum?   You can dis count anyone coming from France for a start.

The real asylum seekers (not the fake ones that come from a safe country to milk our system)  can be vetted and confirmed then we give them the hospitality you would expect if it was you or your family.

The rest are simply criminals.  Is there no way we can lock them up indefinitely?   After all they are illegally invading our country.   If they have came through France. They go back there.   If not they go back to were they come from.   That would put a stop to this madness.

Its fool proof.   Any genuine asylum seeker comes through border control.   Anyone who doesnt is a criminal and is treat as such.

One of my best mates is involved with asylum seekers.  Some of the stuff he tells me would leave even the softest lefty fanny frothing at the mouth.   
sockets
Welch
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:00:29 AM »
Never mind Toasties  ... Soon to be toast 

daftjim
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:23:36 AM »
Quote from: Bruce* on August 06, 2020, 06:40:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 06, 2020, 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:

Quote from: RedSteel on August 06, 2020, 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

This board does not have a problem with racism...
 

Thats all it is again, an unmoderated forum for racists.
Post after post of turgid racist bile with each of them vying to see who can be the most disgusting.
Always goes this way when Lenin/bobupanddown returns. The board is ruined again.

Really sad that its linked to the club I love coz none of these cunts have any interest in the Boro.
Pile
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:08:50 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:23:36 AM
Quote from: Bruce* on August 06, 2020, 06:40:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 06, 2020, 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:

Quote from: RedSteel on August 06, 2020, 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

This board does not have a problem with racism...
 

Thats all it is again, an unmoderated forum for racists.
Post after post of turgid racist bile with each of them vying to see who can be the most disgusting.
Always goes this way when Lenin/bobupanddown returns. The board is ruined again.

Really sad that its linked to the club I love coz none of these cunts have any interest in the Boro.
Why dont you make it more interesting and balanced then? The answer is because you cant so you might as well fuck off and never return. Go on, do everyone a favour.
Muff Diver
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:16:02 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:23:36 AM
Quote from: Bruce* on August 06, 2020, 06:40:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 06, 2020, 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:

Quote from: RedSteel on August 06, 2020, 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

This board does not have a problem with racism...
 

Thats all it is again, an unmoderated forum for racists.
Post after post of turgid racist bile with each of them vying to see who can be the most disgusting.
Always goes this way when Lenin/bobupanddown returns. The board is ruined again.

Really sad that its linked to the club I love coz none of these cunts have any interest in the Boro.

You could level that accusation at others though without the racism part.
ie all the daft trolling and the posters who just shit stir.
Get rid of that as well?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:20:13 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:08:50 AM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:23:36 AM
Quote from: Bruce* on August 06, 2020, 06:40:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 06, 2020, 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:

Quote from: RedSteel on August 06, 2020, 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 06, 2020, 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

This board does not have a problem with racism...
 

Thats all it is again, an unmoderated forum for racists.
Post after post of turgid racist bile with each of them vying to see who can be the most disgusting.
Always goes this way when Lenin/bobupanddown returns. The board is ruined again.

Really sad that its linked to the club I love coz none of these cunts have any interest in the Boro.
Why dont you make it more interesting and balanced then? The answer is because you cant so you might as well fuck off and never return. Go on, do everyone a favour.

 :like:
