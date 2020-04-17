Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The invasion continues  (Read 1136 times)
38red
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:32:44 PM »
Pile - I pretty much agree with that. Once you've reached a place of safety then normal migration rules should apply. Difficult to see a humane answer with only minimal cooperation from France, however.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:22:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:24:46 PM
On sky news just now it said under the Dublin convention we have the right to send migrants back to France, this is existing legislation, this will change once Brexit is finalised and we will no longer have the right to send them back France, brilliant.

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:

But have the right to return them to their country of origin, so what's your problem other than a lack of education?
CapsDave
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:00:36 PM »
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
Pile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:59:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.
El Capitan
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:02:53 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:59:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.


So where are you returning them to?
Pile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:07:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:02:53 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:59:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.


So where are you returning them to?
Sending not returning, jail. They could sit there until they provide a proved country of origin.

The message would soon spread. Failing that, send them to Hull for a fortnight, theyll soon row their way back to France.
El Capitan
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:16:52 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 04:07:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:02:53 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:59:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.


So where are you returning them to?
Sending not returning, jail. They could sit there until they provide a proved country of origin.

The message would soon spread. Failing that, send them to Hull for a fortnight, theyll soon row their way back to France.



I assumed that was why they sent them to Gresham  monkey
SmogOnTour
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:37:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?

Those specific examples are obviously difficult to deal with. They are not the case for all.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53699511
CapsDave
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:08:08 PM »
Next question, educate yourself etc etc..

 :nige:
Pile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:33:20 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:08:08 PM
Next question, educate yourself etc etc..

 :nige:
So no further questions?
Pile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:33:57 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 04:37:32 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:00:36 PM
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?

Those specific examples are obviously difficult to deal with. They are not the case for all.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53699511
Usual BBC shite article.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:35:49 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:08:08 PM
Next question, educate yourself etc etc..

 :nige:

You're incapable of any sort of debate, aren't you? When you remove yourself from matty's ringpiece you're woefully exposed.
CapsDave
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:10:09 PM »
Whats to debate? I made a point that under current law we can send migrants back to France, after Brexit we can no longer do this, and if they lose their identification then we are stuck with them forever as it is impossible to send them home if you dont know where home is, it was you who started with the lack of education stuff, next question....
Pile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:53:28 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 12:32:44 PM
Pile - I pretty much agree with that. Once you've reached a place of safety then normal migration rules should apply. Difficult to see a humane answer with only minimal cooperation from France, however.
True.
Pile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:54:46 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:10:09 PM
Whats to debate? I made a point that under current law we can send migrants back to France, after Brexit we can no longer do this, and if they lose their identification then we are stuck with them forever as it is impossible to send them home if you dont know where home is, it was you who started with the lack of education stuff, next question....
You might want to read the thread again, you thick shit.
CapsDave
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:26:46 PM »
Please explain the point youre trying to make Piles
Pile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:27:30 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:26:46 PM
Please explain the point youre trying to make Piles
I made no reference to education.
CapsDave
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:28:29 PM »
And?
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:04:11 PM »
Pile and Smog giving caps a good shoeing  :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:11:21 PM »
 sshhh
CapsDave
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:12:56 PM »
Thanks for the info by the way BoroPE  :like:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:16:33 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:12:56 PM
Thanks for the info by the way BoroPE  :like:


 
CapsDave
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:17:35 PM »
 sshhh
sockets
Welch
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:20:31 PM »
Is a  sshhh pic supposed to intimidate me like  

So BoroPE has supposedly sent you info on my job, You will know what time I knock off on Monday then, come and see me at the gates  :like:  

silly little  sshhh pictures scare no cunt.

shit house
CapsDave
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:23:05 PM »
Made you flounce a couple of weeks ago you thick fuck  :duh:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:24:28 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:23:05 PM
Made you flounce a couple of weeks ago you thick fuck  :duh:








No it never, I was on holiday daft cunt  charles charles


was hoping you had been banned by the time I got back for being a stalker trying to get people sacked  :unlike:
CapsDave
« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:26:04 PM »
 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #77 on: Today at 09:28:29 PM »
You know where I work then , Boro PE Has told you ...

what you gonna do apart from post  sshhh on here


absolutely fucking nowt
CapsDave
« Reply #78 on: Today at 09:30:32 PM »
I havent said anything 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #79 on: Today at 09:35:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:30:32 PM
I havent said anything 




Just grassed up BORO PE for giving u info on me job ..  :unlike: :unlike:


now shitting yourself cos your arse has fell out again  :wanker:
