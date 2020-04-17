|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.
So where are you returning them to?
Sending not returning, jail. They could sit there until they provide a proved country of origin.
The message would soon spread. Failing that, send them to Hull for a fortnight, theyll soon row their way back to France.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification?
No town and country of original means no asylum story about getting killed in their homeland. Next question please.
So where are you returning them to?
Sending not returning, jail. They could sit there until they provide a proved country of origin.
The message would soon spread. Failing that, send them to Hull for a fortnight, theyll soon row their way back to France.
I assumed that was why they sent them to Gresham
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
Is a
pic supposed to intimidate me like
So BoroPE has supposedly sent you info on my job, You will know what time I knock off on Monday then, come and see me at the gates
silly little
pictures scare no cunt.
shit house
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
You know where I work then , Boro PE Has told you ...
what you gonna do apart from post
on here
absolutely fucking nowt
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|