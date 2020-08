38red

Offline



Posts: 408





Posts: 408 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #50 on: Today at 12:32:44 PM » Pile - I pretty much agree with that. Once you've reached a place of safety then normal migration rules should apply. Difficult to see a humane answer with only minimal cooperation from France, however. Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 721





Posts: 1 721 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #51 on: Today at 02:22:29 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:24:46 PM





On sky news just now it said under the Dublin convention we have the right to send migrants back to France, this is existing legislation, this will change once Brexit is finalised and we will no longer have the right to send them back France, brilliant.

But have the right to return them to their country of origin, so what's your problem other than a lack of education? But have the right to return them to their country of origin, so what's your problem other than a lack of education? Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 114





Posts: 5 114 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #52 on: Today at 03:00:36 PM » How will you know their country of origin when they have no identification? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.