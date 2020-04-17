Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The invasion continues  (Read 425 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 01:45:15 PM »
Aided and abetted by British police, border force and coast guard.

https://youtu.be/mpr4QDRAcD4
Don pepe
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:03:19 PM »
How this government handles this after brexit will determine whether they get another term. If they dont come down on it with an iron fist then its game over for them
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:10:00 PM »
Rubber boats flying off the shelves in France.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:10:00 PM
Rubber boats flying off the shelves in France.

And yet the British taxpayer is handing over millions a year to them to prevent this from happening.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:33:05 PM »
There's a decrepit gristle  filled old cunt called Langsam who's about 80 years old now, He runs the worst hotel chain in the UK . His chain is now on 400% + profit all he does is house immigrant slime at our expense . to top it off he does not pay tax in this country he classes himself as living in Austria .


Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:






This is the rancid bastard below  :unlike: :unlike:

Making a fortune off tax payers backs .

http://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/213757/hotel-cheque-in-fatcat-hotel-bosses-cash-in-as-taxpayers-fork-out-to-house-aslylum-seekers/       



sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:50:45 PM »
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..

just about every hotel on that list is in the North.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:53:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:50:45 PM
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..

just about every hotel on that list is in the North.

Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:34 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:50:45 PM
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..

just about every hotel on that list is in the North.

AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS  👎😠👎
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:05:45 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:55:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:50:45 PM
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..

just about every hotel on that list is in the North.

AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS  👎😠👎









This is what's going on now. People making a lot of guaranteed money week in week out with full hotels no matter what the season or location the tax payer forks out . something fucking reeks and its not just the shite coming off the rubber boats . Back handers are going on here by scum who are supposed to be doing whats right for this country. That prick Boris is as bad as Corbyn .. sat back watching it happen , encouraging em over anyway .. wankers
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:11:53 PM »
Think I might buy the Baltimore 
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:13:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:11:53 PM
Think I might buy the Baltimore 






Why not any one who has the money these days would be mad not to after all it's just tax payers money going down the shitter along with the country. You watch hotel after hotel jump on this band wagon.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:14:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:11:53 PM
Think I might buy the Baltimore 

YOU'VE GOT ENOUGH SKELETONS YOU SKINNY LONG PEICE OF FELINE SHITE  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:15:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:14:53 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:11:53 PM
Think I might buy the Baltimore 

YOU'VE GOT ENOUGH SKELETONS YOU SKINNY LONG PEICE OF FELINE SHITE  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍



Youve been drinking again, havent you
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:43:28 PM »
Jomast are dancing everyday
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:50:22 PM »
Remember when the Tories promised

"An Australian-style points-based system to control immigration."

How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:50:22 PM
Remember when the Tories promised

"An Australian-style points-based system to control immigration."

How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?



They were lying to you Bob, and not just the Tories, see also UKIP and the Leave campaigns.
Bruce*
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:40:02 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:

Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

This board does not have a problem with racism...
 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:58:44 PM »
The points system is only to be used for skilled people wanting to come here & work' illegal scumbags by-pass all that nonsense.It has to be fucking stopped.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:51:02 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 06:40:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's  :unlike:

Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?

This board does not have a problem with racism...
 

Come on then, show me some posts that could be even vaguely construed as racists. Yeah....you cant can you? 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:58:02 PM »
Fuck off Bob you absolute weapon.

Wee_Willie
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:17:30 PM »
Plot thickens

Police arrest someone filming their entry ...

Something odd is going on .... and as mentioned... it has backhanders written al, over it.

https://twitter.com/lfc_blano/status/1291342121153245186?s=21
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:04:23 PM »
If you stand on public property filming them shipping immigrants to hotels you can now be arrested for breach of the peace?

And you mean to tell me this is under a "conservative" government?

Meanwhile in Widnes, Cheshire a father catches an illegal trying to abduct his 11 year old daughter, give the immigrant a good hiding and has now been arrested for assualt.

Defending your pre teen child from immigrants is also a criminal offense in this country.

Its going to get a whole lot worse too.
monkeyman
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:06:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:17:30 PM
Plot thickens

Police arrest someone filming their entry ...

Something odd is going on .... and as mentioned... it has backhanders written al, over it.

https://twitter.com/lfc_blano/status/1291342121153245186?s=21
WHAT A FUCKING SHOCK WHY WAS CRIMEWATCH TAKING OFF TV  :meltdown:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:11:58 PM »
Looks like everyone is noticing.

https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1319513/Politics-news-Boris-Johnson-Keir-Starmer-Labour-Party-latest-Paul-Baldwin
Bobupanddown
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:29:29 PM »
Diversity is our strength

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12327483/thug-stabbed-mum-neck-pram-baby-streatham/?utm_medium=browser_notifications&utm_source=pushly
