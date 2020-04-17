Don pepe

Online



Posts: 588





Posts: 588 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:03:19 PM » How this government handles this after brexit will determine whether they get another term. If they dont come down on it with an iron fist then its game over for them Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 145





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 145THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: The invasion continues « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:33:05 PM »





Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's













This is the rancid bastard below



Making a fortune off tax payers backs .



http://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/213757/hotel-cheque-in-fatcat-hotel-bosses-cash-in-as-taxpayers-fork-out-to-house-aslylum-seekers/







There's a decrepit gristle filled old cunt called Langsam who's about 80 years old now, He runs the worst hotel chain in the UK . His chain is now on 400% + profit all he does is house immigrant slime at our expense . to top it off he does not pay tax in this country he classes himself as living in Austria .Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea'sThis is the rancid bastard belowMaking a fortune off tax payers backs . Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 145





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 145THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: The invasion continues « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:50:45 PM » Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..



just about every hotel on that list is in the North. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 870



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 870CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:34 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:50:45 PM Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..



just about every hotel on that list is in the North.



AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS 👎😠👎 AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS 👎😠👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 145





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 145THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: The invasion continues « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:05:45 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:55:34 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:50:45 PM Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..



just about every hotel on that list is in the North.



AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS 👎😠👎

AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS 👎😠👎

















This is what's going on now. People making a lot of guaranteed money week in week out with full hotels no matter what the season or location the tax payer forks out . something fucking reeks and its not just the shite coming off the rubber boats . Back handers are going on here by scum who are supposed to be doing whats right for this country. That prick Boris is as bad as Corbyn .. sat back watching it happen , encouraging em over anyway .. wankers This is what's going on now. People making a lot of guaranteed money week in week out with full hotels no matter what the season or location the tax payer forks out . something fucking reeks and its not just the shite coming off the rubber boats . Back handers are going on here by scum who are supposed to be doing whats right for this country. That prick Boris is as bad as Corbyn .. sat back watching it happen , encouraging em over anyway .. wankers Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 145





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 145THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: The invasion continues « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:13:45 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:11:53 PM

Think I might buy the Baltimore











Why not any one who has the money these days would be mad not to after all it's just tax payers money going down the shitter along with the country. You watch hotel after hotel jump on this band wagon. Why not any one who has the money these days would be mad not to after all it's just tax payers money going down the shitter along with the country. You watch hotel after hotel jump on this band wagon. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 867





Posts: 6 867 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:17:53 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:50:22 PM Remember when the Tories promised



"An Australian-style points-based system to control immigration."



How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?







They were lying to you Bob, and not just the Tories, see also UKIP and the Leave campaigns. They were lying to you Bob, and not just the Tories, see also UKIP and the Leave campaigns. Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 157







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 157 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:58:44 PM » The points system is only to be used for skilled people wanting to come here & work' illegal scumbags by-pass all that nonsense.It has to be fucking stopped. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 199







Posts: 9 199 Re: The invasion continues « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:17:30 PM »



Police arrest someone filming their entry ...



Something odd is going on .... and as mentioned... it has backhanders written al, over it.



https://twitter.com/lfc_blano/status/1291342121153245186?s=21 Plot thickensPolice arrest someone filming their entry ...Something odd is going on .... and as mentioned... it has backhanders written al, over it. Logged