August 06, 2020, 11:03:04 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The invasion continues
Author
Topic: The invasion continues (Read 423 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
The invasion continues
«
on:
Today
at 01:45:15 PM
Aided and abetted by British police, border force and coast guard.
https://youtu.be/mpr4QDRAcD4
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 588
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:03:19 PM
How this government handles this after brexit will determine whether they get another term. If they dont come down on it with an iron fist then its game over for them
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 486
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:10:00 PM
Rubber boats flying off the shelves in France.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:37:02 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:10:00 PM
Rubber boats flying off the shelves in France.
And yet the British taxpayer is handing over millions a year to them to prevent this from happening.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 145
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:33:05 PM
There's a decrepit gristle filled old cunt called Langsam who's about 80 years old now, He runs the worst hotel chain in the UK . His chain is now on 400% + profit all he does is house immigrant slime at our expense . to top it off he does not pay tax in this country he classes himself as living in Austria .
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's
This is the rancid bastard below
Making a fortune off tax payers backs .
http://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/213757/hotel-cheque-in-fatcat-hotel-bosses-cash-in-as-taxpayers-fork-out-to-house-aslylum-seekers/
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 145
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:50:45 PM
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..
just about every hotel on that list is in the North.
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 603
UTB
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:53:46 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:50:45 PM
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..
just about every hotel on that list is in the North.
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 870
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:55:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:50:45 PM
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..
just about every hotel on that list is in the North.
AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS 👎😠👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 145
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:05:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:55:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:50:45 PM
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..
just about every hotel on that list is in the North.
AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS 👎😠👎
This is what's going on now. People making a lot of guaranteed money week in week out with full hotels no matter what the season or location the tax payer forks out . something fucking reeks and its not just the shite coming off the rubber boats . Back handers are going on here by scum who are supposed to be doing whats right for this country. That prick Boris is as bad as Corbyn .. sat back watching it happen , encouraging em over anyway .. wankers
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 735
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:11:53 PM
Think I might buy the Baltimore
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 145
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:13:45 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:11:53 PM
Think I might buy the Baltimore
Why not any one who has the money these days would be mad not to after all it's just tax payers money going down the shitter along with the country. You watch hotel after hotel jump on this band wagon.
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 870
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:14:53 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:11:53 PM
Think I might buy the Baltimore
YOU'VE GOT ENOUGH SKELETONS YOU SKINNY LONG PEICE OF FELINE SHITE 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 735
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:15:40 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:14:53 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:11:53 PM
Think I might buy the Baltimore
YOU'VE GOT ENOUGH SKELETONS YOU SKINNY LONG PEICE OF FELINE SHITE 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Youve been drinking again, havent you
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 520
Superstar
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:43:28 PM
Jomast are dancing everyday
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:50:22 PM
Remember when the Tories promised
"An Australian-style points-based system to control immigration."
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 867
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:17:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:50:22 PM
Remember when the Tories promised
"An Australian-style points-based system to control immigration."
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
They were lying to you Bob, and not just the Tories, see also UKIP and the Leave campaigns.
Bruce*
Offline
Posts: 64
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:40:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
This board does not have a problem with racism...
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 157
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:58:44 PM
The points system is only to be used for skilled people wanting to come here & work' illegal scumbags by-pass all that nonsense.It has to be fucking stopped.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 892
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:51:02 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on
Today
at 06:40:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:33:05 PM
Here's a list of Hotel shit holes than are jammed to the rafters with the slime from the sea's
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 03:53:46 PM
Don't kid yourself, Dover and Ramsgate are swarmed with the cunts.
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 04:50:22 PM
How many points do these illiterate savages from the third world get?
This board does not have a problem with racism...
Come on then, show me some posts that could be even vaguely construed as racists. Yeah....you cant can you?
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:58:02 PM
Fuck off Bob you absolute weapon.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 199
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:17:30 PM
Plot thickens
Police arrest someone filming their entry ...
Something odd is going on .... and as mentioned... it has backhanders written al, over it.
https://twitter.com/lfc_blano/status/1291342121153245186?s=21
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 10:04:23 PM
If you stand on public property filming them shipping immigrants to hotels you can now be arrested for breach of the peace?
And you mean to tell me this is under a "conservative" government?
Meanwhile in Widnes, Cheshire a father catches an illegal trying to abduct his 11 year old daughter, give the immigrant a good hiding and has now been arrested for assualt.
Defending your pre teen child from immigrants is also a criminal offense in this country.
Its going to get a whole lot worse too.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 660
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:06:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:17:30 PM
Plot thickens
Police arrest someone filming their entry ...
Something odd is going on .... and as mentioned... it has backhanders written al, over it.
https://twitter.com/lfc_blano/status/1291342121153245186?s=21
WHAT A FUCKING SHOCK WHY WAS CRIMEWATCH TAKING OFF TV
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:11:58 PM
Looks like everyone is noticing.
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1319513/Politics-news-Boris-Johnson-Keir-Starmer-Labour-Party-latest-Paul-Baldwin
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 439
Re: The invasion continues
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:29:29 PM
Diversity is our strength
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12327483/thug-stabbed-mum-neck-pram-baby-streatham/?utm_medium=browser_notifications&utm_source=pushly
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
