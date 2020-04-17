|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
Notice how they bring em ashore down south then ferry em all up north out the way ..
just about every hotel on that list is in the North.
AM IN REDCAR NOW..... THE CLARENDON HOTEL WHICH GOT SHUT AFTER HAMILTON ACCIES BOUGHT IT..... WELL IT'S NOW GETTING RENERVATED INSIDE AND OUT..... AND IT WILL BE HOUSING A 100 ILLEGALLS 👎😠👎
This is what's going on now. People making a lot of guaranteed money week in week out with full hotels no matter what the season or location the tax payer forks out . something fucking reeks and its not just the shite coming off the rubber boats . Back handers are going on here by scum who are supposed to be doing whats right for this country. That prick Boris is as bad as Corbyn .. sat back watching it happen , encouraging em over anyway .. wankers
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|