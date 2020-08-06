Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The invasion continues  (Read 61 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 01:45:15 PM »
Aided and abetted by British police, border force and coast guard.

https://youtu.be/mpr4QDRAcD4
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:03:19 PM »
How this government handles this after brexit will determine whether they get another term. If they dont come down on it with an iron fist then its game over for them
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:10:00 PM »
Rubber boats flying off the shelves in France.
