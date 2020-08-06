Welcome,
August 06, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The invasion continues
Author
Topic: The invasion continues
Bobupanddown
Bobupanddown
The invasion continues
Today
at 01:45:15 PM »
Aided and abetted by British police, border force and coast guard.
https://youtu.be/mpr4QDRAcD4
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Don pepe
Re: The invasion continues
Today
at 02:03:19 PM »
How this government handles this after brexit will determine whether they get another term. If they dont come down on it with an iron fist then its game over for them
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: The invasion continues
Today
at 02:10:00 PM »
Rubber boats flying off the shelves in France.
