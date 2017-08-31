Oldfield

Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:19:40 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:05:15 AM I'm a fairly keen cyclist and I have never felt the need to deck myself out in lycra like an arsehole. Padded shorts is more than enough

Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.

I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.

If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.

Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.

Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.



I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

So you stay away from Stokesley - probably wise





No go through Stokesley regular but its a long walk to the hills if you leave your bike in Stokesley, thick cunt. Often stop off for a beer in Stokesley on way home

No go through Stokesley regular but its a long walk to the hills if you leave your bike in Stokesley, thick cunt. Often stop off for a beer in Stokesley on way home













If Towz every steps foot in Stokesley they will find him next in a shallow grave on the Moors somewhere.....



