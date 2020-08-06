TerryCochranesSocks

Electric Mountain Bikes.. « on: August 06, 2020, 09:13:18 AM » ..what do we think?

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #1 on: August 06, 2020, 09:16:04 AM » ebikes are fantastic for old people. I am too young and do not need one but will one day.



When I worked in Switzerland loads of locals relied on them which can be expected given the terrain in Lausanne. Logged

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #3 on: August 06, 2020, 09:24:04 AM »



I think I'm old enough.

I think I'm old enough.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #4 on: August 06, 2020, 09:49:33 AM » Rode one in Vegas round red rock canyon. Totally depends on your area and how flat it is. Obviously it also depends on your circumstances. When you say E bike is it pedal assist? You can still get a good workout on pedal assist. They just give you the ability to do things you wouldnt necessarily be able to do.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #5 on: August 06, 2020, 09:58:32 AM » The one I have bought is basically an off-road "gravity" / enduro type bike.

There is no option to have electric power without pedalling and there are various degrees of assistance.

The idea, as I understand it, is the downhill loons waste too much time cycling back up the hills and these bikes allow them to get twice as many runs in by cutting down on time (and energy used) on the climbs.



My knees are shot so this will allow me to get out and hoon around the local woods and tracks for a bit of fun, and a bit of extra exercise.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #6 on: August 06, 2020, 10:03:34 AM » Great idea for our senior citizens.

Terrahawk rides a leccy bike so say no more.



Terrahawk rides a leccy bike so say no more.



We have to encourage all ways to get them outside and air their pissed stained pants. Logged

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #7 on: August 06, 2020, 10:09:33 AM » Get it chipped as they are governed at around a max speed of 17mph.



Some people claim to be able to cycle at 40mph with a chipped system - though the battery does not last long



You could have a bought a small trial bike with a petrol engine

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #8 on: August 06, 2020, 10:15:20 AM » 15mph is fine to get me around the woods.

I have a garage full of trials bikes already, this is for a bit of exercise when I'm not riding in a trial.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #9 on: August 06, 2020, 12:21:16 PM »

£400 ?



How fucking much for fuck sake
£400 ?
Be worth a mess about for that price I guess

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #10 on: August 06, 2020, 12:32:25 PM » If only.

They're a bit pricey but so are decent normal bikes I suppose.

They're a bit pricey but so are decent normal bikes I suppose.

Never spent more than a few hundred quid on a push-iron until this thing.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #11 on: August 06, 2020, 12:37:41 PM » As has been said they're great for older people. Love seeing the old chaps getting back with their friends on their road bikes thanks to the increased wattage.



I can see the point of them for mountain bikes more than road bikes for younger uses, they're obviously helping you get up to the fun and making you more stable on the descent. Wouldn't have one until i was approaching 60 though. Some good videos on GCn channel about them. Logged

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #12 on: August 06, 2020, 12:46:47 PM » I'm 53 but my knees are at least 75.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #13 on: August 06, 2020, 12:51:22 PM » depends what you cycle for, I do 200 miles a week now the gyms are closed. If you're doing it for the thrill of flying down the hill that E-bikes are winners.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #14 on: August 06, 2020, 12:56:35 PM » Just to go and fuck about on dirt tracks through the woods and the odd bit of "trail" riding, exploring over the moors. No road work.

Couldn't do it at all on a normal bike without having two inflated knees after 10 minutes.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #16 on: August 06, 2020, 03:12:19 PM »







Is there a weight limit?
Asking for a friend.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #17 on: August 06, 2020, 03:12:56 PM »







Can you ride it with the seat taken off?
Asking for BUMCAT.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #18 on: August 06, 2020, 03:20:18 PM »

It's the only way to roll.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:20:06 PM »

i picked one of these up a few month ago



i picked one of these up a few month ago

https://www.cannondale.com/en-gb/bikes/road/gravel/topstone-carbon/topstone-carbon-105

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:44:54 PM » That one Simon hightrousers fell off cost £16,500 . And his feet couldn't reach the floor

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:17:41 PM » For fat lazy bastards or old fucked cunts

Posts: 4 979 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:18:12 PM » Depends what you want it for.

Work were going to do the Hamsterley forest thing.

Lad who is a very very decent cyclist *just done 100 miles at 21.3mph at weekend and is in a local team recommended the e bike for that day out.

He said its all about the down hill, he said its a pain climbing back to start so best off hiring the e bike.

Get more fun and runs.

So for me if you're going to do the moors and proper hills and off road then yes certainly. If you're just tapping round the woods and is relatively flat then pointless.

Just up your fitness a bit and save a packet.

I'd get one for doing say the cleveland way and all the local runs. Be ace. Logged

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:22:55 PM »

i picked one of these up a few month ago



https://www.cannondale.com/en-gb/bikes/road/gravel/topstone-carbon/topstone-carbon-105

i picked one of these up a few month ago

I nearly got a caad 12 . 2017 I think, green and black. Lovely bike got bike radar bike of the year in 1k category and rode better than 4k bike IIRC.

I went for a hybrid for commuting instead.

Got a gravel year later and this year got a road bike.

Nice.
I nearly got a caad 12 . 2017 I think, green and black. Lovely bike got bike radar bike of the year in 1k category and rode better than 4k bike IIRC.
I went for a hybrid for commuting instead.
Got a gravel year later and this year got a road bike.
Doing the wife's head in

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:30:31 PM »

There is no option to have electric power without pedalling and there are various degrees of assistance.

The idea, as I understand it, is the downhill loons waste too much time cycling back up the hills and these bikes allow them to get twice as many runs in by cutting down on time (and energy used) on the climbs.



My knees are shot so this will allow me to get out and hoon around the local woods and tracks for a bit of fun, and a bit of extra exercise.



Sorry I missed this, basically what my mate said. They're ideal .

Sorry I missed this, basically what my mate said. They're ideal .
Basically like a ski lift pass or not when skiing Lol

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 PM »



Shite bikes , if you have to get off or flick a switch ....you have lost
25 year in the saddle , just click down & get up it ..........Ooo er missus

Posts: 7 584Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #28 on: Today at 06:40:02 AM » Been out for a couple of "trail rides" this week one 28 mile and one 22 mile. Total of 50 miles with all but 2.5 miles off road.



Findings so far -



If you just sit and pedal at a cadence of around 30 - 50 rpm the bike will do all the work, it's very little exercise, on trail or tarmac.

However, once you get over 16mph it's only you doing the work, the motor cuts out altogether. It's obviously easier to get up to speed but I've found myself trying to do longer and longer stints where the speed means the motor is off. Then, when you get to a climb or a really nadgery part of a track it's absolutely brilliant fun.

I'm going to get up on the hills at the weekend for a play.



It's getting me back out on a bike despite damaged knees. Brilliant.



(My arse feels like I've spent the weekend with Clem and Michael Barrymore though)



Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #30 on: Today at 06:51:27 AM »



Findings so far -



If you just sit and pedal at a cadence of around 30 - 50 rpm the bike will do all the work, it's very little exercise, on trail or tarmac.

However, once you get over 16mph it's only you doing the work, the motor cuts out altogether. It's obviously easier to get up to speed but I've found myself trying to do longer and longer stints where the speed means the motor is off. Then, when you get to a climb or a really nadgery part of a track it's absolutely brilliant fun.

I'm going to get up on the hills at the weekend for a play.



It's getting me back out on a bike despite damaged knees. Brilliant.



(My arse feels like I've spent the weekend with Clem and Michael Barrymore though)







Like I said, for old fucked cunts



Like I said, for old fucked cunts

Keep it up Terry lad

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #31 on: Today at 06:57:51 AM »







You don't have to dress like one of those fucking annoying road cyclist cunts either - no lycra, just shorts and a t-shirt and a pair of trainers.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #32 on: Today at 07:05:15 AM » I'm a fairly keen cyclist and I have never felt the need to deck myself out in lycra like an arsehole. Padded shorts is more than enough

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #33 on: Today at 07:08:12 AM »



Someone should tell Clem that..

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #35 on: Today at 08:19:40 AM »

Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.

I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.

If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.

Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.

Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.

Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.
I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.
If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.
Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.
Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #37 on: Today at 08:55:05 AM »

Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.

I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.

If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.

Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.

Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.



Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.

I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #38 on: Today at 09:35:54 AM »

Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.

I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.

If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.

Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.

Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.



Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.

I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

If you're tootling about i agree.

I prefer a slow cycle out, but I've got rides planned with decent riders so I have to at least be able to avg 17mph over 50 mile.

Its a hard leap to make. I just simply couldn't do that without lighter aero kit.

If you're tootling about i agree.
I prefer a slow cycle out, but I've got rides planned with decent riders so I have to at least be able to avg 17mph over 50 mile.
Its a hard leap to make. I just simply couldn't do that without lighter aero kit.
Edit, plus comfort. Dont tell me about chaffing and ripped shorts wearing the wrong kit. Been there. If you're comfortable you're head gets in the right place too for longer rides.

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #39 on: Today at 09:45:29 AM »

Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.

I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.

If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.

Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.

Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.



Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.

I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

If you're tootling about i agree.

I prefer a slow cycle out, but I've got rides planned with decent riders so I have to at least be able to avg 17mph over 50 mile.

Its a hard leap to make. I just simply couldn't do that without lighter aero kit.

Edit, plus comfort. Dont tell me about chaffing and ripped shorts wearing the wrong kit. Been there. If you're comfortable you're head gets in the right place too for longer rides.

If you're tootling about i agree.I prefer a slow cycle out, but I've got rides planned with decent riders so I have to at least be able to avg 17mph over 50 mile.Its a hard leap to make. I just simply couldn't do that without lighter aero kit.Edit, plus comfort. Dont tell me about chaffing and ripped shorts wearing the wrong kit. Been there. If you're comfortable you're head gets in the right place too for longer rides.

Fair enough

Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #40 on: Today at 11:57:54 AM »

Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.

I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.

If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.

Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.

Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.



Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.

I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home

So you stay away from Stokesley - probably wise



So you stay away from Stokesley - probably wise