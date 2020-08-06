|
Pallys bar stool
As has been said they're great for older people. Love seeing the old chaps getting back with their friends on their road bikes thanks to the increased wattage.
I can see the point of them for mountain bikes more than road bikes for younger uses, they're obviously helping you get up to the fun and making you more stable on the descent. Wouldn't have one until i was approaching 60 though. Some good videos on GCn channel about them.
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 40
depends what you cycle for, I do 200 miles a week now the gyms are closed. If you're doing it for the thrill of flying down the hill that E-bikes are winners.
Logged
Billy Balfour
Nice.
I nearly got a caad 12 . 2017 I think, green and black. Lovely bike got bike radar bike of the year in 1k category and rode better than 4k bike IIRC.
I went for a hybrid for commuting instead.
Got a gravel year later and this year got a road bike.
Doing the wife's head in
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:25:59 PM by Billy Balfour »
Logged
Billy Balfour
I'm a fairly keen cyclist and I have never felt the need to deck myself out in lycra like an arsehole. Padded shorts is more than enough
Depends on how far you're going and who with and at what pace.
I find it easier in proper cycle clothing. Wind just zips over you.
If you're holding 23 to 25mph on a straight the wind clings to you with a normal t shirt on.
Also where do you keep your inner tube and bits? You need a back pocket or an under saddle bag. I prefer back pockets.
Kit in left. Phone in middle, mints and food in right.
Logged
towz
I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home
Logged
Billy Balfour
I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home
If you're tootling about i agree.
I prefer a slow cycle out, but I've got rides planned with decent riders so I have to at least be able to avg 17mph over 50 mile.
Its a hard leap to make. I just simply couldn't do that without lighter aero kit.
Edit, plus comfort. Dont tell me about chaffing and ripped shorts wearing the wrong kit. Been there. If you're comfortable you're head gets in the right place too for longer rides.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:36 AM by Billy Balfour »
Logged
I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home
If you're tootling about i agree.
I prefer a slow cycle out, but I've got rides planned with decent riders so I have to at least be able to avg 17mph over 50 mile.
Its a hard leap to make. I just simply couldn't do that without lighter aero kit.
Edit, plus comfort. Dont tell me about chaffing and ripped shorts wearing the wrong kit. Been there. If you're comfortable you're head gets in the right place too for longer rides.
Fair enough
Logged
I generally go by myself and just do what pace suits me, I take a backpack and generally combine a road cycle with a walk up the hills. I'll cycle to Ayton, or Guisy or Broughton and walk up the hills from there the cycle home
So you stay away from Stokesley - probably wise
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
