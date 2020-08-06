Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 12, 2020, 08:12:34 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Electric Mountain Bikes..
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Electric Mountain Bikes.. (Read 511 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
on:
August 06, 2020, 09:13:18 AM »
..what do we think?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 202
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #1 on:
August 06, 2020, 09:16:04 AM »
ebikes are fantastic for old people. I am too young and do not need one but will one day.
When I worked in Switzerland loads of locals relied on them which can be expected given the terrain in Lausanne.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 899
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #2 on:
August 06, 2020, 09:16:54 AM »
No for me.
I like the pain that riding my bike affords me.
Logged
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #3 on:
August 06, 2020, 09:24:04 AM »
I think I'm old enough.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 388
WLM
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #4 on:
August 06, 2020, 09:49:33 AM »
Rode one in Vegas round red rock canyon. Totally depends on your area and how flat it is. Obviously it also depends on your circumstances. When you say E bike is it pedal assist? You can still get a good workout on pedal assist. They just give you the ability to do things you wouldnt necessarily be able to do.
Logged
WLM
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #5 on:
August 06, 2020, 09:58:32 AM »
The one I have bought is basically an off-road "gravity" / enduro type bike.
There is no option to have electric power without pedalling and there are various degrees of assistance.
The idea, as I understand it, is the downhill loons waste too much time cycling back up the hills and these bikes allow them to get twice as many runs in by cutting down on time (and energy used) on the climbs.
My knees are shot so this will allow me to get out and hoon around the local woods and tracks for a bit of fun, and a bit of extra exercise.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 723
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #6 on:
August 06, 2020, 10:03:34 AM »
Great idea for our senior citizens.
Terrahawk rides a leccy bike so say no more.
We have to encourage all ways to get them outside and air their pissed stained pants.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 202
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #7 on:
August 06, 2020, 10:09:33 AM »
Get it chipped as they are governed at around a max speed of 17mph.
Some people claim to be able to cycle at 40mph with a chipped system - though the battery does not last long
You could have a bought a small trial bike with a petrol engine
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #8 on:
August 06, 2020, 10:15:20 AM »
15mph is fine to get me around the woods.
I have a garage full of trials bikes already, this is for a bit of exercise when I'm not riding in a trial.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 524
Superstar
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #9 on:
August 06, 2020, 12:21:16 PM »
How fucking much for fuck sake
£400 ?
Be worth a mess about for that price I guess
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #10 on:
August 06, 2020, 12:32:25 PM »
If only.
They're a bit pricey but so are decent normal bikes I suppose.
Never spent more than a few hundred quid on a push-iron until this thing.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 33
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #11 on:
August 06, 2020, 12:37:41 PM »
As has been said they're great for older people. Love seeing the old chaps getting back with their friends on their road bikes thanks to the increased wattage.
I can see the point of them for mountain bikes more than road bikes for younger uses, they're obviously helping you get up to the fun and making you more stable on the descent. Wouldn't have one until i was approaching 60 though. Some good videos on GCn channel about them.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #12 on:
August 06, 2020, 12:46:47 PM »
I'm 53 but my knees are at least 75.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 33
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #13 on:
August 06, 2020, 12:51:22 PM »
depends what you cycle for, I do 200 miles a week now the gyms are closed. If you're doing it for the thrill of flying down the hill that E-bikes are winners.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #14 on:
August 06, 2020, 12:56:35 PM »
Just to go and fuck about on dirt tracks through the woods and the odd bit of "trail" riding, exploring over the moors. No road work.
Couldn't do it at all on a normal bike without having two inflated knees after 10 minutes.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 911
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #15 on:
August 06, 2020, 03:11:45 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 06, 2020, 12:46:47 PM
I'm 53 but my scrotum is at least 75.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 911
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #16 on:
August 06, 2020, 03:12:19 PM »
Is there a weight limit?
Asking for a friend.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 911
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #17 on:
August 06, 2020, 03:12:56 PM »
Can you ride it with the seat taken off?
Asking for BUMCAT.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #18 on:
August 06, 2020, 03:20:18 PM »
It's the only way to roll.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
V6
Offline
Posts: 2 090
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 02:20:06 PM »
i picked one of these up a few month ago
https://www.cannondale.com/en-gb/bikes/road/gravel/topstone-carbon/topstone-carbon-105
Logged
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 65
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 02:44:54 PM »
That one Simon hightrousers fell off cost £16,500 . And his feet couldn't reach the floor
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 898
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 04:17:41 PM »
For fat lazy bastards or old fucked cunts
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 911
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:00 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:17:41 PM
For fat lazy bastards or old fucked cunts
Thats why I dont have one.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 976
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 05:18:12 PM »
Depends what you want it for.
Work were going to do the Hamsterley forest thing.
Lad who is a very very decent cyclist *just done 100 miles at 21.3mph at weekend and is in a local team recommended the e bike for that day out.
He said its all about the down hill, he said its a pain climbing back to start so best off hiring the e bike.
Get more fun and runs.
So for me if you're going to do the moors and proper hills and off road then yes certainly. If you're just tapping round the woods and is relatively flat then pointless.
Just up your fitness a bit and save a packet.
I'd get one for doing say the cleveland way and all the local runs. Be ace.
Logged
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 976
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:55 PM »
Quote from: V6 on
Yesterday
at 02:20:06 PM
i picked one of these up a few month ago
https://www.cannondale.com/en-gb/bikes/road/gravel/topstone-carbon/topstone-carbon-105
Nice.
I nearly got a caad 12 . 2017 I think, green and black. Lovely bike got bike radar bike of the year in 1k category and rode better than 4k bike IIRC.
I went for a hybrid for commuting instead.
Got a gravel year later and this year got a road bike.
Doing the wife's head in
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 05:25:59 PM by Billy Balfour
»
Logged
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 976
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 05:30:31 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 06, 2020, 09:58:32 AM
The one I have bought is basically an off-road "gravity" / enduro type bike.
There is no option to have electric power without pedalling and there are various degrees of assistance.
The idea, as I understand it, is the downhill loons waste too much time cycling back up the hills and these bikes allow them to get twice as many runs in by cutting down on time (and energy used) on the climbs.
My knees are shot so this will allow me to get out and hoon around the local woods and tracks for a bit of fun, and a bit of extra exercise.
Sorry I missed this, basically what my mate said. They're ideal .
Basically like a ski lift pass or not when skiing Lol
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 409
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:28 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:17:41 PM
For fat lazy bastards or old fucked cunts
I'd better have 2
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 673
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:56 PM »
Shite bikes , if you have to get off or flick a switch ....you have lost
25 year in the saddle , just click down & get up it ..........Ooo er missus
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 06:40:02 AM »
Been out for a couple of "trail rides" this week one 28 mile and one 22 mile. Total of 50 miles with all but 2.5 miles off road.
Findings so far -
If you just sit and pedal at a cadence of around 30 - 50 rpm the bike will do all the work, it's very little exercise, on trail or tarmac.
However, once you get over 16mph it's only you doing the work, the motor cuts out altogether. It's obviously easier to get up to speed but I've found myself trying to do longer and longer stints where the speed means the motor is off. Then, when you get to a climb or a really nadgery part of a track it's absolutely brilliant fun.
I'm going to get up on the hills at the weekend for a play.
It's getting me back out on a bike despite damaged knees. Brilliant.
(My arse feels like I've spent the weekend with Clem and Michael Barrymore though)
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Online
Posts: 8 898
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 06:43:48 AM »
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 10:30:28 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:17:41 PM
For fat lazy bastards or old fucked cunts
I'd better have 2
Me too
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 898
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 06:51:27 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 06:40:02 AM
Been out for a couple of "trail rides" this week one 28 mile and one 22 mile. Total of 50 miles with all but 2.5 miles off road.
Findings so far -
If you just sit and pedal at a cadence of around 30 - 50 rpm the bike will do all the work, it's very little exercise, on trail or tarmac.
However, once you get over 16mph it's only you doing the work, the motor cuts out altogether. It's obviously easier to get up to speed but I've found myself trying to do longer and longer stints where the speed means the motor is off. Then, when you get to a climb or a really nadgery part of a track it's absolutely brilliant fun.
I'm going to get up on the hills at the weekend for a play.
It's getting me back out on a bike despite damaged knees. Brilliant.
(My arse feels like I've spent the weekend with Clem and Michael Barrymore though)
Like I said, for old fucked cunts
Keep it up Terry lad
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 06:57:51 AM »
You don't have to dress like one of those fucking annoying road cyclist cunts either - no lycra, just shorts and a t-shirt and a pair of trainers.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Online
Posts: 8 898
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 07:05:15 AM »
I'm a fairly keen cyclist and I have never felt the need to deck myself out in lycra like an arsehole. Padded shorts is more than enough
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 582
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Electric Mountain Bikes..
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 07:08:12 AM »
Someone should tell Clem that..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...