Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Electric Mountain Bikes.. « on: August 06, 2020, 09:13:18 AM » ..what do we think? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 9 202 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #1 on: August 06, 2020, 09:16:04 AM » ebikes are fantastic for old people. I am too young and do not need one but will one day.



When I worked in Switzerland loads of locals relied on them which can be expected given the terrain in Lausanne. Logged

Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #3 on: August 06, 2020, 09:24:04 AM »



I think I'm old enough.

I think I'm old enough. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 388WLM Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #4 on: August 06, 2020, 09:49:33 AM » Rode one in Vegas round red rock canyon. Totally depends on your area and how flat it is. Obviously it also depends on your circumstances. When you say E bike is it pedal assist? You can still get a good workout on pedal assist. They just give you the ability to do things you wouldnt necessarily be able to do. Logged WLM

Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #5 on: August 06, 2020, 09:58:32 AM » The one I have bought is basically an off-road "gravity" / enduro type bike.

There is no option to have electric power without pedalling and there are various degrees of assistance.

The idea, as I understand it, is the downhill loons waste too much time cycling back up the hills and these bikes allow them to get twice as many runs in by cutting down on time (and energy used) on the climbs.



My knees are shot so this will allow me to get out and hoon around the local woods and tracks for a bit of fun, and a bit of extra exercise. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 723Fred West ruined my wife Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #6 on: August 06, 2020, 10:03:34 AM » Great idea for our senior citizens.



Terrahawk rides a leccy bike so say no more.



We have to encourage all ways to get them outside and air their pissed stained pants. Logged

Posts: 9 202 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #7 on: August 06, 2020, 10:09:33 AM » Get it chipped as they are governed at around a max speed of 17mph.



Some people claim to be able to cycle at 40mph with a chipped system - though the battery does not last long



You could have a bought a small trial bike with a petrol engine Logged

Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #8 on: August 06, 2020, 10:15:20 AM » 15mph is fine to get me around the woods.

I have a garage full of trials bikes already, this is for a bit of exercise when I'm not riding in a trial. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 9 524Superstar Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #9 on: August 06, 2020, 12:21:16 PM »

£400 ?



Be worth a mess about for that price I guess How fucking much for fuck sake£400 ?Be worth a mess about for that price I guess Logged

Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #10 on: August 06, 2020, 12:32:25 PM » If only.

They're a bit pricey but so are decent normal bikes I suppose.

Never spent more than a few hundred quid on a push-iron until this thing. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 33 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #11 on: August 06, 2020, 12:37:41 PM » As has been said they're great for older people. Love seeing the old chaps getting back with their friends on their road bikes thanks to the increased wattage.



I can see the point of them for mountain bikes more than road bikes for younger uses, they're obviously helping you get up to the fun and making you more stable on the descent. Wouldn't have one until i was approaching 60 though. Some good videos on GCn channel about them. Logged

Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #12 on: August 06, 2020, 12:46:47 PM » I'm 53 but my knees are at least 75. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 33 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #13 on: August 06, 2020, 12:51:22 PM » depends what you cycle for, I do 200 miles a week now the gyms are closed. If you're doing it for the thrill of flying down the hill that E-bikes are winners. Logged

Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #14 on: August 06, 2020, 12:56:35 PM » Just to go and fuck about on dirt tracks through the woods and the odd bit of "trail" riding, exploring over the moors. No road work.

Couldn't do it at all on a normal bike without having two inflated knees after 10 minutes. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 14 911 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #16 on: August 06, 2020, 03:12:19 PM »







Asking for a friend.

































Is there a weight limit?Asking for a friend. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 14 911 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #17 on: August 06, 2020, 03:12:56 PM »







Asking for BUMCAT. Can you ride it with the seat taken off?Asking for BUMCAT. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 7 579Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #18 on: August 06, 2020, 03:20:18 PM »

It's the only way to roll. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 2 090 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:20:06 PM »

i picked one of these up a few month ago



https://www.cannondale.com/en-gb/bikes/road/gravel/topstone-carbon/topstone-carbon-105 i picked one of these up a few month ago Logged

Posts: 65 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:44:54 PM » That one Simon hightrousers fell off cost £16,500 . And his feet couldn't reach the floor Logged

Posts: 8 895 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:17:41 PM » For fat lazy bastards or old fucked cunts Logged

Posts: 4 976 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:18:12 PM » Depends what you want it for.

Work were going to do the Hamsterley forest thing.

Lad who is a very very decent cyclist *just done 100 miles at 21.3mph at weekend and is in a local team recommended the e bike for that day out.

He said its all about the down hill, he said its a pain climbing back to start so best off hiring the e bike.

Get more fun and runs.

So for me if you're going to do the moors and proper hills and off road then yes certainly. If you're just tapping round the woods and is relatively flat then pointless.

Just up your fitness a bit and save a packet.

I'd get one for doing say the cleveland way and all the local runs. Be ace. Logged

Posts: 4 976 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:22:55 PM » Quote from: V6 on Today at 02:20:06 PM

i picked one of these up a few month ago



https://www.cannondale.com/en-gb/bikes/road/gravel/topstone-carbon/topstone-carbon-105

i picked one of these up a few month ago

I nearly got a caad 12 . 2017 I think, green and black. Lovely bike got bike radar bike of the year in 1k category and rode better than 4k bike IIRC.

I went for a hybrid for commuting instead.

Got a gravel year later and this year got a road bike.

Doing the wife's head in Nice.I nearly got a caad 12 . 2017 I think, green and black. Lovely bike got bike radar bike of the year in 1k category and rode better than 4k bike IIRC.I went for a hybrid for commuting instead.Got a gravel year later and this year got a road bike.Doing the wife's head in « Last Edit: Today at 05:25:59 PM by Billy Balfour » Logged

Posts: 4 976 Re: Electric Mountain Bikes.. « Reply #25 on: Today at 05:30:31 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 06, 2020, 09:58:32 AM The one I have bought is basically an off-road "gravity" / enduro type bike.

There is no option to have electric power without pedalling and there are various degrees of assistance.

The idea, as I understand it, is the downhill loons waste too much time cycling back up the hills and these bikes allow them to get twice as many runs in by cutting down on time (and energy used) on the climbs.



My knees are shot so this will allow me to get out and hoon around the local woods and tracks for a bit of fun, and a bit of extra exercise.



Sorry I missed this, basically what my mate said. They're ideal .

Basically like a ski lift pass or not when skiing Lol Sorry I missed this, basically what my mate said. They're ideal .Basically like a ski lift pass or not when skiing Lol Logged