Ural Quntz



Posts: 7 161





Pack o cunts





All Away games « on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 PM »



I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season



Might fancy a go this year...



Have you ever done them all?
I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season
Might fancy a go this year...

kippers

Posts: 2 119





Re: All Away games « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:04:50 PM »
I reckon away fans will be a no no all next season

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 649





Re: All Away games « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:14:44 PM »
Came close a couple of times in the mid 80s but never managed it, need to be very dedicated to do something like Swansea on a Tuesday night followed by Bournemouth on a Sunday and these days itís even harder because of TV matches on random days

Pallys bar stool

Posts: 17





Re: All Away games « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:34:25 PM »
Never done it myself probably about 15 away games most I have done in a year, but have mates who never missed games for years and years. Must have spent a fucking fortune and necked some ale.

Snoozy

Posts: 293





Re: All Away games « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 PM »
Missed one the 86-87 season. Bristol Rovers away on a Tuesday night after travelling to Gillingham the Saturday before and getting pissed on all day in an open away end 🙄😊

Ural Quntz



Posts: 7 161





Pack o cunts





Re: All Away games « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:24:34 PM
Missed one the 86-87 season. Bristol Rovers away on a Tuesday night after travelling to Gillingham the Saturday before and getting pissed on all day in an open away end 🙄😊



Its still open I think..



Probably still raining



Its still open I think..
Probably still raining

Micksgrill

Posts: 959





Re: All Away games « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:18:00 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:24:34 PM
Missed one the 86-87 season. Bristol Rovers away on a Tuesday night after travelling to Gillingham the Saturday before and getting pissed on all day in an open away end 🙄😊





Sean I thought we played bristol rovers on a Saturday and played in baths ground d that year as I went to that one.

Ural Quntz



Posts: 7 161





Pack o cunts





Re: All Away games « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:03 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 08:07:43 PM
Never missed a game home or away from 90/91 to 94/94



Impressive - there was one bloke (Waites?) that hadn't missed a game for 15 years or something



This was a while ago so don't know if he kept it up?



Impressive - there was one bloke (Waites?) that hadn't missed a game for 15 years or something
This was a while ago so don't know if he kept it up?