Ural Quntz



Posts: 7 159





Pack o cunts





All Away games « on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 PM »



I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season



Might fancy a go this year...



Have you ever done them all?
I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season
Might fancy a go this year...

kippers

Posts: 2 119





Posts: 2 119 Re: All Away games « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:04:50 PM » I reckon away fans will be a no no all next season

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 649





Posts: 1 649 Re: All Away games « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:14:44 PM » Came close a couple of times in the mid 80s but never managed it, need to be very dedicated to do something like Swansea on a Tuesday night followed by Bournemouth on a Sunday and these days its even harder because of TV matches on random days

Pallys bar stool

Posts: 15





Posts: 15 Re: All Away games « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:34:25 PM » Never done it myself probably about 15 away games most I have done in a year, but have mates who never missed games for years and years. Must have spent a fucking fortune and necked some ale.

Snoozy

Posts: 292





Posts: 292 Re: All Away games « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 PM » Missed one the 86-87 season. Bristol Rovers away on a Tuesday night after travelling to Gillingham the Saturday before and getting pissed on all day in an open away end 🙄😊