August 06, 2020, 12:22:26 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
All Away games
Author
Topic: All Away games (Read 219 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 159
Pack o cunts
All Away games
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:42 PM »
Have you ever done them all?
I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season
Might fancy a go this year...
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
kippers
Posts: 2 119
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:50 PM »
I reckon away fans will be a no no all next season
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 887
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:43 PM »
Never missed a game home or away from 90/91 to 94/94
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 858
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:47 PM »
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 649
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:44 PM »
Came close a couple of times in the mid 80s but never managed it, need to be very dedicated to do something like Swansea on a Tuesday night followed by Bournemouth on a Sunday and these days its even harder because of TV matches on random days
monkeyman
Posts: 10 653
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:54 PM »
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 15
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:25 PM »
Never done it myself probably about 15 away games most I have done in a year, but have mates who never missed games for years and years. Must have spent a fucking fortune and necked some ale.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 887
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:53 PM »
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Posts: 292
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:34 PM »
Missed one the 86-87 season. Bristol Rovers away on a Tuesday night after travelling to Gillingham the Saturday before and getting pissed on all day in an open away end 🙄😊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 887
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:29 PM »
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 159
Pack o cunts
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:49 PM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 858
Re: All Away games
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:31:19 PM »
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
