August 05, 2020, 10:21:07 PM
Topic: All Away games
Ural Quntz
« on: Today at 07:32:42 PM »
Have you ever done them all?

I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season

Might fancy a go this year...

kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:04:50 PM »
I reckon away fans will be a no no all next season
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:07:43 PM »
Never missed a game home or away from 90/91 to 94/94
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:16:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:07:43 PM
Never missed a game home or away from 90/91 to 94/94
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:14:44 PM »
Came close a couple of times in the mid 80s but never managed it, need to be very dedicated to do something like Swansea on a Tuesday night followed by Bournemouth on a Sunday and these days its even harder because of TV matches on random days
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:33:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:16:47 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:07:43 PM
Never missed a game home or away from 90/91 to 94/94


Pallys bar stool

« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:25 PM »
Never done it myself probably about 15 away games most I have done in a year, but have mates who never missed games for years and years.  Must have spent a fucking fortune and necked some ale.
Ben G
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:03:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:16:47 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:07:43 PM
Never missed a game home or away from 90/91 to 94/94



My god, you want me dont you?
