Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 158





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 158Pack o cunts All Away games « on: Today at 07:32:42 PM »



I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season



Might fancy a go this year...



Have you ever done them all?I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final SeasonMight fancy a go this year... Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018