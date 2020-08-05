Welcome,
August 05, 2020, 08:15:01 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
All Away games
Topic: All Away games (Read 52 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 158
Pack o cunts
All Away games
Have you ever done them all?
I haven't but came close in the Euro Cup Final Season
Might fancy a go this year...
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
kippers
Posts: 2 117
Re: All Away games
I reckon away fans will be a no no all next season
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 886
Re: All Away games
Never missed a game home or away from 90/91 to 94/94
Tory Cunt
