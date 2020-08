Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 158





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 158Pack o cunts Houchen ticks another one off « on: Today at 05:55:40 PM » https://mailchi.mp/e2abc5855917/teesside-to-heathrow-flights-have-arrived?e=132786b20a



Just shows what the duplicitous cunts from Peel were doing aided and abetted by Labour halfwits in the councils!



Just shows what the duplicitous cunts from Peel were doing aided and abetted by Labour halfwits in the councils! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018