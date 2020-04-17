Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 05, 2020, 10:20:48 PM
Author Topic: Hope he is better than Bola  (Read 375 times)
Mickgaz
« on: Today at 03:10:13 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1669352886564796/
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:49 PM »
Looks a right handful to be fair. Good finisher too.


But we have seen this all before with youtube vids.




 
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:16:20 PM »
Another 19 goals in 6 seasons Joseph-Désiré Job , Great  :matty:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:18:13 PM »
'One Gnanduillet on Teesside' does not have the same effect like.



 
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:13 PM »
 charles charles
Mickgaz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:26:25 PM »
I also read don't know if it's TRUE but apparently Warnknock has turned down two defenders from Europe who the recruitment team (Gill) had recommended
 
Don pepe
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:51:44 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:18:13 PM
'One Gnanduillet on Teesside' does not have the same effect like.



 

99% of Teessiders couldnt even pronounce ju-nin-yo so fuck knows what mangles mispronunciations that lads name would cause
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:50:12 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 03:26:25 PM
I also read don't know if it's TRUE but apparently Warnknock has turned down two defenders from Europe who the recruitment team (Gill) had recommended
 


‪Brilliant from Warnock.... Recruitment recommended two of the best in Europe for defending 1-on-1s. Within 20 seconds of seeing each one I said Im sorry but they cant defend.




Go on Colin lad 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:59:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:50:12 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 03:26:25 PM
I also read don't know if it's TRUE but apparently Warnknock has turned down two defenders from Europe who the recruitment team (Gill) had recommended
 


‪Brilliant from Warnock.... Recruitment recommended two of the best in Europe for defending 1-on-1s. Within 20 seconds of seeing each one I said Im sorry but they cant defend.




Go on Colin lad 

 :homer:

At last someone who knows what he is talking about.

 :mido:

Stick that right up yer arse Gill you useless twat.
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 03:10:13 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1669352886564796/
HE'S FUCKING GARBAGE  souey
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:18:38 PM »
He's fucking not.

He is a hard working forward who will fight for his place from the bench.

Or would you rather we spunked millions on yet another failure?
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:57:14 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:18:38 PM
He's fucking not.

He is a hard working forward who will fight for his place from the bench.

Or would you rather we spunked millions on yet another failure?
NO I WOULDN'T BUT HE IS SHITE
IF HE COMES YER WILL SEE FOR YOURSELF
kippers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:15:06 PM »
Well at least it will be an improvement on the shite we have spent millions on.

He is a squad filler. Nowt wrong with that as long as we dont give him a 5 year contract.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:27:55 PM »
He won't be an improvement at all just another 3rd rate forward but that's where we are now signing players like him.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:00:50 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:15:06 PM
Well at least it will be an improvement on the shite we have spent millions on.

He is a squad filler. Nowt wrong with that as long as we dont give him a 5 year contract.
HE WONT BE A SQUAD FILLER BRITT WILL BE SOLD FOR FUCK ALL
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:11:52 PM »
Heard this Gnandullet thing is now on hold as Hugill is available!!!!!
monkeyman
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:34:38 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:11:52 PM
Heard this Gnandullet thing is now on hold as Hugill is available!!!!!
   
