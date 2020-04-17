Welcome,
August 05, 2020, 10:20:48 PM
Hope he is better than Bola
Author
Topic: Hope he is better than Bola (Read 375 times)
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 57
Hope he is better than Bola
«
on:
Today
at 03:10:13 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1669352886564796/
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 486
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:11:49 PM »
Looks a right handful to be fair. Good finisher too.
But we have seen this all before with youtube vids.
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 138
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:16:20 PM »
Another 19 goals in 6 seasons Joseph-Désiré Job , Great
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 486
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:18:13 PM »
'One Gnanduillet on Teesside' does not have the same effect like.
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 138
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:19:13 PM »
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 57
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:26:25 PM »
I also read don't know if it's TRUE but apparently Warnknock has turned down two defenders from Europe who the recruitment team (Gill) had recommended
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 574
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:51:44 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:18:13 PM
'One Gnanduillet on Teesside' does not have the same effect like.
99% of Teessiders couldnt even pronounce ju-nin-yo so fuck knows what mangles mispronunciations that lads name would cause
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 727
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:50:12 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 03:26:25 PM
I also read don't know if it's TRUE but apparently Warnknock has turned down two defenders from Europe who the recruitment team (Gill) had recommended
Brilliant from Warnock.... Recruitment recommended two of the best in Europe for defending 1-on-1s. Within 20 seconds of seeing each one I said Im sorry but they cant defend.
Go on Colin lad
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 857
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:59:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:50:12 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 03:26:25 PM
I also read don't know if it's TRUE but apparently Warnknock has turned down two defenders from Europe who the recruitment team (Gill) had recommended
Brilliant from Warnock.... Recruitment recommended two of the best in Europe for defending 1-on-1s. Within 20 seconds of seeing each one I said Im sorry but they cant defend.
Go on Colin lad
At last someone who knows what he is talking about.
Stick that right up yer arse Gill you useless twat.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 653
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 03:10:13 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1669352886564796/
HE'S FUCKING GARBAGE
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 119
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:18:38 PM »
He's fucking not.
He is a hard working forward who will fight for his place from the bench.
Or would you rather we spunked millions on yet another failure?
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 653
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:57:14 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 05:18:38 PM
He's fucking not.
He is a hard working forward who will fight for his place from the bench.
Or would you rather we spunked millions on yet another failure?
NO I WOULDN'T BUT HE IS SHITE
IF HE COMES YER WILL SEE FOR YOURSELF
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 119
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:15:06 PM »
Well at least it will be an improvement on the shite we have spent millions on.
He is a squad filler. Nowt wrong with that as long as we dont give him a 5 year contract.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 156
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:27:55 PM »
He won't be an improvement at all just another 3rd rate forward but that's where we are now signing players like him.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 653
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:00:50 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 08:15:06 PM
Well at least it will be an improvement on the shite we have spent millions on.
He is a squad filler. Nowt wrong with that as long as we dont give him a 5 year contract.
HE WONT BE A SQUAD FILLER BRITT WILL BE SOLD FOR FUCK ALL
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 119
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:11:52 PM »
Heard this Gnandullet thing is now on hold as Hugill is available!!!!!
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 653
Re: Hope he is better than Bola
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:34:38 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 09:11:52 PM
Heard this Gnandullet thing is now on hold as Hugill is available!!!!!
