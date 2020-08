maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 383





WLM





Posts: 383WLM Video of the Criminal « on: Today at 11:56:52 AM » Anyone seen the latest leaked bodycam footage.



The criminal was clearly off his rocker..



He was clearly saying “I can’t breath” before he was even on the floor. Obviously trying it on, with regards to the claustrophobia.



A ridiculously large and strong criminal, who has previously been violent, off his face on drugs, resisting arrest. Nightmare scenario for the police. One of the officers suspected excited delirium. The criminals words and actions would support this.



It was lose lose situation



Surprised it never ended in a bullet.



Hopefully common sense will prevail once they jury see this evidence.



I think the excited delirium has been used successfully in the past. So it’s important the video shows the officer suggesting it..



Logged WLM

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 131





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 131THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Video of the Criminal « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:47:52 PM »









Mother was in on it too. That scum is her new bloke , The kid has been put with birth father now while these 2 scum slimes face some justice





These are who Hamiltion , footballers, rozzers etc are bowing to . absolute scum





Far Left slime demanding we all kneel for scum like this belowMother was in on it too. That scum is her new bloke , The kid has been put with birth father now while these 2 scum slimes face some justiceThese are who Hamiltion , footballers, rozzers etc are bowing to . absolute scum Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..