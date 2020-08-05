maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 382





WLM





Posts: 382WLM

Video of the Criminal « on: Today at 11:56:52 AM » Anyone seen the latest leaked bodycam footage.



The criminal was clearly off his rocker..



He was clearly saying I cant breath before he was even on the floor. Obviously trying it on, with regards to the claustrophobia.



A ridiculously large and strong criminal, who has previously been violent, off his face on drugs, resisting arrest. Nightmare scenario for the police. One of the officers suspected excited delirium. The criminals words and actions would support this.



It was lose lose situation



Surprised it never ended in a bullet.



Hopefully common sense will prevail once they jury see this evidence.



I think the excited delirium has been used successfully in the past. So its important the video shows the officer suggesting it..



