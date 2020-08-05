Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 05, 2020, 12:37:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Video of the Criminal  (Read 60 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 382


WLM


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:56:52 AM »
Anyone seen the latest leaked bodycam footage.

The criminal was clearly off his rocker..

He was clearly saying I cant breath before he was even on the floor.   Obviously trying it on, with regards to the claustrophobia.

A ridiculously large and strong criminal, who has previously been violent,  off his face on drugs, resisting arrest.  Nightmare scenario for the police.   One of the officers suspected excited delirium.  The criminals words and actions would support this.

It was lose lose situation

Surprised it never ended in a bullet.

Hopefully common sense will prevail once they jury see this evidence.

I think the excited delirium has been used successfully in the past.  So its important the video shows the officer suggesting it..
Logged
WLM
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 419


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:09:53 PM »
The autopsy speaks volumes.

The radical left didn't like its results so pulled in the Epstein killed himself coroner (yes, really) to do another autopsy which delivered different results.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 13


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:24:07 PM »
He may have had a point saying he can't breath.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 382


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:18 PM »
Quite possibly.   But the boy who cried wolf springs to mind
Logged
WLM
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 