August 05, 2020, 12:37:03 PM
Video of the Criminal
Topic: Video of the Criminal (Read 60 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 382
WLM
Video of the Criminal
«
on:
Today
at 11:56:52 AM »
Anyone seen the latest leaked bodycam footage.
The criminal was clearly off his rocker..
He was clearly saying I cant breath before he was even on the floor. Obviously trying it on, with regards to the claustrophobia.
A ridiculously large and strong criminal, who has previously been violent, off his face on drugs, resisting arrest. Nightmare scenario for the police. One of the officers suspected excited delirium. The criminals words and actions would support this.
It was lose lose situation
Surprised it never ended in a bullet.
Hopefully common sense will prevail once they jury see this evidence.
I think the excited delirium has been used successfully in the past. So its important the video shows the officer suggesting it..
WLM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 419
Re: Video of the Criminal
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:09:53 PM »
The autopsy speaks volumes.
The radical left didn't like its results so pulled in the Epstein killed himself coroner (yes, really) to do another autopsy which delivered different results.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 13
Re: Video of the Criminal
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:24:07 PM »
He may have had a point saying he can't breath.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 382
WLM
Re: Video of the Criminal
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:27:18 PM »
Quite possibly. But the boy who cried wolf springs to mind
WLM
