August 08, 2020, 11:47:57 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CoB Fight Club
Poll
Question:
One day a week is fight club
Monday
4 (18.2%)
Tuesday
2 (9.1%)
Wednesday
2 (9.1%)
Thursday
1 (4.5%)
Friday
13 (59.1%)
Total Voters: 22
Author
Topic: CoB Fight Club (Read 706 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 895
CoB Fight Club
«
on:
August 05, 2020, 11:13:17 AM »
Taking the idea of a ceasefire a little further.
One day a week is 'Fight Club' and I'll post a sticky thread for it.
Any deviation from that onto other threads, on other days will result in a week's ban.
Three strikes and you're out.
* Any defamation (peado accusations) of other posters is a week's ban.
* Stalking or posting info/pictures of other posters is two week's ban.
* Racism, bigotry or any other left/right nutjob stuff is two weeks.
I'll take on other suggestions as I see fit.
BG
Logged
Tory Cunt
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 155
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #1 on:
August 05, 2020, 11:17:11 AM »
So it's Ok to be called a gammon right wing nut job on a Thursday but not any other day
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 25
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #2 on:
August 05, 2020, 12:03:54 PM »
Friday/Saturday when everybody is pissed!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 490
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #3 on:
August 05, 2020, 12:38:32 PM »
Swearing in thread titles is allowed again.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 490
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #4 on:
August 05, 2020, 01:01:06 PM »
I guess it isn't then and you just forgot to include it Ben lad.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 155
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #5 on:
August 05, 2020, 03:37:51 PM »
Delete this thread before Steve wakes up and see's it
Hand me the codes to the extinguisher buttons
1 month will pass and the place will be free of all bickering
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 883
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #6 on:
August 05, 2020, 04:58:12 PM »
Sounds like a load of bollocks.
Logged
Logged
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 124
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #7 on:
August 05, 2020, 05:19:08 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 05, 2020, 11:17:11 AM
So it's Ok to be called a gammon right wing nut job on a Thursday but not any other day
Two week ban, using picture of Boalsie.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 892
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #8 on:
August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM »
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.
Only be five posters left...
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 293
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #9 on:
August 05, 2020, 10:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM
Only be five posters left...
Only be five posters left...
Thats you out
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 396
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #10 on:
August 06, 2020, 01:51:06 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM
Only be five posters left...
Only be five posters left...
You and Matty
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 892
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #11 on:
August 06, 2020, 10:15:33 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 06, 2020, 01:51:06 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.
Only be five posters left...
You and Matty
Only be five posters left...
You and Matty
Matty must have four, then
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 904
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #12 on:
August 06, 2020, 02:42:49 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.
Only be five posters left...
You mean a forum without the truth Convict 99? Heres me thinking you had calmed your odious left wing shit but here you are......
Mr Burn down Eton
Back in your fucking Marton doss house
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 506
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #13 on:
August 06, 2020, 06:30:36 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on August 06, 2020, 02:42:49 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.
Only be five posters left...
You mean a forum without the truth Convict 99? Heres me thinking you had calmed your odious left wing shit but here you are......
Mr Burn down Eton
Back in your fucking Marton doss house
Capio still a bundle of laughs
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 892
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #14 on:
August 06, 2020, 08:53:00 PM »
Not sure whether Im in prison or have moved to Marton.
Mind games, you see. Cleverrrrrrrr
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 25
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:46:26 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on August 06, 2020, 06:30:36 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on August 06, 2020, 02:42:49 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.
Only be five posters left...
You mean a forum without the truth Convict 99? Heres me thinking you had calmed your odious left wing shit but here you are......
Mr Burn down Eton
Back in your fucking Marton doss house
Capio still a bundle of laughs
I don't know if he is or not, but that isn't him.
Logged
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
