Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 895





Mountain KingPosts: 3 895 CoB Fight Club « on: August 05, 2020, 11:13:17 AM » Taking the idea of a ceasefire a little further.

One day a week is 'Fight Club' and I'll post a sticky thread for it.



Any deviation from that onto other threads, on other days will result in a week's ban.

Three strikes and you're out.



* Any defamation (peado accusations) of other posters is a week's ban.

* Stalking or posting info/pictures of other posters is two week's ban.

* Racism, bigotry or any other left/right nutjob stuff is two weeks.



I'll take on other suggestions as I see fit.



BG Logged Tory Cunt

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 155





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 155THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #1 on: August 05, 2020, 11:17:11 AM »







So it's Ok to be called a gammon right wing nut job on a Thursday but not any other day Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 490





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 490Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #3 on: August 05, 2020, 12:38:32 PM »











Swearing in thread titles is allowed again. Logged Fuck off Starmer you slag.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 490





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 490Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #4 on: August 05, 2020, 01:01:06 PM »







I guess it isn't then and you just forgot to include it Ben lad. Logged Fuck off Starmer you slag.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 155





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 155THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #5 on: August 05, 2020, 03:37:51 PM »





Hand me the codes to the extinguisher buttons





1 month will pass and the place will be free of all bickering Delete this thread before Steve wakes up and see's itHand me the codes to the extinguisher buttons1 month will pass and the place will be free of all bickering Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 883







Posts: 14 883 Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #6 on: August 05, 2020, 04:58:12 PM »



Sounds like a load of bollocks. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 892







Posts: 14 892 Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #8 on: August 05, 2020, 06:01:23 PM » Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.



Only be five posters left... Logged