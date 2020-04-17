Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 3 887 CoB Fight Club « on: Yesterday at 11:13:17 AM » Taking the idea of a ceasefire a little further.

One day a week is 'Fight Club' and I'll post a sticky thread for it.



Any deviation from that onto other threads, on other days will result in a week's ban.

Three strikes and you're out.



* Any defamation (peado accusations) of other posters is a week's ban.

* Stalking or posting info/pictures of other posters is two week's ban.

* Racism, bigotry or any other left/right nutjob stuff is two weeks.



I'll take on other suggestions as I see fit.



sockets



Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:17:11 AM »







Johnny Thunder

Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:38:32 PM »











Swearing in thread titles is allowed again.

Johnny Thunder

Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:01:06 PM »







I guess it isn't then and you just forgot to include it Ben lad.

sockets



Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:37:51 PM »





Hand me the codes to the extinguisher buttons





CLEM FANDANGO

Re: CoB Fight Club « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:58:12 PM »



