August 06, 2020
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Poll
Question: One day a week is fight club
Monday - 3 (20%)
Tuesday - 1 (6.7%)
Wednesday - 2 (13.3%)
Thursday - 1 (6.7%)
Friday - 8 (53.3%)
Total Voters: 15

Author Topic: CoB Fight Club  (Read 362 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 887


Yesterday at 11:13:17 AM
Taking the idea of a ceasefire a little further.
One day a week is 'Fight Club' and I'll post a sticky thread for it.

Any deviation from that onto other threads, on other days will result in a week's ban.
Three strikes and you're out.

* Any defamation (peado accusations) of other posters is a week's ban.
* Stalking or posting info/pictures of other posters is two week's ban.
* Racism, bigotry or any other left/right nutjob stuff is two weeks.

I'll take on other suggestions as I see fit.

BG
Logged
Tory Cunt
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 138


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:17:11 AM
So it's Ok to be called a gammon right wing nut job on a Thursday but not any other day  :matty:
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 15


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:03:54 PM
Friday/Saturday when everybody is pissed!
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 486


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:38:32 PM
Swearing in thread titles is allowed again.





Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 486


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:01:06 PM
I guess it isn't then and you just forgot to include it Ben lad.



Fuck off Starmer you slag.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 138


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:37:51 PM
Delete this thread before Steve wakes up and see's it  :like:


Hand me the codes to the extinguisher buttons  :like:


1 month will pass and the place will be free of all bickering  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 858



Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:58:12 PM
Sounds like a load of bollocks.

CapsDave
Posts: 5 105


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:19:08 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:17:11 AM
So it's Ok to be called a gammon right wing nut job on a Thursday but not any other day  :matty:





Two week ban, using picture of Boalsie.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 887



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:01:23 PM
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.

Only be five posters left...
Snoozy
Posts: 292


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:01:23 PM
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.

Only be five posters left...

Thats you out
