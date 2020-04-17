Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 06, 2020, 12:22:10 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CoB Fight Club
Poll
Question:
One day a week is fight club
Monday
3 (20%)
Tuesday
1 (6.7%)
Wednesday
2 (13.3%)
Thursday
1 (6.7%)
Friday
8 (53.3%)
Total Voters: 15
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: CoB Fight Club (Read 362 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 887
CoB Fight Club
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:17 AM »
Taking the idea of a ceasefire a little further.
One day a week is 'Fight Club' and I'll post a sticky thread for it.
Any deviation from that onto other threads, on other days will result in a week's ban.
Three strikes and you're out.
* Any defamation (peado accusations) of other posters is a week's ban.
* Stalking or posting info/pictures of other posters is two week's ban.
* Racism, bigotry or any other left/right nutjob stuff is two weeks.
I'll take on other suggestions as I see fit.
BG
Logged
Tory Cunt
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 138
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:11 AM »
So it's Ok to be called a gammon right wing nut job on a Thursday but not any other day
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 15
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:03:54 PM »
Friday/Saturday when everybody is pissed!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 486
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:38:32 PM »
Swearing in thread titles is allowed again.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 486
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:01:06 PM »
I guess it isn't then and you just forgot to include it Ben lad.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 138
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:37:51 PM »
Delete this thread before Steve wakes up and see's it
Hand me the codes to the extinguisher buttons
1 month will pass and the place will be free of all bickering
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 858
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:12 PM »
Sounds like a load of bollocks.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 105
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:08 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 11:17:11 AM
So it's Ok to be called a gammon right wing nut job on a Thursday but not any other day
Two week ban, using picture of Boalsie.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 887
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:01:23 PM »
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.
Only be five posters left...
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 292
Re: CoB Fight Club
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 06:01:23 PM
Imagine this place without bigotry, blinding racism, repeated unfounded allegations of csa dodging, paedophilia, jail time for nice lads, now added to by purchased wives etc etc etc repeated ad nauseum.
Only be five posters left...
Thats you out
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...