CoB Fight Club « on: Today at 11:13:17 AM » Taking the idea of a ceasefire a little further.

One day a week is 'Fight Club' and I'll post a sticky thread for it.



Any deviation from that onto other threads, on other days will result in a week's ban.

Three strikes and you're out.



* Any defamation (peado accusations) of other posters is a week's ban.

* Stalking or posting info/pictures of other posters is two week's ban.

* Racism, bigotry or any other left/right nutjob stuff is two weeks.



I'll take on other suggestions as I see fit.



BG