August 05, 2020, 09:27:04 AM
Can anyone see any erotism in this Audi ad?
Author
Topic: Can anyone see any erotism in this Audi ad? (Read 51 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 193
Can anyone see any erotism in this Audi ad?
Today
at 08:12:51 AM
How anybody can are surely fucking sick. Audi was overwhelmed by complaints so pulled it (if that is true).
What a sicko society we are turning into.
towz
Posts: 8 807
Re: Can anyone see any erotism in this Audi ad?
Today
at 08:40:38 AM
Over exposure to porn and obsession with paedophilia
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 948
Once in every lifetime
Re: Can anyone see any erotism in this Audi ad?
Today
at 09:16:40 AM
I see a kid eating a banana, like kids do.
Glory Glory Man United
Don pepe
Posts: 565
Re: Can anyone see any erotism in this Audi ad?
Today
at 09:21:15 AM
I see another one of them ANTIFA shits blocking the road.
