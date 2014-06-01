Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 05, 2020, 09:26:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Can anyone see any erotism in this Audi ad?  (Read 50 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 193



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:12:51 AM »
How anybody can are surely fucking sick. Audi was overwhelmed by complaints so pulled it (if that is true).

What a sicko society we are turning into.  :unlike: souey
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 807


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:40:38 AM »
Over exposure to porn and obsession with paedophilia
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 948


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:40 AM »
I see a kid eating a banana, like kids do.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 565


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:15 AM »
I see another one of them ANTIFA shits blocking the road.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 