Bobupanddown

« on: August 04, 2020, 08:04:56 PM »



Can you find the story?



Thats a 140 arrested in Rotherham and 20 convicted so far, its literally never ending. 5 more Muslim nonces arrested in Rotherham.Can you find the story?Thats a 140 arrested in Rotherham and 20 convicted so far, its literally never ending.





BigSmiffy

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:42:56 PM » It was on the BBC website yesterday for a start .

towz

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:44:01 PM » Yes it was

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:51:57 PM » It makes no mention of their ethnicity or religion.



Should it?

BigSmiffy

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:53:16 PM » I would say it probably shouldn't.

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:02:47 PM » Quote from: BigSmiffy on Yesterday at 12:53:16 PM I would say it probably shouldn't.



and yet..



"Hundreds of mostly white men gathered around the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall and the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square"







and yet.."Hundreds of mostly white men gathered around the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall and the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square"

Bobupanddown

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:15:54 PM » Quote from: BigSmiffy on Yesterday at 12:42:56 PM It was on the BBC website yesterday for a start .



Yawn.....





It was buried in the local news section for South Yorkshire.



You'd think the continuation of a national scandal would make front page news but the BBC can't go upsetting its protected classes now can it?



Not only was it buried but as Terry rightly points out they don't mention the ethnicities of the individuals concerned, despite going to lengths to do so when white people are involved (see the burnley banner or any FLA march).



Yawn.....It was buried in the local news section for South Yorkshire.You'd think the continuation of a national scandal would make front page news but the BBC can't go upsetting its protected classes now can it?Not only was it buried but as Terry rightly points out they don't mention the ethnicities of the individuals concerned, despite going to lengths to do so when white people are involved (see the burnley banner or any FLA march).Are these the actions of an unbiased and impartial taxpayer funded broadcaster? ARE THEY FUCK.




