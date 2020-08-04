It was on the BBC website yesterday for a start .
Yawn.....
It was buried in the local news section for South Yorkshire.
You'd think the continuation of a national scandal would make front page news but the BBC can't go upsetting its protected classes now can it?
Not only was it buried but as Terry rightly points out they don't mention the ethnicities of the individuals concerned, despite going to lengths to do so when white people are involved (see the burnley banner or any FLA march).
Are these the actions of an unbiased and impartial taxpayer funded broadcaster? ARE THEY FUCK.