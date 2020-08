38red

Posts: 399 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 06:28:38 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 05:15:06 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:57:14 PM Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:14:45 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:51:03 AM



Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning



ďWe hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this,Ē he said.



Netanyahu added: ďThese are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.Ē



Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations



https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/



But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.



You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz





It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........





Another day and another week and Mr ďstruggles with light switchesĒ Towz has been ripped apart again



#thickasmince

#racist

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 75 870CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #154 on: Today at 09:37:02 AM » YES RIGHT BITTER CUNT YOU ARE 👎



Don pepe

Posts: 588 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #155 on: Today at 09:37:52 AM » People need to lighten up. Itís the british way to make jokes after tragedies as a way of bringing levity to a sad situation. Itís always been that way it doesnít mean people donít have any compassion.

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 75 870CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #156 on: Today at 09:40:18 AM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:37:52 AM People need to lighten up. Itís the british way to make jokes after tragedies as a way of bringing levity to a sad situation. Itís always been that way it doesnít mean people donít have any compassion.



YES SEEN A FEW CHILDREN AND BABIES DRAGGED OUT THE RUBBLE THIS MORNING..... LET'S HAVE A LAUGH ABOUT IT 👎





Don pepe

Posts: 588 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #157 on: Today at 09:49:22 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:40:18 AM Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:37:52 AM People need to lighten up. Itís the british way to make jokes after tragedies as a way of bringing levity to a sad situation. Itís always been that way it doesnít mean people donít have any compassion.



YES SEEN A FEW CHILDREN AND BABIES DRAGGED OUT THE RUBBLE THIS MORNING..... LET'S HAVE A LAUGH ABOUT IT 👎





FUCK OFF !!!

No, I donít think I will. Donít tell me youíve never made a joke after such an event. Whereís the line? How do you distinguish between whatís acceptable to joke about and whatís not? Youíre letting your personal vendetta with Bernie bias your thoughts on this one.